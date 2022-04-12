Log in
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.

(BERY)
04/12 04:00:02 pm EDT
56.46 USD   -1.10%
05:31pBerry Global Group, Inc. to Report Second Fiscal Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call
BU
04/08Citigroup Adjusts Berry Global Group's Price Target to $87 From $90, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/07UBS Adjusts Berry Global Group Price Target to $81 From $85, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Berry Global Group, Inc. to Report Second Fiscal Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call

04/12/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), will report its second fiscal quarter 2022 results on Thursday, May 5, 2022, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. At 10 a.m. Eastern Time on that day, Berry will hold its quarterly conference call on the Company’s results and performance.

The telephone numbers to access the conference call are (866) 244-4530 (domestic), or (209) 313-0728 (international), and use the conference ID 8094145. A live webcast of the conference call and a supplemental presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s internet site www.berryglobal.com. A taped replay of the call will be available beginning May 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, to May 19, 2022, by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic), or (404) 537-3406 (international), access code 8094145.

About Berry
At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 300 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website at www.berryglobal.com. (BERY-F)


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 856 M - -
Net income 2022 802 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 888 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 724 M 7 724 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 57,09 $
Average target price 79,08 $
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Edward Salmon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark William Miles Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Debbie Garrison Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rodgers Greenawalt Executive Vice President-Operations
Birch Evans Bayh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-22.62%7 724
APTARGROUP, INC.-0.87%7 799
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-7.62%1 905
FP CORPORATION-27.86%1 844
SCIENTEX BERHAD-16.08%1 484
EPL LIMITED-11.74%770