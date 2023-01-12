Advanced search
    BERY   US08579W1036

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.

(BERY)
2023-01-12
61.89 USD   +0.16%
12:10pBerry Global : Interview Highlights Inhalation Innovations
PU
01/10Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Berry Global to $60 From $55, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
01/06North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
Berry Global : Interview Highlights Inhalation Innovations

01/12/2023
Interview Highlights Inhalation Innovations January 12, 2023

An interview with two senior personnel from Berry Global Healthcare in the Pharmaceutical Post has provided a spotlight on Berry's latest developments and initiatives in the important inhalation market.

The magazine spoke to Muriel Combeau, Berry's Vice President of Global Product Marketing and Strategy, and Valeria Sesana, the company's Manager Sales & Business Development Inhalation, during Berry's participation at the recent Drug Delivery to the Lungs (DDL) conference in Edinburgh.

Muriel and Valeria gave details of Berry's newest product innovations, including the introduction of digital technology and the availability of recycled biocompatible and medical grade resins for the manufacture of inhalers to help companies meet their sustainability commitments. They also shared Berry's plans for its new manufacturing facility and Global Centre of Excellence in Bangalore, India, to meet the needs of the growing healthcare market.

Underlying all the company' plans is Berry's commitment to developing patient-centred solutions that deliver better adherence to treatment, improved patient inhalation technique and accurate dosing, while maximising its sustainability offering as much as possible.

Read the full interview here

Disclaimer

Berry Global Group Inc. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 17:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 865 M - -
Net income 2023 723 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 753 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 1,02%
Capitalization 7 527 M 7 527 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
EV / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Edward Salmon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark William Miles Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Debbie Garrison Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rodgers Greenawalt Executive Vice President-Operations
Birch Evans Bayh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.2.25%7 527
APTARGROUP, INC.3.14%7 407
FP CORPORATION-6.46%2 190
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.4.40%1 441
SCIENTEX2.48%1 171
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.2.60%1 149