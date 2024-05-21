Berry Global : Expands Production of Magic SL to North America
May 21, 2024 at 03:15 pm EDT
Berry Global Expands Production of Magic SL to North America
May 21, 2024
To help meet the growing need for sustainable beauty and innovative personal care packaging in North America, Berry Global has expanded the production of its iconic Magic SL (Slim) Light piston-follower airless system to its factory in Libertyville, Illinois. This expansion will provide Berry's beauty and personal care customers with access to a locally sourced dispensing solution that supports product usability, aesthetics, and convenience for moisturizers, serums, and facial skin care products.
Magic SL Light incorporates a plastic spring and all-polyolefin construction, making the entire package fully recyclable. The plastic spring makes the package 26% lighter than its metal alternative. Moreover, by reducing reliance on overseas shipping, brands can minimize their carbon footprint, achieve shorter lead times, and decrease dependency on warehouse storage with low minimum order quantities.
This innovative product is part of Berry's B Circular Range of packaging and product solutions that leverage its engineering expertise and proprietary processes in the design for circularity to reduce products' impact on the environment, focusing on helping brand owners meet and exceed their sustainability goals.
Magic SL Light is available in 30ml and 50ml sizes with an attractive slim diameter for enhanced premiumization. Its .4ml dosage is ideal for skin care applications, and the gentle force-to-actuate offers the comfort and control consumers desire. Other key experiential benefits of Magic SL Light include:
Formula protection from oxygen, ensuring product efficacy and max shelf life
Smooth, consistent dispensing even with highly viscous formulations
Self-priming system eliminates air pockets - a common consumer frustration with airless systems
95%+ evacuation minimizes waste and maximizes value for consumers
Berry's Creative Services team is also available to assist with artwork creation and decoration coordination, and the Technical Services team can conduct product functionality and compatibility testing.
"We are thrilled to be offering a locally manufactured recyclable airless solution with our Magic SL Light. We understand the continued need for the perfect merriment of consumer experience, upscale aesthetics and sustainability," said Kristy Hooper, Product Line Director at Berry Global. Magic SL Light delivers on all points, and will be available right here in the Midwest, where we will continue to expand our offerings to the beauty and personal care market."
To learn more about how Magic SL Light can help meet your sustainability goals, please contact dispensing@berryglobal.com.
