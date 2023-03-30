Bertelsmann : Investor Conference Call – Presentation on Annual Results 2022

Bertelsmann Annual Results 2022
Investor Conference Call
March 30, 2023
Rolf Hellermann, Member of the Executive Board and CFO of Bertelsmann
Bertelsmann FY 2022 - Highlights and key topics

Performance: Revenues exceeded €20 billion mark | Operating EBITDA of €3.2bn | Group profit > €1bn

Financial position: Leverage factor at 1.8×, well below limit | Maturity profile extended | Strong liquidity

Cash Flow: Cash conversion impacted by normalization of working capital | High level of investments

Strategy: National media champions | Global content | Global services | Education | Investment portfolio

Boost: Program to accelerate implementation of Group strategy | Boost investments of €1.6bn in 2022

Portfolio transformation: Fast-growing, digital, international, diversified | Improved portfolio quality through organic + acquisitive expansion

Outlook 2023: Market uncertainties | Robust portfolio | Moderate to significant revenue increase, Operating EBITDA stable
Group key figures - Highest revenues in company history, stable Operating EBITDA despite higher streaming start-up losses, Group profit > €1bn
Revenues, in € billionsReported
Organic
Operating EBITDA, in € millions
+8.3% +4.1%
20.2
18.7
Margin
17.3%Before streaming1)
3,393 3,404
3,241
2021
2022
2021
1) Start-up losses streaming platforms RTL Group (RTL+ DE, Videoland, RTL+ HU, Salto, Bedrock)
Group profit, in € millions
3,192
1,052
2022
2021
2022
Divisions - Strong growth of music, services and education businesses, higher streaming start-up losses at RTL, market- and inflation-related declines at PRH
Growth reported organic
+3.0% +1.3%
+4.8% -3.3%
+30.6% +22.8%
+10.5% +9.3%
+9.8% +8.1%
+120,0% +5.5%
20212022
-9.2% +8.6%
EBITDA margin
Revenues in € billionsOp. EBITDA in € millions
19% 16%
16% 16%
31% 31%
7.0
144
86
192
68
22
1) Start-up losses streaming platforms RTL Group (RTL+ DE, Videoland, RTL+ HU, Salto, Bedrock) 2) Previous year adjusted for former Gruner + Jahr companies 3) The business development of the venture capital organization of Bertelsmann Investments is determined primarily on the basis of EBIT. EBIT of Bertelsmann Investments amounted to €-70 million (previous year: €430 million).
Group profit -
Exceeds billion-euro mark for the eighth consecutive year
in € millions
Operating EBITDA
Depreciation and amortization
Restructuring/other adjustments
Impairments/reversals
Capital gains/losses and FV
remeasurements
∑ Special items
-562 -1,525
EBIT
-1,771
Financial result
Income taxes
Earnings after taxes from discontinued operations
Group profit
-258 +94 -246 +416
3 +3
mainly due to lower special items in 2022
-1,258