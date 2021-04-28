Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Berry Global Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BERY

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.

(BERY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berry Global : Announces Agreement With Borealis for the Supply of Circular Polyolefins

04/28/2021 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), announced its continued leading investments in access to circular polyolefins from advanced recycling to support customer sustainability goals. These polyolefins are obtained by advanced recycling, enabled by the adoption of new chemical recycling technologies, of post-consumer plastic waste not suitable for traditional recycling. In this agreement, Berry collaborates with a leading supplier of polyolefin solutions, Borealis, for access to its first volumes of the in-demand circular polyolefins made from chemical recycling. This announcement adds to Berry’s access to the 600 million pounds of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content by 2025, allowing Berry to further support customers with unmatched access to circular polyolefins.

Innovative processes like chemical recycling make it possible for material that would otherwise be discarded as waste and destined for incineration or landfill to be used as feedstock for production of polyolefins that fulfill the most stringent quality requirements. Continually increasing the demand for these processes is a critical component in the economics of achieving a circular economy, while just last month, Berry announced its access to another 300 million pounds of chemical recycled material.

“Investments in chemical recycling with partners like Borealis are critical to Berry and our customers as we collaborate across the value chain to solve the global commitment achieving net-zero emissions by 2050,” said Jean-Marc Galvez, President of Berry’s Consumer Packaging International Division. “Plastics are a critical solution as we advance toward circularity. As the preferred substrate for its lower greenhouse gas emissions, Berry’s design expertise with circular resins is an important factor in the journey to demonstrate the value of giving plastic multiple lives.”

Berry will use the polypropylene from chemical recycling to manufacture food packaging for longtime global brand owners, creating a package made exclusively from resins made from chemical recycling. A preferred substrate for food, plastic provides high levels of product protection, while also being increasingly recycled. The package will be manufactured at one of Berry’s existing European manufacturing facilities and will launch in the upcoming quarter.

“Collaboration is a key driver of the Borealis promise to accelerate action in plastics circularity through our EverMinds™ platform. As a result of working together with dedicated partners, such as Berry, a partner committed to transforming the industry as we are, brings us one step closer to achieving a circular economy for plastics,” said Maria Ciliberti, Borealis Vice President PO Marketing.

About Berry

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 295 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website at berryglobal.com.

About Borealis

Borealis is one of the world’s leading providers of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions and a European market leader in base chemicals, fertilizers and the mechanical recycling of plastics. We leverage our polymers expertise and decades of experience to offer value adding, innovative and circular material solutions for key industries. In re-inventing for more sustainable living, we build on our commitment to safety, our people and excellence as we accelerate the transformation to a circular economy and expand our geographical footprint.

With head offices in Vienna, Austria, Borealis employs 6,900 employees and operates in over 120 countries. In 2020, Borealis generated EUR 6.8 billion in sales revenue and a net profit of EUR 589 million. OMV, the Austria-based international oil and gas company, owns 75% of Borealis, while the remaining 25% is owned by a holding company of the Abu-Dhabi based Mubadala. We supply services and products to customers around the globe through Borealis and two important joint ventures: Borouge (with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, or ADNOC, based in UAE); and Baystar™ (with Total, based in the US).


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
07:32aBERRY GLOBAL  : Announces Agreement With Borealis for the Supply of Circular Pol..
BU
04/26INDUSTRY PIONEER : Beiersdorf launches first packaging made from certified, rene..
AQ
04/26BERRY GLOBAL  : Delivers on Anticipated Sustainable Films Demand
AQ
04/22BERRY GLOBAL  : Discloses Over $70 Million Investment in Consumer Packaging Film..
MT
04/22BERRY GLOBAL  : Announces Science-Based Targets to Cut Operational and Supply Ch..
AQ
04/22BERRY GLOBAL  : Delivers on Anticipated Sustainable Films Demand
BU
04/20BERRY GLOBAL  : Announces Science-Based Targets to Cut Operational and Supply Ch..
BU
04/13RBC Trims Price Targets on Berry Global, Sealed Air, Graphic Packaging Ahead ..
MT
04/13BERRY GLOBAL  : RBC Cuts Price Target on Berry Global Group to $74 From $75, Mai..
MT
04/12BERRY GLOBAL  : to Report Second Fiscal Quarter 2021 Results and Host Conference..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 628 M - -
Net income 2021 697 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 524 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 256 M 8 256 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Berry Global Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 73,31 $
Last Close Price 61,61 $
Spread / Highest target 39,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Edward Salmon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark William Miles Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Debbie Garrison Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rodgers Greenawalt Executive Vice President-Operations
Birch Evans Bayh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.9.65%8 256
APTARGROUP, INC.10.78%10 010
FP CORPORATION3.92%3 395
SCIENTEX-0.87%1 586
EASTERN POLYMER GROUP67.61%1 063
PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD35.85%962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