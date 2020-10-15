Log in
Berry Global Group, Inc.

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.

(BERY)
Berry Global Group, Inc. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Host Conference Call

10/15/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results on Thursday, November 19, 2020, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. At 10 a.m. Eastern Time on that day, Berry will hold its quarterly conference call on the Company’s results and performance.

The telephone numbers to access the conference call are (800) 305-1078 (domestic), or (703) 639-1173 (international), and use the conference ID 5882099. A live webcast of the conference call and a supplemental presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s internet site www.berryglobal.com. A taped replay of the call will be available beginning November 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, to December 3, 2020, by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic), or (404) 537-3406 (international), access code 5882099.

About Berry

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is committed to its mission of ‘Always Advancing to Protect What’s Important,’ and proudly partners with its customers to provide them with value-added protective solutions that are increasingly light-weighted and easier to recycle or reuse. The company is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products used every day within consumer and industrial end markets. Berry, a Fortune 500 company, has over 47,000 employees and generated $12.6 billion of pro forma net sales in fiscal year 2019, from operations that span over 290 locations on six continents. For additional information, visit Berry’s website at berryglobal.com.

© Business Wire 2020

