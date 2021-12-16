Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Berry Global Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BERY   US08579W1036

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.

(BERY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berry Recognized as a Climate Change Leader for its Sustainability Initiatives

12/16/2021 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is proud to announce the company received an A- rating for its action on climate change from CDP, the global not-for-profit charity that runs a leading environmental disclosure platform.

The new rating places Berry in the top ‘Leadership’ band and underlines meaningful actions the company is taking to meet its sustainability goals. Only 12% of companies in the Plastic Product Manufacturing group, of which Berry is part, have reached leadership level. Berry’s A- rating is also higher than both the North America and global averages across the 13,000+ companies who participated in the CDP rating process as part of their commitment to environmental transparency.

“Our CDP A- rating confirms Berry is on a successful pathway to support the transition to a net-zero economy while helping our customers meet their ambitious sustainability goals,” commented Tom Salmon, Chairman and CEO of Berry Global. “This is another significant milestone in our continuing drive to create innovative, sustainable packaging and engineered products that make life better for people and the planet.”

Among Berry’s sustainability advances over the past year, which can be found in its latest Impact Report outlining progress against the company’s Impact 2025 environmental strategy, the CDP report recognized the third-party verification of Berry’s Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Berry’s introduction of Science-Based Targets earlier this year, validated by the Science-Based Target Initiative, included a commitment to reduce absolute operations emissions (Scope 1 & 2) by 25% and supply chain emissions (Scope 3) by 8% by 2025 from 2019 levels.

In its operations, Berry achieved a 7.5% reduction in market-based GHG emissions and purchased over 165,000 MWh of renewable energy. Its product development program continued the company’s commitment towards 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable solutions by 2025, with several innovations including a refillable version of its Magic Star airless dispenser and a range of tethered closures that reduce waste and increase recycling rates for plastic closures.

Through its lightweighting program, Berry emphasized the importance of reducing the use of virgin, fossil fuel-based plastics. The company’s continued expansion of incorporating post-consumer resin (PCR) into new products was further strengthened by securing access to 600 million pounds of PCR content by 2025, while ISCC Plus certification for many of its sites provides full traceability of circular resins.

About Berry

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry-leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 300 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
05:42pBerry Recognized as a Climate Change Leader for its Sustainability Initiatives
BU
12/10Berry Global Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies
AQ
12/10INSIDER SELL : Berry Global Group
MT
12/09Berry Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies
BU
11/30Berry Global Reiterates Commitment to Value Creation; Provides Statement Regarding Anco..
BU
11/29Hertz, Lee Enterprises rise; Walmart, Peloton fall
AQ
11/29Berry Global Shares Surge After Activist Investor Urges Strategic Review, Increased Buy..
MT
11/29MarketScreener's World Press Review - November 29, 2021
11/29Activist investor Ancora urges Berry Global to consider options including sale
RE
11/29Activist investor Ancora urges Berry Global to consider options including sale
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 447 M - -
Net income 2022 847 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 488 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 495 M 9 495 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Berry Global Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 70,02 $
Average target price 80,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Edward Salmon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark William Miles Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Debbie Garrison Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rodgers Greenawalt Executive Vice President-Operations
Birch Evans Bayh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.24.61%9 495
APTARGROUP, INC.-13.53%7 792
FP CORPORATION-9.57%2 866
SCIENTEX BERHAD11.91%1 695
EASTERN POLYMER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED53.52%896
EPL LIMITED-20.10%830