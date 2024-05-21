Download Whitepaper

Built-In Antimicrobial Technology

Built-in Microban® antimicrobial

technology provides 24/7 product

protection significantly inhibiting bacterial growth Two-Pronged Odor Control

Subtle scents combined with built-in antimicrobial

technology keeps trash bags up to 99% fresher* Versatile

Available in a variety of decorative

colors, sizes, and scents for every room Superior Strength

Engineered strong with consistent

milliliter (MIL) thickness from top to bottom

Color Scents®

colored and scented trash bags

Berry Global'sbrand delivered the firstin the early 2,000's, combining the science and art of color and scent to solve everyday home challenges in a beautiful way. With cleanliness and bacteria prevention of growing importance for many consumers, Color Scents recently set out to create a solution that would combine its signature, subtle scents and vibrant colors with optimal protection from the growth of odor causing bacteria.

Food scraps, along with moisture, create the ideal environment for odor causing bacteria to double in number every 20 minutes. This can cause unpleasant odors in your waste bin that can permeate the entire room.To keep your waste bins smelling clean and fresh, Color Scents needed to deliver a trash bag with enhanced protection against microbials.

Color Scents partnered with leading antimicrobial and odor control ingredient brand, Microban® International to deliver a co-branded range of trash bags with built-in antimicrobial technology. Combining Berry Global's manufacturing expertise with Microban's technological and regulatory knowledge, the new trash bags are produced with permanent built-in antimicrobial technology that helps fight the growth of odor-causing bacteria. Microban antimicrobial product protection works by penetrating the bacterial cell wall and disrupting cell function, preventing bacterial function, growth, and reproduction for cleaner trash bags between changes. The additive complements the subtle bursts of scent, reducing unpleasant odors, keeping your trash bags smelling fresher for longer and making the process of taking out the trash more pleasant.

Color Scents trash bags with built-in antimicrobial technology provide 24-hour protection for the product's entire lifetime, significantly inhibiting bacterial growth and keeping trash bags up to 99% fresher than trash bags without antimicrobial protection. * Microban technologies are registered and notified with key regulatory bodies, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the United States and the Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR) in the EU.



The new trash bags are now available at Walmart, Family Dollar, Pop Shelf and Amazon in four- eight-and 13-gallon sizes to meet the requirements of waste receptacles in bathrooms, offices, and kitchens. Consumers can also choose from a range of colors and scents, including but not limited to, comforting Vanilla Flower, classic Lavender and floral Teakwood +Rose.

To learn more about Microban Color Scents trash bags, visit https://www.mycolorscents.com/.

*Based on test method ISO 22196 measuring antimicrobial activity on the treated bag

ibson, et al. (2018, June 13). The distribution of bacterial doubling times in the wild. National Library of Medicine.

