    BTG4   DE0005229942

BERTELSMANN SE & CO. KGAA

(BTG4)
Bertelsmann : Investor Conference Call – Presentation on Interim Results 2021 (PDF, 331 KB)

08/31/2021 | 07:52am EDT
Bertelsmann

Interim Results 2021

Investor Conference Call

August 31, 2021

Rolf Hellermann, Member of the Executive Board and CFO of Bertelsmann

Interim Results H1 2021 -

Highlights and key topics

  1. Record business performance | Revenues of €8.7 billion | Operating EBITDA of €1.4 billion (+42.5%) | Group profit more than doubled
  2. Strong financial position | Leverage factor at 1.5x | High equity ratio of 42 percent | Commitment to prudent financial policy
  3. Comfortable liquidity reserves | Solid cash conversion rate of 88% | Upcoming acquisitions covered | RCF extended to 2026
  4. Strategy | National media champions | Global content | Global services | Online education | Investment portfolio
  5. Outlook | Market uncertainties remain | Robust portfolio | Moderate revenue growth | Increase of EBITDA on comparable basis

1

August 31, 2021 · Bertelsmann · Interim Results 2021 Investor Conference Call

Group key figures - Strong organic revenue growth, Operating EBITDA at record high,

Group profit increased by €880m

Revenues, in € billions

Operating EBITDA1), in € millions

Reported

+10.7%

Margin

15.0%

12.7%

16.3%

Organic

+16.6%

+7.1%

vs. pre-

corona

year

2019

8.6

8.7

7.8

1,292

1,417

994

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2021

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2021

1) H1 2020 restated

Group profit, in € millions

1,368

502

488

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2021

2

August 31, 2021 · Bertelsmann · Interim Results 2021 Investor Conference Call

Divisions - Strong performance of Penguin Random House and Arvato, significant recovery of advertising businesses

H1 2020

H1 2021

Revenues

3.0

in € billions

2.7

2.4

2.1

583

1.6

1.8

Operating

1)

400

EBITDA

367

324

305

in € millions

209

0.7

0.6

EBIT

0.5

0.5

0.3

0.3

28

57

19

26

0.2

0.1

188

49

50

40

44

23

EBITDA

1)

19%

13%

18%

5%

10%

17%

17%

15%

16%

3%

4%

25%

32%

margin

14%

1) Restated

3

August 31, 2021 · Bertelsmann · Interim Results 2021 Investor Conference Call

Group profit -

Exceeds billion-euro mark already in the first six months of the current financial year

in € millions

H1 2020

H1 2021

Change

Comment

Operating EBITDA1)

994

1,417

+423

Strong performance of book publishing and service

businesses, recovery of advertising businesses

Depreciation and amortization1)

-436

-415

+21

Restructuring/other adjustments

-88

-59

+29

Lower restructuring expenses at RTL Deutschland, G+J and

Prinovis

Impairments/reversals

-66

-5

+61

Impairment Atresmedia in previous year

Capital gains/losses and FV

401

991

+590

High capital gains from divestments especially due to

remeasurements

disposal of SpotX (+745) and Prisma (+49)

∑ Special items

247

927

+680

EBIT

805

1,929

+1,124

Financial result

-184

-155

+29

Lower expenses from derivates, additional expenses from

bond buyback

Income tax expense

-133

-406

-273

Increase mainly attributable to higher earnings before tax

Group profit

488

1,368

+880

1) H1 2020 restated

4

August 31, 2021 · Bertelsmann · Interim Results 2021 Investor Conference Call

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 11:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hermann Rabe CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Rolf Hellermann Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Mohn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Brigitte Mohn Member-Supervisory Board
Kai Brettmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERTELSMANN SE & CO. KGAA5.43%0
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-0.66%327 046
COMCAST CORPORATION13.95%274 053
VIACOMCBS INC.7.97%26 195
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP13.54%16 453
FORMULA ONE GROUP17.51%11 468