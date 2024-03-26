Bertelsmann Annual Results 2023

Investor Conference Call

March 26, 2024

Rolf Hellermann, Member of the Executive Board and CFO of Bertelsmann

Bertelsmann FY 2023 - Highlights and key topics

1 Performance: Revenue above €20 billion mark | Operating EBITDA adjusted slightly down to €3.1bn | Group profit of €1.3bn

2 Financial position: Leverage factor at 1.8, well below limit | Maturity profile long-term oriented | Strong liquidity

3 Cash Flow: Cash conversion improved | Higher level of operating free cash flow | Lower increase in net working capital

4 Strategy: National media champions | Global content | Global services | Education | Investments

5 Boost: Program to accelerate implementation of Group strategy | Boost investments 2021-2023 totaling €3.9bn

6 Portfolio transformation: Fast-growing, digital, international, diversified | Improved portfolio quality through organic + acquisitive expansion

7 Outlook 2024: Market uncertainties | Robust portfolio | Moderate revenue and earnings increase on a comparable basis

Group key figures - Revenue once again >€20bn, operating EBITDA adjusted >€3bn,

Group profit above previous year

in € millions

Revenue, in € billions

Operating EBITDA adjusted

Group profit

Reported

Organic

-0.4%

+0.8%

20.2

20.2

3,393 3,192

2022

2023

2022

1) Start-up losses streaming businesses RTL Group (RTL+ DE and HU, Bedrock, Salto and 6play FR in 2022)

Before streaming1)

3,264

3,119

1,326

1,052

2023

2022

2023

Divisions - Revenue growth at PRH, BMG, Bertelsmann Education Group and BI; EBITDA down mainly due to declines at RTL Group and disposal of Majorel shares

in € millions

Revenue growth compared to previous year

Reported Organic

20222023

-5.1% -4.0%

+7.3% +5.6%

+4.6% +5.7%

-1.6% +5.9%

-16.2% -15.9%

+40.9% +5.0%

+8.7% +4.1%

EBITDA-margin

18%

17%

16%

15%

22%

21%

16% 16%

1%

2%

31%

32%

9%

5%

1) Previous year adjusted 2) The business development of the venture capital business of Bertelsmann Investments is determined primarily on the basis of EBIT. EBIT of Bertelsmann Investments amounted to €-219 million (previous year: €-51 million).

Group profit - Increase due to high capital gains, higher expenses for restructuring and other adjustments

in € millions

2022 2023 Operating EBITDA adjusted 3,192 3,119 Depreciation and amortization -1,077 -1,131 Restructuring/other adjustments -420 -549 Impairments/reversals -46 -42 Capital gains/losses and FV remeasurements -96 502 Special items -562 -88 EBIT 1,553 1,899 Financial result -258 -337 Income taxes -246 -237 +10 Earnings after taxes from discontinued operations 3 - -3 Group profit 1,052 1,326 +274 Change

Comment

-74

Positive performance of service and education businesses, decline of TV businesses und negative exchange rate effects

-54

Further Group key figures - High operating free cash flow, lower increase in net working capital, level of investments below high previous year due to Afya in 2022

Operating free cash flow1), in € millions

Total investments2), in € millions

CCR1)

42%

60%

1,160

876

Share increases in already fully consolidated companies

Purchase price payments for consolidated investments3)Investments in financial assetsCAPEX

2022

2023

1) Adjusted 2) According to cash-flow statement including change in equity 3) Including financial debt assumed

2,168 187

2022: Afya, Lux Vide

1,583 139 368

573

2022

2023

Financial status (I/II) -

Leverage factor well below limit, decrease of operating leases due to Majorel disposal

Leverage factor ≤2.5

2.5

2019

2020

Equity ratio ≥25%

Economic debt Operating EBITDA adjusted1)

2021

2022

2023

Equity Total assets

25%Economic debt (in € millions)Net debt2)Profit participation capital

Operating leases

Pensions

46%

Credit rating

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1) After modifications 2) Less 50% par value of hybrid bonds (until FY 2021) and less investment in special fund

6,511

2019

4,713

2,267

413

1,333 700

2020

2021

2022

2023

Financial status (II/II) -

Sound financial position, long-term oriented maturity profile

in € millions

2,954

1,200

LiquiditySyn LoanDecember 31, 2023

Financing activities FY 2023

• Hybrid bond (nominal value of €650 million) called in March 2023, early repayment of outstanding nominal value of €146 million made in April 2023

• In April 2023, debt issuance program was launched with a maximum total volume of €5 billion

Bonds

Promissory notes

Hybrid bonds

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

1) Indication of first call date, for illustrative purposes only 2) As of 31 Dec 2023 (BRL500)

2029

2030

2032

2075

Strategic framework since 2021 -

Boost program to accelerate implementation of Group strategy

1) ROIC

Strategic progress -

Continuous progress along strategic priorities

1) Advertising-relevant target group 2) Paying subscribers RTL+ DE, RTL+ HU and M6+ (formerly 6play); as of December, 31 2023