Bertelsmann : Investor Conference Call – Presentation on Interim Results 2021 (PDF, 331 KB)

Bertelsmann Interim Results 2021 Investor Conference Call August 31, 2021 Rolf Hellermann, Member of the Executive Board and CFO of Bertelsmann

Interim Results H1 2021 - Highlights and key topics Record business performance | Revenues of €8.7 billion | Operating EBITDA of €1.4 billion (+42.5%) | Group profit more than doubled Strong financial position | Leverage factor at 1.5x | High equity ratio of 42 percent | Commitment to prudent financial policy Comfortable liquidity reserves | Solid cash conversion rate of 88% | Upcoming acquisitions covered | RCF extended to 2026 Strategy | National media champions | Global content | Global services | Online education | Investment portfolio Outlook | Market uncertainties remain | Robust portfolio | Moderate revenue growth | Increase of EBITDA on comparable basis 1 August 31, 2021 · Bertelsmann · Interim Results 2021 Investor Conference Call

Group key figures - Strong organic revenue growth, Operating EBITDA at record high, Group profit increased by €880m Revenues, in € billions Operating EBITDA1), in € millions Reported +10.7% Margin 15.0% 12.7% 16.3% Organic +16.6% +7.1% vs. pre- corona year 2019 8.6 8.7 7.8 1,292 1,417 994 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2021 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2021 1) H1 2020 restated Group profit, in € millions 1,368 502 488 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2021 2 August 31, 2021 · Bertelsmann · Interim Results 2021 Investor Conference Call

Divisions - Strong performance of Penguin Random House and Arvato, significant recovery of advertising businesses H1 2020 H1 2021 Revenues 3.0 in € billions 2.7 2.4 2.1 583 1.6 1.8 Operating 1) 400 EBITDA 367 324 305 in € millions 209 0.7 0.6 EBIT 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.3 28 57 19 26 0.2 0.1 188 49 50 40 44 23 EBITDA 1) 19% 13% 18% 5% 10% 17% 17% 15% 16% 3% 4% 25% 32% margin 14% 1) Restated 3 August 31, 2021 · Bertelsmann · Interim Results 2021 Investor Conference Call

Group profit - Exceeds billion-euro mark already in the first six months of the current financial year in € millions H1 2020 H1 2021 Change Comment Operating EBITDA1) 994 1,417 +423 Strong performance of book publishing and service businesses, recovery of advertising businesses Depreciation and amortization1) -436 -415 +21 Restructuring/other adjustments -88 -59 +29 Lower restructuring expenses at RTL Deutschland, G+J and Prinovis Impairments/reversals -66 -5 +61 Impairment Atresmedia in previous year Capital gains/losses and FV 401 991 +590 High capital gains from divestments especially due to remeasurements disposal of SpotX (+745) and Prisma (+49) ∑ Special items 247 927 +680 EBIT 805 1,929 +1,124 Financial result -184 -155 +29 Lower expenses from derivates, additional expenses from bond buyback Income tax expense -133 -406 -273 Increase mainly attributable to higher earnings before tax Group profit 488 1,368 +880 1) H1 2020 restated 4 August 31, 2021 · Bertelsmann · Interim Results 2021 Investor Conference Call

