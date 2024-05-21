To help meet the growing need for sustainable beauty and innovative personal care packaging in North America, Berry Global has expanded the production of its iconic Magic SL (Slim) Light piston-follower airless system to its factory in Libertyville, Illinois. This expansion will provide Berry's beauty and personal care customers with access to a locally sourced dispensing solution that supports product usability, aesthetics, and convenience for moisturizers, serums, and facial skin care products.

Magic SL Light incorporates a plastic spring and all-polyolefin construction, making the entire package fully recyclable. The plastic spring makes the package 26% lighter than its metal alternative. Moreover, by reducing reliance on overseas shipping, brands can minimize their carbon footprint, achieve shorter lead times, and decrease dependency on warehouse storage with low minimum order quantities.

This innovative product is part of Berry's B Circular Range of packaging and product solutions that leverage its engineering expertise and proprietary processes in the design for circularity to reduce products' impact on the environment, focusing on helping brand owners meet and exceed their sustainability goals.

Magic SL Light is available in 30ml and 50ml sizes with an attractive slim diameter for enhanced premiumization. Its .4ml dosage is ideal for skin care applications, and the gentle force-to-actuate offers the comfort and control consumers desire. Other key experiential benefits of Magic SL Light include: