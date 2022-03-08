Log in
    BERY   US08579W1036

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.

(BERY)
Berry Global : Pylote Announce Partnership For New Ophthalmic Dropper

03/08/2022 | 03:41am EST
Berry Global, Pylote Announce Partnership For New Ophthalmic Dropper March 07, 2022

Collaboration introduces first-to-market ophthalmic multidose dropper to help avoid the risk of microbial infections for patients.

BERRY GLOBAL, a leading provider of innovative packaging and engineered products, and PYLOTE, a key player in the industrial mineral chemistry, announced today a strategic commercial partnership to address the need for innovative antimicrobial packaging solutions that are more sustainable, cleaner and safer for Patients and Consumers.

Following successful joint evaluations, BERRY GLOBAL and PYLOTE are launching a first-to-market offering with a unique multidose ophthalmic dropper combining high barrier with unique antimicrobial protection properties. This new offer combines PYLOTE's mineral breakthrough innovation that helps protect patients/users from the risk of microbial infections with BERRY GLOBAL's expertise in design of sustainable healthcare packaging.

Thanks to the mineral antimicrobial technology of PYLOTE, this new multidose ophthalmic dropper is notably proven effective against Adenovirus type 3 Virus (conjunctivitis), Escherichia Coli and Staphylococcus aureus bacteria.

This common breakthrough product offers the market with unprecedented competitive advantages in terms of patients' protection, time-to-market and sustainability, while offering significant benefits:

  • Proven and certified mineral antimicrobial protection of dropper tip where over 85% of the contamination of the drops is found according to a clinical study*
  • Allows patients to have hygienic applications for every use with a multidose dropper
  • Reduces the amount of plastic waste by 16 times for one month treatment compared to monodose solutions
  • No change in patient treatment methods
  • Fully compliant, stable and biocompatible while certified non-irritant and non-cytotoxic technology (ISO10993:2010)
  • No modifications required to packaging design or existing manufacturing/filling processes

Mandy McCain, Head of Berry Global Healthcare Division, commented on the announcement: "This new partnership is incredibly exciting for us in the world of Ophthalmics to further protect patients, provide them comfort while dispensing the drug and supporting further adherence to their treatments. This disruptive antimicrobial technology from Pylote combined with our market leading ophthalmic packaging design is a first-to-market for multidose droppers with added sustainability benefits, and is one significant example of our customer promise - Innovation for the World. Solutions for You. We believe that this collaboration is an important first step in delivering the future innovation for ophthalmic patients and their healthcare providers. "

Loïc Marchin, CEO of PYLOTE, commented on the announcement: "Partnering with BERRY GLOBAL is a major step in our strategy to protect people with a shared sustainable commitment. BERRY GLOBAL offers a rich portfolio of healthcare devices for many applications. Our mineral technology, positively perceived by consumers, is an effective, robust and safe disruptive antimicrobial solution. I see tremendous value for existing and potential patients from our combined offerings in the combination of our two expertises. We are now able to provide fully operational, responsible and safe solutions with an immediate impact on patient safety and comfort."

Disclaimer

Berry Global Group Inc. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 08:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
