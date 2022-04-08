Log in
Bertelsmann : Jan Altersten Appointed to Bertelsmann Group Management Committee

04/08/2022 | 05:09am EDT
Press Release | Gütersloh, 04/06/2022

Jan Altersten Appointed to Bertelsmann Group Management Committee
  • CEO of Arvato Financial Solutions, with international business experience
  • Top management committee will have 22 members of eight different nationalities

Gütersloh, April 6, 2022 - Jan Altersten, CEO of Arvato Financial Solutions, is taking a seat on Bertelsmann's Group Management Committee (GMC). He was appointed to the committee by the Executive Board of the international media, services and education company with effect from June 1, 2022. The GMC will then comprise 22 senior executives of eight different nationalities. The Group Management Committee advises and supports the Executive Board on important matters of corporate strategy and development.

Bertelsmann Chairman & CEO Thomas Rabe said: "I warmly welcome Jan Altersten to Bertelsmann's Group Management Committee and look forward to working with him even more intensively. In his leadership roles at Arvato Financial Solutions, he has driven the Solution Group's internationalization and digitalization and strongly expanded the 'Buy Now Pay Later' growth business. The GMC looks forward to the impetus he will now bring to this strategically important body."

Jan Altersten took over as CEO of Arvato Financial Solutions on January 1, 2021. He had joined Arvato in 2013 as Chief Commercial Officer Nordics. A year later, he was promoted to CEO Nordics and took a seat on Arvato Financial Solutions' global management. In 2016, he was appointed President B2C Finance & Collection Nordics. Before joining Bertelsmann, Altersten held a variety of management positions in the financial services industry. Both during his law studies at Stockholm University and afterwards, he worked as an independent entrepreneur. In 2006, he sold his law firm.

Bertelsmann's Group Management Committee comprises the following members:

  • Thomas Rabe (Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Bertelsmann and Chief Executive Officer of RTL Group)
  • Núria Cabutí (Chief Executive Officer of Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial)
  • Matthias Dang (Co-Chief Executive Officer of RTL Deutschland)
  • Markus Dohle (Chief Executive Officer of Penguin Random House)
  • Elmar Heggen (Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of RTL Group)
  • Rolf Hellermann (Chief Financial Officer of Bertelsmann)
  • Immanuel Hermreck (Chief Human Resources Officer of Bertelsmann)
  • Dirk Kemmerer (Chief Executive Officer of Bertelsmann Printing Group)
  • Kay Krafft (Chief Executive Officer of Bertelsmann Education Group)
  • Annabelle Yu Long (Managing Partner of Bertelsmann Asia Investments)
  • Hartwig Masuch (Chief Executive Officer of BMG)
  • Madeline McIntosh (Chief Executive Officer of Penguin Random House U.S.)
  • Shobhna Mohn (Chief Strategy Officer of Bertelsmann Investments)
  • Jennifer Mullin (Chief Executive Officer of Fremantle)
  • Gail Rebuck (Group Creative Coordinator)
  • Bernd Reichart (Former Chief Executive Officer of RTL Deutschland)
  • Stephan Schäfer (Co-Chief Executive Officer of RTL Deutschland)
  • Frank Schirrmeister (Chief Executive Officer of Arvato Supply Chain Solutions)
  • Karin Schlautmann (Executive Vice President Corporate Communications of Bertelsmann)
  • Nicolas de Tavernost (Chairman of the Executive Board of Groupe M6)

About Bertelsmann
Bertelsmann is a media, services and education company that operates in about 50 countries around the world. It includes the entertainment group RTL Group, the trade book publisher Penguin Random House, the music company BMG, the service provider Arvato, the Bertelsmann Printing Group, the Bertelsmann Education Group and Bertelsmann Investments, an international network of funds. The company has 145,000 employees and generated revenues of €18.7 billion in the 2021 financial year. Bertelsmann stands for creativity and entrepreneurship. This combination promotes first-class media content and innovative service solutions that inspire customers around the world. Bertelsmann aspires to achieve climate neutrality by 2030.

Disclaimer

Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 09:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
