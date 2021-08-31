Bertelsmann : Investor Conference Call – Presentation on Interim Results 2021 (PDF, 331 KB)

Bertelsmann
Interim Results 2021
Investor Conference Call
August 31, 2021
Rolf Hellermann, Member of the Executive Board and CFO of Bertelsmann
Interim Results H1 2021 -
Highlights and key topics
-
Record business performance | Revenues of €8.7 billion | Operating EBITDA of €1.4 billion (+42.5%) | Group profit more than doubled
-
Strong financial position | Leverage factor at 1.5x | High equity ratio of 42 percent | Commitment to prudent financial policy
-
Comfortable liquidity reserves | Solid cash conversion rate of 88% | Upcoming acquisitions covered | RCF extended to 2026
-
Strategy | National media champions | Global content | Global services | Online education | Investment portfolio
-
Outlook | Market uncertainties remain | Robust portfolio | Moderate revenue growth | Increase of EBITDA on comparable basis
|
1
|
August 31, 2021 · Bertelsmann · Interim Results 2021 Investor Conference Call
Group key figures - Strong organic revenue growth, Operating EBITDA at record high,
Group profit increased by €880m
|
Revenues, in € billions
|
|
|
Operating EBITDA1), in € millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
+10.7%
|
|
Margin
|
15.0%
|
|
12.7%
|
|
16.3%
|
|
Organic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+16.6%
|
+7.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
vs. pre-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
corona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.6
|
|
8.7
|
|
|
|
|
7.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,292
|
|
1,417
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
994
|
|
H1 2019
|
H1 2020
|
H1 2021
|
H1 2019
|
H1 2020
|
H1 2021
|
1) H1 2020 restated
|
|
|
|
|
Group profit, in € millions
|
|
|
1,368
|
502
|
488
|
|
H1 2019
|
H1 2020
|
H1 2021
|
2
|
August 31, 2021 · Bertelsmann · Interim Results 2021 Investor Conference Call
Divisions - Strong performance of Penguin Random House and Arvato, significant recovery of advertising businesses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H1 2020
|
H1 2021
|
Revenues
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in € billions
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
583
|
1.6
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
367
|
|
|
324
|
|
|
|
|
305
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in € millions
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
57
|
|
|
19
|
26
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
188
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
44
|
23
|
EBITDA
|
1)
|
19%
|
13%
|
18%
|
5%
|
10%
|
17%
|
17%
|
15%
|
16%
|
3%
|
4%
|
25%
|
32%
|
|
margin
|
14%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1) Restated
|
3
|
August 31, 2021 · Bertelsmann · Interim Results 2021 Investor Conference Call
Group profit -
Exceeds billion-euro mark already in the first six months of the current financial year
|
in € millions
|
H1 2020
|
H1 2021
|
Change
|
Comment
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating EBITDA1)
|
994
|
1,417
|
+423
|
Strong performance of book publishing and service
|
businesses, recovery of advertising businesses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization1)
|
-436
|
-415
|
+21
|
|
Restructuring/other adjustments
|
-88
|
-59
|
+29
|
Lower restructuring expenses at RTL Deutschland, G+J and
|
|
Prinovis
|
|
|
|
|
Impairments/reversals
|
-66
|
-5
|
+61
|
Impairment Atresmedia in previous year
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital gains/losses and FV
|
401
|
991
|
+590
|
High capital gains from divestments especially due to
|
remeasurements
|
disposal of SpotX (+745) and Prisma (+49)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∑ Special items
|
247
|
927
|
+680
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
805
|
1,929
|
+1,124
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial result
|
-184
|
-155
|
+29
|
Lower expenses from derivates, additional expenses from
|
bond buyback
|
Income tax expense
|
-133
|
-406
|
-273
|
Increase mainly attributable to higher earnings before tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group profit
|
488
|
1,368
|
+880
|
|
|
|
|
|
1) H1 2020 restated
|
4
|
August 31, 2021 · Bertelsmann · Interim Results 2021 Investor Conference Call
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 11:51:06 UTC.