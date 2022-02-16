Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Berry Global Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BERY   US08579W1036

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.

(BERY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berry Global Recognized as Supplier Engagement Leader Earning a Rating From CDP

02/16/2022 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) has earned the prestigious Supplier Engagement Rating of A from global sustainability disclosure not-for-profit CDP. This ranks Berry in the top eight percent of companies who disclosed to the full climate questionnaire. This is in addition to the previously announced A- Climate Change rating. These ratings recognize Berry’s leadership for both Climate Change and Supplier Engagement. Through this ranking, Berry was recognized as a Supplier Engagement Leader for its work in cascading environmental action throughout its supply chain.

CDP’s Supplier Engagement Rating evaluates how effectively companies engage with their suppliers on climate change. Performance is assessed based on governance, targets, Scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement. The results are based on companies’ response to CDP’s comprehensive climate change questionnaire. The A- rating underlines Berry’s sustainability credentials – higher than the global average across 13,000 companies who participated in the CDP rating process for environmental transparency.

“Sustainable businesses need sustainable supply chains, and we take our role seriously in working with our partners to achieve a consistently high standard of proactive and positive action,” said Tarun Manroa, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer at Berry Global. “It is fantastic to be recognized by CDP for our engagement activities and we’re proud to add the status of Supplier Engagement Leader to our existing CDP rating.”

CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states, and regions to manage their environmental impacts. The world’s economy looks to CDP as the gold standard of environmental reporting, with the richest and most comprehensive dataset on corporate and city action.

“Our data shows that companies currently have blinkers on when it comes to assessing their indirect impacts and engaging with suppliers to reduce them,” said Sonya Bhonsle, Global Head of Value Chains & Regional Director Corporations, CDP. “Companies must act urgently to cascade action and manage environmental impacts throughout their supply chains to scale the level of action to secure a 1.5 degrees Celsius future. Many congratulations to the 400+ companies earning a place on CDP's 2021 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard. As a Supplier Engagement Leader, Berry Global is a trailblazer driving the transition towards a sustainable net-zero future.”

About Berry

At Berry Global Group; Inc. (NYSE: BERY); we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities; sustainability leadership; and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry-leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 300 locations; we partner with customers to develop; design; and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information; visit our website; or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter. (BERY-E)


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
08:31aBerry Global Recognized as Supplier Engagement Leader Earning a Rating From CDP
BU
02/08RBC Cuts Price Target on Berry Global Group to $81 From $84, Citing Inflationary Cost P..
MT
02/07Berry Global Group Reports First Fiscal Quarter 2022 Results First Fiscal Quarter Highl..
AQ
02/04UBS Adjusts Berry Global Group Price Target to $85 From $84, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/03BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
02/03SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Leading Thursday Markets Retreat
MT
02/03SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Staples Stocks Hanging Onto Narrow Gains
MT
02/03TRANSCRIPT : Berry Global Group, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 03, 2022
CI
02/03BERRY GLOBAL : Reports First Fiscal Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
02/03BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 773 M - -
Net income 2022 833 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 866 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 585 M 8 585 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Berry Global Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 63,45 $
Average target price 80,14 $
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Edward Salmon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark William Miles Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Debbie Garrison Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rodgers Greenawalt Executive Vice President-Operations
Birch Evans Bayh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-14.00%8 585
APTARGROUP, INC.-6.84%7 511
FP CORPORATION-14.16%2 381
SCIENTEX BERHAD-3.13%1 685
EASTERN POLYMER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-9.82%899
TAIWAN HON CHUAN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.5.59%782