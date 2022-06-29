Bertelsmann : Connects with Top International Students

Press Release | Gütersloh/Berlin, 06/29/2022

14th edition of the Group's "Talent Meets Bertelsmann" career event

Bertelsmann management meets with top international students

More than 50 participants from all over Europe

Focus on Tech & Data

Three-day event in Berlin with workshops, career coaching, and a concert

Gütersloh / Berlin, June 29, 2022 - Bertelsmann is hosting top students from all over Europe for the 14th edition of 'Talent Meets Bertelsmann' at Bertelsmann Unter den Linden 1 in Berlin. Several hundred applicants applied for the career event, and the international media, services, and education company invited more than 50 of them to Berlin, where they will discuss innovative ideas with Bertelsmann executives, develop in workshops business models in the field of Tech & Data, and receive professional career coaching.



Bertelsmann's Chief HR Officer Immanuel Hermreck said: "I look forward to the students' fresh ideas and new perspectives. All 'Talent Meets Bertelsmann' participants have the potential to someday take on responsibility as an executive at a company - ideally at Bertelsmann. Anyone with an entrepreneurial, creative, and international mindset will have a unique opportunity to put it into action with us. This year, we are focusing our case studies even more strongly on the topic of Tech & Data. All in all, we have created a network of more than 750 graduates in recent years thanks to the event, and hired more than 160 top students on a permanent basis or for internships."



The students will present the results of their deliberations on practical business models in the field of Tech & Data to a panel of top executives from the Group. In addition to Bertelsmann HR Director Immanuel Hermreck, this year's judging panel includes Núria Cabutí (CEO of Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial), Dominique Casimir (CCO of BMG), Markus Dohle (CEO of Penguin Random House), Rolf Hellermann (CFO of Bertelsmann), Karin Immenroth (Chief Data & Analytics Officer at RTL Deutschland) and Lidia Ratajczak-Kluck (CEO of Arvato SCS Poland).



The group of students with the best presentation wins a trip to Berlin, where they will visit various sites of the Bertelsmann divisions, among other things.



One of the highlights of this year's Talent Meets Bertelsmann event is an exclusive concert by Fil Bo Riva, a singer whose publishing rights are represented by the Bertelsmann subsidiary BMG.



Bertelsmann regularly invites top students to its representative office at Unter den Linden 1 in Berlin. The event is a recurring highlight of the Group's award-winning employer branding campaign under the heading "Create Your Own Career."

