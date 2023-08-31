Bertelsmann    Interim Report 2023

Interim Report 2023

At a Glance

Key Figures

in € millions

Business Development

Group revenues

Operating EBITDA

EBITDA margin in percent1)

Group profit

Investments2)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Equity

Equity ratio in percent

Total assets

Economic debt3)

H1 2023

9,705

1,275

13.1

260

771

6/30/2023

14,666

45.7

32,091

6,014

H1 2022

9,290

1,429

15.4

492

727

12/31/2022

15,043

45.8

32,836

4,785

The figures shown in the table are, in some cases, so-called Alternative Performance Measures (APM), which are neither defined nor described in IFRS. Details are presented in the section "Alternative Performance Measures" in the Combined Management Report 2022.

Due to rounding, there may be slight variances in the percentages calculated in this report. The prior-year comparatives have been adjusted. Further details are presented in the section "Acquisitions and Disposals."

  1. Operating EBITDA as a percentage of revenues.
  2. Taking into account the financial debt assumed and purchase price payments for share increases in subsidiaries that were already consolidated, economic investments amounted to €842 million (H1 2022: €1,115 million).
  3. Net financial debt less the short-term liquidable investments in a special fund plus pension provisions, profit participation capital and lease liabilities.

Contents

  1. Highlights of the First Six Months
  1. Foreword
  1. Group Interim Management Report Fundamental Information about the Group
  • Corporate Profile
    7 Strategy
    8 Value-Oriented Management System

Report on Economic Position

  • Corporate Environment
  1. Significant Events in the Current Financial Year
  2. Results of Operations
  1. Net Assets and Financial Position
  1. Performance of the Group Divisions
  1. Risks and Opportunities
  2. Outlook

27 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. Consolidated Income Statement
  2. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
  3. Consolidated Balance Sheet
  4. Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
  5. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  6. Selected Explanatory Notes
  1. Responsibility Statement
  2. Review Report
  3. Additional Information
  1. Production Credits/Contact

Highlights of the First Six Months

  • With RTL and VOX, RTL Group operates the number 1 and 2 commercial TV channels in Germany in the commercial target group
  • Continued strong growth in streaming: RTL+ in Germany and Hungary and Videoland in the Netherlands collectively record more than six million paying subscribers
  • RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6 and RTL Hungary secure important sports rights
  • Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" sells six million copies worldwide
  • Investments in growth: Penguin Random House takes a majority stake in innovative US publisher Sourcebooks and acquires full ownership of Roca Editorial in Spain
  • Barbra Streisand and Dolly Parton memoirs are expected in the fall

  • Arvato expands its international network of locations and systematically advances its sustainability activities
  • Arvato Systems wins kubus IT as a new strategic client in the health sector, strengthening its position in the German healthcare market
  • Bertelsmann accepts French market leader Teleperformance's offer to acquire its 39.5-percent stake in Majorel
  • Since April, the marketing and printing busi- nesses have been operating under the new name Bertelsmann Marketing Services, and now include the Territory agency as well
  • A strategy project to secure the future of Mohn Media will further streamline the structures of the large printshop and strengthen profitability
  • A reconciliation of interests and social plan are agreed for the Prinovis site in Ahrensburg, Germany, which is to be closed at the end of January 2024

Highlights of the First Six Months

  • BMG continues double-digit revenue and earnings growth in the first half of the year
  • More investment in music rights and royalty streams: 15 acquisitions, including deals with Paul Simon and The Hollies
  • Changeover at the top: Thomas Coesfeld replaces Hartwig Masuch as CEO of BMG

  • Afya significantly increases its number of medical school seats through acquisition of two medical schools
  • Relias expands its online health course offering and wins awards for the best learning platform of the year
  • Alliant opens a new nursing campus in Phoenix, United States
  • Bertelsmann Investments makes 18 new and nine follow-on investments in H1 2023
  • Investments and capital commitments in the promising digital health sector approach €70 million
  • More than 360 active investments at the end of the first half-year period
Highlights of the First Six Months

