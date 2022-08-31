Bertelsmann : Investor Conference Call – Presentation on Interim Results 2022 (PDF, 563 KB)
Bertelsmann
Interim Results 2022
Investor Conference Call
August 31, 2022
Rolf Hellermann, CFO of Bertelsmann
Interim Results H1 2022 -
Highlights and key topics
Positive business performance | Revenues of €9.3 billion | Operating EBITDA of €1.4 billion at record high | Normalized Group profit
Solid financial position | Leverage factor at 1.5x | High equity ratio of 45 percent | Commitment to prudent financial policy
Comfortable liquidity reserves | Funds available to execute Boost strategy
Strategy | National media champions | Global content | Global services | Online education | Investment portfolio
Outlook | High market uncertainties | Robust portfolio | Significant to strong revenue growth | Stable EBITDA on comparable basis
1
August 31, 2022 · Bertelsmann · Interim Results 2022 Investor Conference Call
Group key figures - Revenue growth to €9.3bn, Operating EBITDA at record high of €1.4bn despite higher streaming start-up losses, normalized Group profit
Revenues, in € billions
Reported
+6.9%
Organic
+3.8%
8.7
9.3
H1 2021
H1 2022
Operating EBITDA
, in € millions
Before streaming
1)
1,464
1,495
1,417
1,429
H1 2021
H1 2022
Group profit, in € millions
Thereof capital gain SpotX 567
1,368
492
H1 2021
H1 2022
1) Start-up losses SVOD platforms RTL Group (RTL+, Videoland, Salto, Bedrock)
2
August 31, 2022 · Bertelsmann · Interim Results 2022 Investor Conference Call
Divisions -
Revenue growth across nearly all divisions, higher earnings especially at Arvato
Revenues
3.2
3.3
in € billions
Before streaming
1)
645
676
1.8
1.9
Operating
EBITDA
598
610
324
in € millions
257
0.3
0.4
50
73
2)
EBITDA
19%
19%
18%
13%
17%
20%
margin
H1 2021
H1 2022
2.4
2.6
400
446
0.6
0.7
26
15
0.1
0.2
0.3
0.3
44
74
36
16
2)
3)
16%
17%
4%
2%
32%
32%
11%
6%
1) Start-up losses SVOD platforms RTL Group (RTL+, Videoland, Salto, Bedrock) 2) Restated 3) Business development of venture capital business of BI determined primarily on the basis of EBIT.
EBIT of BI amounted to €21 million (H1 2021: €270 million).
3
August 31, 2022 · Bertelsmann · Interim Results 2022 Investor Conference Call
Group profit -
Normalized group profit after high capital gains in previous year
in € millions
H1 2021
H1 2022
Change
Comment
Operating EBITDA
1,417
1,429
+12
Strong performance at Arvato, Bertelsmann Education
Group, BMG and RTL
Depreciation and amortization
-415
-486
-71
Restructuring/other adjustments
-59
-90
-31
Impairments/reversals
-5
2
+7
Capital gains/losses and FV
991
-15
-1,006
High capital gains i.a. from disposal of SpotX in 2021
remeasurements
∑ Special items
927
-103
-1,030
EBIT
1,929
840
-1,089
Financial result
-155
-161
-6
Income tax expense
-406
-187
+219
Normalized level
Group profit
1,368
492
-876
4
August 31, 2022 · Bertelsmann · Interim Results 2022 Investor Conference Call
Disclaimer
Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
© Publicnow 2022
