    BERY   US08579W1036

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.

(BERY)
Berry Global Group, Inc. to Report First Fiscal Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call

01/11/2022 | 05:31pm EST
Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), will report its first fiscal quarter 2022 results on Thursday, February 3, 2022, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. At 10 a.m. Eastern Time on that day, Berry will hold its quarterly conference call on the Company’s results and performance.

The telephone numbers to access the conference call are (866) 244-4530 (domestic), or (209) 313-0728 (international), and use the conference ID 9899553. A live webcast of the conference call and a supplemental presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s internet site www.berryglobal.com. A taped replay of the call will be available beginning February 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, to February 17, 2022, by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic), or (404) 537-3406 (international), access code 9899553.

About Berry

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 300 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website at www.berryglobal.com.


