  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Berry Global Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BERY   US08579W1036

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.

(BERY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-14 pm EST
51.04 USD   -1.98%
08:02aBerry Global : Fiscal Q4 2022 Berry Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
07:48aBerry Global : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:37aGUIDANCE: (BERY) BERRY GLOBAL GROUP Forecasts Fiscal Year 2023 EPS Range $7.30 - $7.80
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berry Global : Fiscal Q4 2022 Berry Earnings Conference Call Presentation

11/15/2022 | 08:02am EST
Fiscal 2022 - 4th Quarter & Fiscal Year Results

Earnings Conference Call Supplement

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 @ 10AM ET

Tom Salmon

Chairman and CEO

Mark Miles

CFO

Safe Harbor Statements and Important Information

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this presentation that are not historical, including statements relating to the expected future performance of the Company, are considered "forward looking" within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are presented pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "projects," "outlook," "anticipates" or "looking forward," or similar expressions that relate to our strategy, plans, intentions, or expectations. All statements we make relating to our estimated and projected earnings, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates, and financial results or to our expectations regarding future industry trends are forward-looking statements. In addition, we, through our senior management, from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning our expected future operations and performance and other developments.

Our actual results may differ materially from those that we expected due to a variety of factors, including without limitation: (1) risks associated with our substantial indebtedness and debt service; (2) changes in prices and availability of resin and other raw materials and our ability to pass on changes in raw material prices to our customers on a timely basis; (3) risks related to acquisitions or divestitures and integration of acquired businesses and their operations, and realization of anticipated cost savings and synergies; (4) risks related to international business, including transactional and translational foreign currency exchange rate risk and the risks of compliance with applicable export controls, sanctions, anti-corruption laws and regulations; (5) increases in the cost of compliance with laws and regulations, including environmental, safety, and climate change laws and regulations; (6) labor issues, including the potential labor shortages, shutdowns or strikes, or the failure to renew effective bargaining agreements; (7) risks related to disruptions in the overall global economy, persistent inflation, supply chain disruptions, and the financial markets that may adversely impact our business, including as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict; (8) risk of catastrophic loss of one of our key manufacturing facilities, natural disasters, and other unplanned business interruptions; (9) risks related to weather-related events and longer-term climate change patterns; (10) risks related to the failure of, inadequacy of, or attacks on our information technology systems and infrastructure; (11) risks that our restructuring programs may entail greater implementation costs or result in lower cost savings than anticipated; (12) risks related to future write-offs of substantial goodwill; (13) risks of competition, including foreign competition, in our existing and future markets; (14) risks related to market conditions associated with our share repurchase program; (15) risks related to market disruptions and increased market volatility as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine; and (16) the other factors discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on those statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us on the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

These slides are not intended to be a stand-alone presentation, but are for use in conjunction with the earnings call. This presentation should be read together with "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and the consolidated financial statements and the related notes thereto included in our public filings.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures such as operating EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, free cash flow, and supplemental unaudited financial information intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable measures under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Information reconciling forward-looking operating EBITDA is not provided because such information is not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity, and low visibility with respect to certain Items, including debt refinancing activity or other non-comparable items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to our results computed in accordance with GAAP. Investors are urged to consider carefully the comparable GAAP measures and the reconciliations to those measures provided in our earnings release, presentations, and SEC filings. For further information about our non-GAAP measures, please see our earnings release, SEC filings and supplemental data at the end of this presentation. Further, percentage changes for revenue, Operating EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are shown on "comparable basis" with the prior year period, which excludes the impacts of foreign currency along with any recent divestitures. We believe this comparison provides meaningful and useful information to investors about the trends in our businesses and clarifies the impact of non-recurring items.

2

Berry at a Glance

10%

• NYSE ('BERY')

• Locations: 265+

25%

35%

• FY'22 Revenue: $14.5B

• Employees: 46,000

  • FY'22 Adj. EPS: $7.40 • Consumer Products: >70%

30%

A Global Industry

Strong & consistent

Leader

growth

Stable end markets

Sustainability

with favorable long-

Leader

term dynamics

Home, Health, & Personal Care

Food & Beverage

Specialties

Distribution

15%

50%

35%

U.S. & Canada

Western Europe

Emerging Markets

  • Only small sample of products

Key Takeaways for Today

  1. Solid FY'22 results with 10% revenue growth and 7% EPS growth
  2. Pricing actions and cost productivity helped offset persistent inflation
  3. Opportunistic and return-based capital allocation; repurchased $709M of shares (9% of total

shares outstanding)

  1. Board authorized the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share
  2. Anticipate repurchasing $600M or more shares in FY'23
    • Board authorized an increase of the capacity under the company's existing stock repurchase program to $1.0 billion
  4. FY'23 outlook includes continued inflation recovery and cost reduction initiatives

Focus on driving long-term shareholder value

4

4th Quarter & Fiscal Year Highlights

Quarter

Fiscal Year

$3.4B

$3.4B

$13.2B

$14.5B

$3.4B

$14.5B

REVEN UE

REVEN UE

flat vsPYQ

+10% vsPriorFY

Solid 4th Qtr.

4Q'21

4Q'22

'21

'22

including

strong inflation

recovery

$7.40

$2.19

$6.92

$2.19

$7.40

$1.85

ADJUSTED EPS

ADJUSTED EPS

+18% vsPYQ

+7% vsPrior FY

4Q'21

4Q'22

'21

'22

$709M

RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS via

share repurchases in FY'22

For comparison purposes, prior year ("PYQ & PFY") metrics are comparable basis

  • adjusted for Fx and divested businesses, which are non-GAAP financial measures. See appendix.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Berry Global Group Inc. published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 13:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
