Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA is a Germany-based media company. Its activities are divided into eight segments: RTL Group, an entertainment network, which holds television channels, radio stations and content production companies; Penguin Random House, a trade book publishing group; Gruner + Jahr, a printing and publishing company with magazines and digital offerings; BMG, a music publisher and recorder; Arvato, a provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) services, including data management, customer services, customer relations services, supply chain management and financial services, among others; Printing Group, which is active in the printing business; Education Group, which provides educational activities through a number of entities, such as Relias Learning, Udacity, HotChalk and WhiteCloud Analitys, with a focus on digital solutions, and Investments, which provides capital to seed companies operating in regions of Brazil, China and India, as well as the United States and Europe.

