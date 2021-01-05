Berry Global : Tamper-Evident Bags

Throughout the year, countless restaurants and foodservice enterprises across the globe were forced to close their doors or restrict indoor dining. However, that did not curb consumer's appetite for their favorite foods. According to Fox Business, an average check expense for takeout increased by 15%, and the demand for pick-up and delivery orders from full-service restaurants rose 31% in the month of March.

Off-premise dining classifies as a consumer dining experience that is outside the four walls of the original restaurant. This method of service includes channels such as drive-thru, delivery, contactless delivery, curbside pick-up, etc. Since the coronavirus outbreak, restaurants and other foodservice outlets have had to implement these kinds of dining options in order to continue business. Although many customers do not currently have the ambience of enclosed dining, statistics have shown the cuisine proved invaluable. Recent survey results collected by the National Restaurant Association report, 'Off-premise orders continue to nibble into overall restaurant sales with those transactions now making up nearly 60% of foodservice occasions.'

What is the Forecast of Future Dining?

With the continued unknowns and restrictions regarding COVID-19, it is challenging to predict future dining experiences. However, the surplus of trend related data could best guide expectations of market practices and consumer behavior.

Nation's Restaurant News reports, 'Foodservice drive-thru, takeout, and delivery are growing as consumer lifestyles are continuously driven by the convenience and speed of online and app-based ordering in other industries.' These platforms incorporate food - ordering and delivery marketplaces - another critical component to help drive sales.

In fact, Nation's Restaurant News also states that 53% of consumers used a third-party delivery provider. Not only is technology widely accepted and favorable amongst consumers, but its use and presence within the industry will also continue to progress as it aids logistics of restaurants as well as other institutional foodservices.

'In today's on-demand world, off-premises capabilities are more important than ever to keep restaurants aligned with the wants and needs of its customers,' states Hudson Riehle's, NRA's Senior Vice President for Research and Knowledge.

With alternative dining practices projected as the lifeline for some restaurants, how can businesses best prepare?

Our Beverage Solutions

The off-premise method of service has proven crucial in order to maintain revenue generation and help meet customer demand. Foodservice companies now stake their reputation heavily on drive-thru as opposed to dine-in experiences, and consumers maintain the expectation of high-quality service and product. According to a Technomic Takeout and Off-Premise Consumer Trend Report, 52% of consumers say that their take-out dining experience can be ruined if the food or liquids leak out of the package in transit. Each one of our beverage solutions can be used individually, or altogether for a more secure beverage experience. This packaging can help you maintain a positive brand image, while helping to provide safe and secure products for consumers:

Bantam™ Cups & Next Gen Lids - In addition to being widely recyclable, the Bantam™ cup and lid can help prevent spills during driving, drive-thru handoffs, and delivery. The clear cup provides transparency to the restaurant and customer to help ensure order accuracy.

- In addition to being widely recyclable, the Bantam™ cup and lid can help prevent spills during driving, drive-thru handoffs, and delivery. The clear cup provides transparency to the restaurant and customer to help ensure order accuracy. Wrapped Straws - Custom colored straws wrapped in paper or plastic can help you differentiate your beverage experience while giving customers peace of mind that the straw is clean.

- Custom colored straws wrapped in paper or plastic can help you differentiate your beverage experience while giving customers peace of mind that the straw is clean. Straw Slot Label - Sealing the straw slot for security and improved delivery or takeout experience, these labels are customizable for branding opportunities.

- Sealing the straw slot for security and improved delivery or takeout experience, these labels are customizable for branding opportunities. Tamper-Evident Delivery Bags - Along with the ability to hold one or two cups for ease of carry, the bag's tamper-evident adhesive strip helps keep customers' food safe, and provides visible evidence if food products are disturbed.

For more information, please call 877-662-3779.