Bertelsmann : Investor Conference Call – Presentation on Annual Results 2022

03/30/2023 | 10:24am EDT
Bertelsmann Annual Results 2022

Investor Conference Call

March 30, 2023

Rolf Hellermann, Member of the Executive Board and CFO of Bertelsmann

Bertelsmann FY 2022 - Highlights and key topics

1

Performance: Revenues exceeded €20 billion mark | Operating EBITDA of €3.2bn | Group profit > €1bn

2

Financial position: Leverage factor at 1.8×, well below limit | Maturity profile extended | Strong liquidity

3

Cash Flow: Cash conversion impacted by normalization of working capital | High level of investments

4

Strategy: National media champions | Global content | Global services | Education | Investment portfolio

5

Boost: Program to accelerate implementation of Group strategy | Boost investments of €1.6bn in 2022

6

Portfolio transformation: Fast-growing, digital, international, diversified | Improved portfolio quality through organic + acquisitive expansion

7

Outlook 2023: Market uncertainties | Robust portfolio | Moderate to significant revenue increase, Operating EBITDA stable

Group key figures - Highest revenues in company history, stable Operating EBITDA despite higher streaming start-up losses, Group profit > €1bn

Revenues, in € billionsReported

Organic

Operating EBITDA, in € millions

+8.3% +4.1%

20.2

18.7

Margin

17.3%Before streaming1)

3,393 3,404

3,241

2021

2022

2021

1) Start-up losses streaming platforms RTL Group (RTL+ DE, Videoland, RTL+ HU, Salto, Bedrock)

Group profit, in € millions

15.8%

3,192

2,310

1,052

2022

2021

2022

Divisions - Strong growth of music, services and education businesses, higher streaming start-up losses at RTL, market- and inflation-related declines at PRH

Growth reported organic

+3.0% +1.3%

+4.8% -3.3%

+30.6% +22.8%

+10.5% +9.3%

+9.8% +8.1%

+120,0% +5.5%

20212022

-9.2% +8.6%

EBITDA margin

Revenues in € billionsOp. EBITDA in € millions

20%

18%

7.2

19% 16%

22%

23%

16% 16%

5%

2%

31% 31%

12%

4%

7.0

195

144

86

192

68

22

2) 3)

1) Start-up losses streaming platforms RTL Group (RTL+ DE, Videoland, RTL+ HU, Salto, Bedrock) 2) Previous year adjusted for former Gruner + Jahr companies 3) The business development of the venture capital organization of Bertelsmann Investments is determined primarily on the basis of EBIT. EBIT of Bertelsmann Investments amounted to €-70 million (previous year: €430 million).

Group profit -

Exceeds billion-euro mark for the eighth consecutive year

in € millions

Operating EBITDA

Depreciation and amortization

-197

Restructuring/other adjustments

Impairments/reversals

Capital gains/losses and FV

remeasurements

∑ Special items

963

-562 -1,525

EBIT

3,324

1,553

-1,771

Financial result

Income taxes

Earnings after taxes from discontinued operations

Group profit

2,310

-258 +94 -246 +416

3 +3

1,052

mainly due to lower special items in 2022

-1,258

Disclaimer

Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 14:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
