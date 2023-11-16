Fiscal 2023 - 4th Quarter & Fiscal Year Results

Earnings Conference Call Supplement

Thursday, November 16, 2023 @ 10AM ET

Kevin Kwilinski

CEO

Mark Miles

CFO

Safe Harbor Statements and Important Information

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this presentation that are not historical, including statements relating to the expected future performance of the Company, are considered "forward looking" within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are presented pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "projects," "outlook," "anticipates" or "looking forward," or similar expressions that relate to our strategy, plans, intentions, or expectations. All statements we make relating to our estimated and projected earnings, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates, and financial results or to our expectations regarding future industry trends are forward-looking statements. In addition, we, through our senior management, from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning our expected future operations and performance and other developments.

Our actual results may differ materially from those that we expected due to a variety of factors, including without limitation: (1) risks associated with our substantial indebtedness and debt service; (2) changes in prices and availability of resin and other raw materials and our ability to pass on changes in raw material prices to our customers on a timely basis; (3) risks related to acquisitions or divestitures and integration of acquired businesses and their operations, and realization of anticipated cost savings and synergies; (4) risks related to international business, including transactional and translational foreign currency exchange rate risk and the risks of compliance with applicable export controls, sanctions, anti-corruption laws and regulations; (5) increases in the cost of compliance with laws and regulations, including environmental, safety, and climate change laws and regulations; (6) labor issues, including the potential labor shortages, shutdowns or strikes, or the failure to renew effective bargaining agreements; (7) risks related to disruptions in the overall global economy, persistent inflation, supply chain disruptions, and the financial markets that may adversely impact our business; (8) risk of catastrophic loss of one of our key manufacturing facilities, natural disasters, and other unplanned business interruptions; (9) risks related to weather-related events and longer-term climate change patterns; (10) risks related to the failure of, inadequacy of, or attacks on our information technology systems and infrastructure; (11) risks that our restructuring programs may entail greater implementation costs or result in lower cost savings than anticipated; (12) risks related to future write-offs of substantial goodwill; (13) risks of competition, including foreign competition, in our existing and future markets; (14) risks related to market conditions associated with our share repurchase program; (15) risks related to market disruptions and increased market volatility; and (16) the other factors and uncertainties discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. New factors may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict new factors, nor can we assess the potential effect of any new factors on us. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on those statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us on the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

These slides are not intended to be a stand-alone presentation, but are for use in conjunction with the earnings call. This presentation should be read together with "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and the consolidated financial statements and the related notes thereto included in our public filings.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures such as operating EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow, and supplemental unaudited financial information intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable measures under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Information reconciling forward-looking operating EBITDA is not provided because such information is not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity, and low visibility with respect to certain Items, including debt refinancing activity or other non-comparable items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to our results computed in accordance with GAAP. Investors are urged to consider carefully the comparable GAAP measures and the reconciliations to those measures provided in our earnings release, presentations, and SEC filings. For further information about our non-GAAP measures, please see our earnings release, SEC filings and supplemental data at the end of this presentation. Further, percentage changes for revenue, Operating EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are shown on "comparable basis" with the prior year period, which excludes the impacts of foreign currency along with any recent divestitures. We believe this comparison provides meaningful and useful information to investors about the trends in our businesses and clarifies the impact of non-recurring items.

2

Berry at a Glance

10%

• NYSE ('BERY')

• Locations: 250+

25%

35%

• FY'23 Revenue: $12.7B

• Employees: 40,000+

  • FY'23 Adj. EPS: $7.42 • Consumer Products: >70%

30%

Global leader in

Strong, growing,

packaging for

dependable, and

consumer staples and

predictable cash

industrial products

flows

Stable end markets

Sustainability

with favorable long-

Leader

term dynamics

Home, Health, & Personal Care

Food & Beverage

Specialties

Distribution

15%

50%

35%

U.S. & Canada

Western Europe

Emerging Markets

  • Only a small sample of products

Key Takeaways for Today

  1. Solid 4th quarter and FY'23 results, exceeded both adjusted EPS and free cash flow targets despite challenging market dynamics
  2. Returned $728M of capital to shareholders: $601M of shares repurchased (~8% of s/o) along with dividend payments totaling $127M; Ending leverage of 3.7x
  3. Proactively took pricing and cost actions delivering positive price/cost of $168M in FY'23; with carry-over benefit of $55M+ expected in FY'24
  4. Expect both debt repayment and repurchasing of shares in FY'24; ending leverage expected to be 3.5x or lower and within our long-term target of 2.5x-3.5x
    • Increased dividend by 10% to new annualized rate of $1.10 per share

