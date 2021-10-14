Log in
    BERY   US08579W1036

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.

(BERY)
Berry Global Group, Inc. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results and Host Conference Call

10/14/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results on Thursday, November 18, 2021, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. At 10 a.m. Eastern Time on that day, Berry will hold its quarterly conference call on the Company’s results and performance.

The telephone numbers to access the conference call are (866) 244-4530 (domestic), or (209) 313-0728 (international), and use the conference ID 8289932. A live webcast of the conference call and a supplemental presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s internet site www.berryglobal.com. A taped replay of the call will be available beginning November 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, to December 2, 2021, by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic), or (404) 537-3406 (international), access code 8289932.

About Berry

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 300 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website at www.berryglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 655 M - -
Net income 2021 728 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 417 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 155 M 8 155 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Edward Salmon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark William Miles Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Debbie Garrison Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rodgers Greenawalt Executive Vice President-Operations
Birch Evans Bayh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.7.26%8 155
APTARGROUP, INC.-6.94%8 403
FP CORPORATION-10.38%2 759
SCIENTEX BERHAD6.94%1 696
EPL LIMITED-8.02%980
EASTERN POLYMER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED53.52%919