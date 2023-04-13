Advanced search
    BERY   US08579W1036

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.

(BERY)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-13 pm EDT
58.60 USD   +0.90%
05:31pBerry Global Group, Inc. to Release Second Fiscal Quarter 2023 Results on May 4, 2023
BU
04/11Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Berry Global Group to $69 From $70, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
03/31Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces New, Global Center of Excellence and Circular Innovation Hub in Barcelona, Spain
CI
Berry Global Group, Inc. to Release Second Fiscal Quarter 2023 Results on May 4, 2023

04/13/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), will report its second fiscal quarter 2023 results on Thursday, May 4, 2023, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. At 10 a.m. Eastern Time on that day, Berry will hold its quarterly conference call on the Company’s results and performance.

This call will be webcast live at the Company’s website at https://ir.berryglobal.com/financials. A new, simplified event registration and access provides two ways to access the call.

By Telephone

Participants may register for the call here now or any time up to and during the time of the call, and will immediately receive the dial-in number and a unique pin to access the call.

While you may register at any time up to and during the time of the call, you are encouraged to join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

Via the Internet

The conference call and accompanying webcast slides will also be broadcast live over the internet. To access the event, click on the following link: https://ir.berryglobal.com/financials. A replay of the webcast will be available via the same link on our website approximately two hours after the completion of the call.

About Berry

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry leading talent of 46,000 global employees across more than 265 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website at www.berryglobal.com. (BERY-F)


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 621 M - -
Net income 2023 689 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 730 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 1,09%
Capitalization 7 051 M 7 051 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
EV / Sales 2024 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Edward Salmon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark William Miles Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Debbie Garrison Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rodgers Greenawalt Executive Vice President-Operations
Birch Evans Bayh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-3.89%7 051
APTARGROUP, INC.7.65%7 743
FP CORPORATION-15.57%1 967
SCIENTEX7.76%1 227
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.9.40%1 207
TAIWAN HON CHUAN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.14.83%943
