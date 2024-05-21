Two-Pronged Odor Control
Subtle scents combined with built-in antimicrobial
technology keeps trash bags up to 99% fresher*
Versatile
Available in a variety of decorative
colors, sizes, and scents for every room
Superior Strength
Engineered strong with consistent
milliliter (MIL) thickness from top to bottom
Background
Berry Global's Color Scents® brand delivered the first colored and scented trash bags in the early 2,000's, combining the science and art of color and scent to solve everyday home challenges in a beautiful way. With cleanliness and bacteria prevention of growing importance for many consumers, Color Scents recently set out to create a solution that would combine its signature, subtle scents and vibrant colors with optimal protection from the growth of odor causing bacteria.
Challenge
Food scraps, along with moisture, create the ideal environment for odor causing bacteria to double in number every 20 minutes. This can cause unpleasant odors in your waste bin that can permeate the entire room.To keep your waste bins smelling clean and fresh, Color Scents needed to deliver a trash bag with enhanced protection against microbials.
Solution
Color Scents partnered with leading antimicrobial and odor control ingredient brand, Microban® International to deliver a co-branded range of trash bags with built-in antimicrobial technology. Combining Berry Global's manufacturing expertise with Microban's technological and regulatory knowledge, the new trash bags are produced with permanent built-in antimicrobial technology that helps fight the growth of odor-causing bacteria. Microban antimicrobial product protection works by penetrating the bacterial cell wall and disrupting cell function, preventing bacterial function, growth, and reproduction for cleaner trash bags between changes. The additive complements the subtle bursts of scent, reducing unpleasant odors, keeping your trash bags smelling fresher for longer and making the process of taking out the trash more pleasant.
Results
Color Scents trash bags with built-in antimicrobial technology provide 24-hour protection for the product's entire lifetime, significantly inhibiting bacterial growth and keeping trash bags up to 99% fresher than trash bags without antimicrobial protection. * Microban technologies are registered and notified with key regulatory bodies, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the United States and the Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR) in the EU.
The new trash bags are now available at Walmart, Family Dollar, Pop Shelf and Amazon in four- eight-and 13-gallon sizes to meet the requirements of waste receptacles in bathrooms, offices, and kitchens. Consumers can also choose from a range of colors and scents, including but not limited to, comforting Vanilla Flower, classic Lavender and floral Teakwood +Rose.
To learn more about Microban Color Scents trash bags, visit https://www.mycolorscents.com/.
*Based on test method ISO 22196 measuring antimicrobial activity on the treated bag
References
ibson, et al. (2018, June 13). The distribution of bacterial doubling times in the wild. National Library of Medicine.
https://ellenmacarthurfoundation.org/reuse-rethinking-packaging
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Berry Global Group Inc. published this content on
21 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
21 May 2024 20:59:04 UTC.
Berry Global Group, Inc. creates packaging and engineered products. The Company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Health, Hygiene and Specialties, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging International segment primarily consists of closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, and containers. The Consumer Packaging North America segment primarily consists of containers and pails, foodservice, closures, bottles, prescription vials, and tubes. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment primarily consists of healthcare, hygiene, specialties, and tapes. The Engineered Materials segment primarily consists of stretch and shrink films, converter films, institutional can liners, food and consumer films, retail bags, and agriculture films. It is also engaged in offering a full suite of tooling capabilities, including injection, blow, compression, and thermo-forming molds.