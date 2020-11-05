Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Berry Global Group, Inc.    BERY

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.

(BERY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berry Global : Team Members Clear More Than 400,000 Pieces of Litter From Communities Around the World

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 08:33am EST

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) takes pride in announcing that its team members recently joined together in a three-week global campaign to clear litter from local communities around the world. The Company’s team members tracked their progress through the Litterati app, where they recorded over 400,000 pieces of litter.

Berry’s campaign was held in conjunction with the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and in support of the ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP.

“Berry was proud to take part in this very worthwhile initiative. Not only is this program in direct support of our Impact 2025 Sustainability Strategy, but it also served as a catalyst for raising awareness of properly disposing of waste,” said Tom Salmon, Berry’s Chairman and CEO. “I extend sincere appreciation to our team members around the globe for their ongoing dedication to volunteerism and helping to further beautify their local communities.”

Berry surpassed its initial campaign goal by more than four times. This program highlights the emphasis Berry places on partnerships with its employees, communities, and industry organizations such as the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. Berry joined the Alliance to End Plastic Waste as a founding member in January 2019.

“Our member companies like Berry Global, non-member organizations, and individuals came together to help show the way toward a cleaner environment. Every action collectively helped build awareness toward behavioral changes in how we think about waste in our environment, and how small daily actions can lead to great impact,” added Jacob Duer, CEO and President, Alliance to End Plastic Waste.

Jeff Kirschner, Founder of Litterati explained, “Community generated data can lead to systemic change. From informing policy, to influencing sustainable packaging, to inspiring personal responsibility, amazing things happen when we come together for the greater good.”

About Berry

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is committed to its mission of ‘Always Advancing to Protect What’s Important,’ and proudly partners with its customers to provide them with value-added protective solutions that are increasingly light-weighted and easier to recycle or reuse. The Company is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative rigid, flexible, and nonwoven products used every day within consumer and industrial end markets. Berry, a Fortune 500 company, has approximately 47,000 employees and generated $12.6 billion of pro forma net sales in fiscal year 2019, from operations that span over 290 locations on six continents. For additional information, visit Berry’s website at berryglobal.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
08:33aBERRY GLOBAL : Team Members Clear More Than 400,000 Pieces of Litter From Commun..
BU
10/29BERRY GLOBAL : Introduces New HDPE Closure to Match Tubes for a Sustainable, Sin..
PU
10/15BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results..
BU
10/08BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
10/08BERRY GLOBAL : Jill A. Rahman Appointed to the Board of Directors of Berry Globa..
BU
10/08BERRY GLOBAL : Announces Investment in Healthcare Asset
BU
10/02BERRY GLOBAL : Teams Up with Bhoomi to Launch 100% Sugarcane-based HDPE Bottle
PU
10/01BERRY GLOBAL : Biesheim, France, Facility Achieves ISCC Plus Certification for t..
BU
09/21CONAGRA BRANDS : Improves Sustainability of Swiss Miss Packaging; New Tapered Cu..
AQ
09/15BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 661 M - -
Net income 2020 527 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 621 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 344 M 6 344 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Berry Global Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 62,67 $
Last Close Price 47,84 $
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Edward Salmon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rodgers Greenawalt Executive Vice President-Operations
Mark William Miles Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Debbie Garrison Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Birch Evans Bayh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.0.74%6 344
APTARGROUP, INC.2.97%7 705
FP CORPORATION31.59%3 215
SCIENTEX27.41%1 495
ESSEL PROPACK LIMITED42.89%1 072
PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-13.24%582