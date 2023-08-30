Bertelsmann
Interim Results 2023
Investor Conference Call
August 30, 2023
Rolf Hellermann, CFO of Bertelsmann
Interim Results H1 2023 -
Highlights and key topics
- Solid business performance | Revenues increased to €9.7 billion | Operating EBITDA of €1.3 billion at high level | Group profit down
- Sound financial position | Leverage factor at 2.3x | High equity ratio of 46 percent | Commitment to prudent financial policy
- Comfortable liquidity position | Improved Operating Free Cash Flow | Cash Flow impacted by Boost initiatives
- Strategy | National media champions | Global content | Global services | Education | Investment portfolio
- Outlook | Market uncertainties | Robust portfolio | Moderate revenue growth | Stable EBITDA on comparable basis
Group key figures -
Revenues up to €9.7 billion, Operating EBITDA and Group profit below previous year
Revenues, in € billions
Reported
+4.5%
Organic
+2.3%
9.3
9.7
H1 2022
H1 2023
Operating EBITDA, in € millions
Before streaming1)
1,495 1,347
1,429
1,275
H1 2022
H1 2023
Group profit, in € millions
492
260
H1 2022
H1 2023
1) Start-up losses streaming RTL Group (RTL+ GER, Videoland, RTL+ HUN, Salto and Bedrock)
Divisions - Revenue and earnings growth at Penguin Random House, Arvato Group,
BMG and Education Group, RTL Group impacted by TV advertising markets
Revenues
3.3
3.1
in € billions
1.9
2.1
Operating
EBITDA
610
in € millions
257
258
376
0.4
0.4
73
90
EBITDA
19%
12%
13%
12%
20%
22%
margin
H1 2022
H1 2023
2.6
2.9
446
473
0.8
0.7
0.4
14
0.2
0.2
0.2
8
141
74
23
7
1)
17%
16%
2%
1%
32%
33%
11%
3%
- Business development of venture capital business of BI determined primarily on the basis of EBIT, EBIT of BI amounted to €-36 million (H1 2022: €29 million)
Group profit - Below previous year due to challenging TV advertising markets and higher restructuring costs; partly compensated by lower tax expense
in € millions
H1 2022
H1 2023
Change
Comment
Challenging TV advertising markets especially in Germany;
Operating EBITDA
1,429
1,275
-154
positive development of music, services and education
businesses
Depreciation and amortization
-486
-563
-77
Mainly restructuring costs at RTL (realignment publishing
Restructuring/other adjustments
-90
-216
-126
unit), PRH US (structural reorganization), Bertelsmann
Marketing Services (closure of gravure printing locations)
Impairments/reversals
2
-4
-6
Capital gains/losses and FV
-15
17
+32
remeasurements
∑ Special items
-103
-203
-100
EBIT
840
509
-331
Financial result
-161
-158
+3
Income tax expense
-187
-91
+96 Mainly attributable to lower earnings before tax
Group profit
492
260
-232
