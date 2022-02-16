Berry Global Recognized as Supplier Engagement Leader Earning a Rating From CDP

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) has earned the prestigious Supplier Engagement Rating of A from global sustainability disclosure not-for-profit CDP. This ranks Berry in the top eight percent of companies who disclosed to the full climate questionnaire. This is in addition to the previously announced A- Climate Change rating. These ratings recognize Berry’s leadership for both Climate Change and Supplier Engagement. Through this ranking, Berry was recognized as a Supplier Engagement Leader for its work in cascading environmental action throughout its supply chain.

CDP’s Supplier Engagement Rating evaluates how effectively companies engage with their suppliers on climate change. Performance is assessed based on governance, targets, Scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement. The results are based on companies’ response to CDP’s comprehensive climate change questionnaire. The A- rating underlines Berry’s sustainability credentials – higher than the global average across 13,000 companies who participated in the CDP rating process for environmental transparency.

“Sustainable businesses need sustainable supply chains, and we take our role seriously in working with our partners to achieve a consistently high standard of proactive and positive action,” said Tarun Manroa, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer at Berry Global. “It is fantastic to be recognized by CDP for our engagement activities and we’re proud to add the status of Supplier Engagement Leader to our existing CDP rating.”

CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states, and regions to manage their environmental impacts. The world’s economy looks to CDP as the gold standard of environmental reporting, with the richest and most comprehensive dataset on corporate and city action.

“Our data shows that companies currently have blinkers on when it comes to assessing their indirect impacts and engaging with suppliers to reduce them,” said Sonya Bhonsle, Global Head of Value Chains & Regional Director Corporations, CDP. “Companies must act urgently to cascade action and manage environmental impacts throughout their supply chains to scale the level of action to secure a 1.5 degrees Celsius future. Many congratulations to the 400+ companies earning a place on CDP's 2021 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard. As a Supplier Engagement Leader, Berry Global is a trailblazer driving the transition towards a sustainable net-zero future.”

About Berry

At Berry Global Group; Inc. (NYSE: BERY); we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities; sustainability leadership; and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry-leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 300 locations; we partner with customers to develop; design; and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information; visit our website; or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter. (BERY-E)

