Bertelsmann

Interim Results 2023

Investor Conference Call

August 30, 2023

Rolf Hellermann, CFO of Bertelsmann

Interim Results H1 2023 -

Highlights and key topics

  1. Solid business performance | Revenues increased to €9.7 billion | Operating EBITDA of €1.3 billion at high level | Group profit down
  2. Sound financial position | Leverage factor at 2.3x | High equity ratio of 46 percent | Commitment to prudent financial policy
  3. Comfortable liquidity position | Improved Operating Free Cash Flow | Cash Flow impacted by Boost initiatives
  4. Strategy | National media champions | Global content | Global services | Education | Investment portfolio
  5. Outlook | Market uncertainties | Robust portfolio | Moderate revenue growth | Stable EBITDA on comparable basis

1

August 30, 2023 · Bertelsmann · Interim Results 2023 Investor Conference Call

Group key figures -

Revenues up to €9.7 billion, Operating EBITDA and Group profit below previous year

Revenues, in € billions

Reported

+4.5%

Organic

+2.3%

9.3

9.7

H1 2022

H1 2023

Operating EBITDA, in € millions

Before streaming1)

1,495 1,347

1,429

1,275

H1 2022

H1 2023

Group profit, in € millions

492

260

H1 2022

H1 2023

1) Start-up losses streaming RTL Group (RTL+ GER, Videoland, RTL+ HUN, Salto and Bedrock)

2

August 30, 2023 · Bertelsmann · Interim Results 2023 Investor Conference Call

Divisions - Revenue and earnings growth at Penguin Random House, Arvato Group,

BMG and Education Group, RTL Group impacted by TV advertising markets

Revenues

3.3

3.1

in € billions

1.9

2.1

Operating

EBITDA

610

in € millions

257

258

376

0.4

0.4

73

90

EBITDA

19%

12%

13%

12%

20%

22%

margin

H1 2022

H1 2023

2.6

2.9

446

473

0.8

0.7

0.4

14

0.2

0.2

0.2

8

141

74

23

7

1)

17%

16%

2%

1%

32%

33%

11%

3%

  1. Business development of venture capital business of BI determined primarily on the basis of EBIT, EBIT of BI amounted to €-36 million (H1 2022: €29 million)

3

August 30, 2023 · Bertelsmann · Interim Results 2023 Investor Conference Call

Group profit - Below previous year due to challenging TV advertising markets and higher restructuring costs; partly compensated by lower tax expense

in € millions

H1 2022

H1 2023

Change

Comment

Challenging TV advertising markets especially in Germany;

Operating EBITDA

1,429

1,275

-154

positive development of music, services and education

businesses

Depreciation and amortization

-486

-563

-77

Mainly restructuring costs at RTL (realignment publishing

Restructuring/other adjustments

-90

-216

-126

unit), PRH US (structural reorganization), Bertelsmann

Marketing Services (closure of gravure printing locations)

Impairments/reversals

2

-4

-6

Capital gains/losses and FV

-15

17

+32

remeasurements

∑ Special items

-103

-203

-100

EBIT

840

509

-331

Financial result

-161

-158

+3

Income tax expense

-187

-91

+96 Mainly attributable to lower earnings before tax

Group profit

492

260

-232

4

August 30, 2023 · Bertelsmann · Interim Results 2023 Investor Conference Call

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA published this content on 29 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2023 20:23:04 UTC.