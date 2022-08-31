Log in
    BTG4   DE0005229942

BERTELSMANN SE & CO. KGAA

(BTG4)
End-of-day quote Deutsche Boerse AG  -  2022-08-29
298.50 EUR   +2.54%
04:41pBERTELSMANN : Investor Conference Call – Presentation on Interim Results 2022 (PDF, 563 KB)
PU
04:41pBERTELSMANN : Investor Conference Call – Präsentation zum 1. Halbjahr 2022 (PDF, 563 KB)
PU
07:41aBERTELSMANN : Interim Report 2022 (PDF, 687 KB)
PU
Bertelsmann : Investor Conference Call – Präsentation zum 1. Halbjahr 2022 (PDF, 563 KB)

08/31/2022 | 04:41pm EDT
Bertelsmann

Interim Results 2022

Investor Conference Call

August 31, 2022

Rolf Hellermann, CFO of Bertelsmann

Interim Results H1 2022 -

Highlights and key topics

  1. Positive business performance | Revenues of €9.3 billion | Operating EBITDA of €1.4 billion at record high | Normalized Group profit
  2. Solid financial position | Leverage factor at 1.5x | High equity ratio of 45 percent | Commitment to prudent financial policy
  3. Comfortable liquidity reserves | Funds available to execute Boost strategy
  4. Strategy | National media champions | Global content | Global services | Online education | Investment portfolio
  5. Outlook | High market uncertainties | Robust portfolio | Significant to strong revenue growth | Stable EBITDA on comparable basis

1

August 31, 2022 · Bertelsmann · Interim Results 2022 Investor Conference Call

Group key figures - Revenue growth to €9.3bn, Operating EBITDA at record high of €1.4bn despite higher streaming start-up losses, normalized Group profit

Revenues, in € billions

Reported

+6.9%

Organic

+3.8%

8.7

9.3

H1 2021

H1 2022

Operating EBITDA, in € millions

Before streaming1)

1,464 1,495

1,417

1,429

H1 2021

H1 2022

Group profit, in € millions

Thereof capital gain SpotX 567

1,368

492

H1 2021

H1 2022

1) Start-up losses SVOD platforms RTL Group (RTL+, Videoland, Salto, Bedrock)

2

August 31, 2022 · Bertelsmann · Interim Results 2022 Investor Conference Call

Divisions -

Revenue growth across nearly all divisions, higher earnings especially at Arvato

Revenues

3.2

3.3

in € billions

Before streaming1)

645

676

1.8

1.9

Operating

EBITDA

598

610

324

in € millions

257

0.3

0.4

50

73

2)

EBITDA

19%

19%

18%

13%

17%

20%

margin

H1 2021

H1 2022

2.4

2.6

400

446

0.6

0.7

26

15

0.1

0.2

0.3

0.3

44

74

36

16

2)

3)

16%

17%

4%

2%

32%

32%

11%

6%

1) Start-up losses SVOD platforms RTL Group (RTL+, Videoland, Salto, Bedrock) 2) Restated 3) Business development of venture capital business of BI determined primarily on the basis of EBIT.

EBIT of BI amounted to €21 million (H1 2021: €270 million).

3

August 31, 2022 · Bertelsmann · Interim Results 2022 Investor Conference Call

Group profit -

Normalized group profit after high capital gains in previous year

in € millions

H1 2021

H1 2022

Change

Comment

Operating EBITDA

1,417

1,429

+12

Strong performance at Arvato, Bertelsmann Education

Group, BMG and RTL

Depreciation and amortization

-415

-486

-71

Restructuring/other adjustments

-59

-90

-31

Impairments/reversals

-5

2

+7

Capital gains/losses and FV

991

-15

-1,006

High capital gains i.a. from disposal of SpotX in 2021

remeasurements

∑ Special items

927

-103

-1,030

EBIT

1,929

840

-1,089

Financial result

-155

-161

-6

Income tax expense

-406

-187

+219

Normalized level

Group profit

1,368

492

-876

4

August 31, 2022 · Bertelsmann · Interim Results 2022 Investor Conference Call

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 20:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
