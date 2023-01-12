Berry Global : Interview Highlights Inhalation Innovations

An interview with two senior personnel from Berry Global Healthcare in the Pharmaceutical Post has provided a spotlight on Berry's latest developments and initiatives in the important inhalation market.

The magazine spoke to Muriel Combeau, Berry's Vice President of Global Product Marketing and Strategy, and Valeria Sesana, the company's Manager Sales & Business Development Inhalation, during Berry's participation at the recent Drug Delivery to the Lungs (DDL) conference in Edinburgh.

Muriel and Valeria gave details of Berry's newest product innovations, including the introduction of digital technology and the availability of recycled biocompatible and medical grade resins for the manufacture of inhalers to help companies meet their sustainability commitments. They also shared Berry's plans for its new manufacturing facility and Global Centre of Excellence in Bangalore, India, to meet the needs of the growing healthcare market.

Underlying all the company' plans is Berry's commitment to developing patient-centred solutions that deliver better adherence to treatment, improved patient inhalation technique and accurate dosing, while maximising its sustainability offering as much as possible.

