Berry Global Group, Inc. to Report Second Fiscal Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), will report its second fiscal quarter 2022 results on Thursday, May 5, 2022, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. At 10 a.m. Eastern Time on that day, Berry will hold its quarterly conference call on the Company’s results and performance.

The telephone numbers to access the conference call are (866) 244-4530 (domestic), or (209) 313-0728 (international), and use the conference ID 8094145. A live webcast of the conference call and a supplemental presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s internet site www.berryglobal.com. A taped replay of the call will be available beginning May 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, to May 19, 2022, by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic), or (404) 537-3406 (international), access code 8094145.

About Berry

