Berry Global : Announces Agreement With Borealis for the Supply of Circular Polyolefins

Today, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), announced its continued leading investments in access to circular polyolefins from advanced recycling to support customer sustainability goals. These polyolefins are obtained by advanced recycling, enabled by the adoption of new chemical recycling technologies, of post-consumer plastic waste not suitable for traditional recycling. In this agreement, Berry collaborates with a leading supplier of polyolefin solutions, Borealis, for access to its first volumes of the in-demand circular polyolefins made from chemical recycling. This announcement adds to Berry’s access to the 600 million pounds of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content by 2025, allowing Berry to further support customers with unmatched access to circular polyolefins.

Innovative processes like chemical recycling make it possible for material that would otherwise be discarded as waste and destined for incineration or landfill to be used as feedstock for production of polyolefins that fulfill the most stringent quality requirements. Continually increasing the demand for these processes is a critical component in the economics of achieving a circular economy, while just last month, Berry announced its access to another 300 million pounds of chemical recycled material.

“Investments in chemical recycling with partners like Borealis are critical to Berry and our customers as we collaborate across the value chain to solve the global commitment achieving net-zero emissions by 2050,” said Jean-Marc Galvez, President of Berry’s Consumer Packaging International Division. “Plastics are a critical solution as we advance toward circularity. As the preferred substrate for its lower greenhouse gas emissions, Berry’s design expertise with circular resins is an important factor in the journey to demonstrate the value of giving plastic multiple lives.”

Berry will use the polypropylene from chemical recycling to manufacture food packaging for longtime global brand owners, creating a package made exclusively from resins made from chemical recycling. A preferred substrate for food, plastic provides high levels of product protection, while also being increasingly recycled. The package will be manufactured at one of Berry’s existing European manufacturing facilities and will launch in the upcoming quarter.

“Collaboration is a key driver of the Borealis promise to accelerate action in plastics circularity through our EverMinds™ platform. As a result of working together with dedicated partners, such as Berry, a partner committed to transforming the industry as we are, brings us one step closer to achieving a circular economy for plastics,” said Maria Ciliberti, Borealis Vice President PO Marketing.

About Berry

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 295 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website at berryglobal.com.

About Borealis

Borealis is one of the world’s leading providers of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions and a European market leader in base chemicals, fertilizers and the mechanical recycling of plastics. We leverage our polymers expertise and decades of experience to offer value adding, innovative and circular material solutions for key industries. In re-inventing for more sustainable living, we build on our commitment to safety, our people and excellence as we accelerate the transformation to a circular economy and expand our geographical footprint.

With head offices in Vienna, Austria, Borealis employs 6,900 employees and operates in over 120 countries. In 2020, Borealis generated EUR 6.8 billion in sales revenue and a net profit of EUR 589 million. OMV, the Austria-based international oil and gas company, owns 75% of Borealis, while the remaining 25% is owned by a holding company of the Abu-Dhabi based Mubadala. We supply services and products to customers around the globe through Borealis and two important joint ventures: Borouge (with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, or ADNOC, based in UAE); and Baystar™ (with Total, based in the US).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005251/en/