4

Industry Trends Driving Organic Growth

Faster Growth Markets

Healthcare, personal care/beauty,

Grown these select end markets

and foodservice

from ~20% to now 30%*

Targeting 40% of the portfolio

Emerging Markets

Continued focus on higher consumption

Grown emerging markets from

demographics

<2% to now 15%*

Targeting 25% of the portfolio

Sustainability Innovation

Grown circular resins by ~66%

PCR, circular polymers, light-weighting

over the past 5 years and

along with differentiated products

expected >20% growth in 2024

Targeting 30% circular feedstock

Grow consumer products from ~70% to 80%+

Cleanstream® PCR Technology

New Healthcare Site Expansion

Expansion

Bangalore, India

Leamington Spa, UK

5

* Compared to FY2013

Continued Focused Investment for Growth

Healthcare/Pharmaceutical

Personal care/Beauty

Foodservice

including dispensing solutions

Reusable

Digitalization of medicines

Circular materials/Sustainability

Europe

6

Fiscal 4th Quarter & YTD Results

flat

flat

Operating

$2,064

$2,053

$546

$547

EBITDA

$728M

Adjusted

RETURNED TO

SHAREHOLDERS via

EPS

share repurchases of

$601M (~8% of shares

outstanding) & dividends

4Q '22 4Q '23FYTD '22 FYTD '23

+1%

+1%

$7.34

$7.42

11th consecutive

$2.25

$2.28

year of adjusted

earnings per

share growth

4Q '22

4Q '23

FYTD '22

FYTD '23

Free Cash Flow

+6%

$926

$876

FYTD '22

FYTD '23

7

For comparison purposes, prior year ("PY") metrics are comparable basis adjusted for acquisitions,

divested businesses and Fx, which are non-GAAP financial measures. See appendix.

4Q and FY 2023 Results

Consumer Packaging International

Growth Product Mix Ex.

Revenue

-6%

$1,059 $1,000

4Q

4Q '22

4Q '23

-2%

$4,126 $4,031

FY

Op. EBITDA

+3%

$179$184

4Q '22

4Q '23

+3%

$658

$638

Healthcare / Pharma/ Dispensing

4th Qtr. Highlights

Revenue

  • Softer consumer and industrial market demand in Europe and pass-through of lower resin prices, partially offset by improved product mix to higher value products

Op. EBITDA

  • Cost reduction efforts, along with improved product mix by increasing our presence in healthcare packaging, pharmaceutical devices, and dispensing systems
  • Continued focus on high value segments and sustainable product offerings

FY '22

FY '23

FY '22

FY '23

Note: All dollar amounts in millions.

  • Prior year comparable basis adjusted for Fx and divested businesses, which are non-GAAP financial measures. See appendix

4Q and FY 2023 Results

Consumer Packaging North America

Growth Product Mix Ex.

Dispensing

Personal Care

Revenue

-13%

4Q

$901

$786

4Q '22

4Q '23

-13%

$3,574

$3,122

FY

Op. EBITDA

flat

$162$161

4Q '22

4Q '23

+4%

$574$598

4th Qtr. Highlights

Foodservice

Revenue

  • Pass-throughof lower resin prices in the U.S., softer overall customer demand primarily in our industrial markets along with our concentrated effort to improve our sales mix to higher value products partially offset by volume growth in our foodservice and consumer-container markets

Op. EBITDA

  • Improved cost productivity from structural cost reductions and our focus to higher value products such as foodservice, closures, and dispensing systems partially offset by softer overall customer demand

FY '22

FY '23

FY '22

FY '23

Note: All dollar amounts in millions.

  • Prior year comparable basis adjusted for Fx and divested businesses, which are non-GAAP financial measures. See appendix

4Q and FY 2023 Results

Engineered Materials

Growth Product Mix Ex.

Ultra Performance transportation film

4Q

FY

Revenue

-16%

$801

$671

4Q '22

4Q '23

-17%

$3,457

$2,884

FY '22

FY '23

Op. EBITDA

-2%

$120$118

4Q '22

4Q '23

+4%

$445$463

FY '22

FY '23

Consumer film

4th Qtr. Highlights

Revenue

  • Pass through of lower resin prices in the U.S. and volume softness primarily in European industrial, partially offset by growth in consumer and custom films in N.A. Additionally volumes were impacted by our concentrated effort to improve our sales mix to higher value products

Op. EBITDA

  • Softer customer demand was partially offset by improved product mix to higher value product categories and structural cost reduction initiatives
  • Continued focus on mix improvement and productivity

Note: All dollar amounts in millions.

10 Prior year comparable basis adjusted for Fx and divested businesses, which are non-GAAP financial measures. See appendix

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Berry Global Group Inc. published this content on 14 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2023 16:42:57 UTC.