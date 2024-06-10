Berry Global : Launches Fully Recyclable, Customizable Domino Bottle Available with Recycled Plastic
June 10, 2024 at 03:22 pm EDT
June 10, 2024
Rectangular bottle is fully recyclable and allows for customized branding on all four sides
Global sustainable packaging leader Berry Global Group, Inc. has launched a customizable, rectangular Domino bottle available with up to 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic for the beauty, home, and personal care markets.
The 250ml Domino bottle includes a 75-millimetre-wide front face and customizable side panels. This allows all four sides of the container to be printed, maximizing opportunities for brands to create unique packaging experience with high impact shelf presence. The side panels can be further customized with distinctive, textured embossing or debossing to create a tactile experience for consumers.
Manufactured in high density polyethylene (HDPE), the Domino bottle is fully recyclable where appropriate collection schemes exist. And the neck is suitable for a variety of caps and closures, including the recently launched Wave2cc all plastic dispenser. The rectangular bottle shape also allows for more efficient stacking, minimizing wasted space on shelf and during transportation and storage.
The Domino bottle is available through Berry Agile Solutions, which specialises in rapid sample delivery, low-cost customisation options, and low minimum order quantities - to help brands stay on top of the latest consumer trends.
"In a retail environment where consumers are influenced by how brands are presented on-shelf, impactful packaging and graphic design is critical," said Joe Horton, Sales and Marketing Director at Berry Agile Solutions said. "We want companies to be able to easily create eye-catching designs in line with their own brand objectives. Domino helps brands quickly respond to current consumer trends and create the 'Wow' factor at lower cost."
For more information on the Domino bottle, visit berryglobal.com.
