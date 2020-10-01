Log in
Berry Global : Biesheim, France, Facility Achieves ISCC Plus Certification for the Production of Sustainable Nonwovens for Hygiene and Medical Applications

10/01/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) announced today its Biesheim, France, facility has achieved International Sustainability and Carbon Certificate (ISCC). Berry has been awarded the certificate from SGS Germany GmbH, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing, and certification company. The certification enables the site to sell ISCC Plus certified nonwovens.

ISCC Plus is a supply chain certification for circular materials, both recycled and/or biobased, providing traceability along the supply chain, verifying that certified companies meet high environmental and social standards.

“As the leading nonwovens provider globally, we continue to advance our product offerings to customers,” said Achim Schalk, EVP and General Manager, EMEIA, for the Health, Hygiene, and Specialties Division of Berry. “One of Berry’s core values is sustainability, as we know it is for many customers. With this certification, we can now offer another level of certified, sustainable nonwoven materials.”

The ISCC Plus certification is validating the “mass balance system” utilization in the supply chain, tracking the quantity and sustainability characteristics of circular and/or biobased content in the value chain and attribute it based on verifiable bookkeeping with predefined and transparent rules. This certification enables customers of Berry to certify their usage of mass balance raw materials as the entire supply chain has been evaluated.

With the ISCC Plus certification Berry can produce nonwovens substituting a percentage part or 100 percent of the virgin resin with certified circular polymers, delivering identical material performance as virgin feedstock. The new Berry sustainable nonwoven solutions maintain the usual properties for hygiene and medical applications, to be recycled or processed by other waste management systems. As a result of this certification, Berry will introduce new nonwoven solutions made with ISCC certified feedstock from biobased and/or recycled mixed sources with carbon footprint reduction.

About Berry

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is committed to its mission of ‘Always Advancing to Protect What’s Important,’ and proudly partners with its customers to provide them with value-added protective solutions that are increasingly light-weighted and easier to recycle or reuse. The Company is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative rigid, flexible, and nonwoven products used every day within consumer and industrial end markets. Berry, a Fortune 500 company, has approximately 47,000 employees and generated $12.6 billion of pro forma net sales in fiscal year 2019, from operations that span over 290 locations on six continents. For additional information, visit Berry’s website at berryglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2020
