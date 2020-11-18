Bertelsmann : Mediengruppe RTL And Telekom Take Their Partnership To A New Dimension

News | RTL Group | Cologne/Bonn, 11/17/2020

The TV Now Premium streaming site is to be integrated into the new 'Smart' price plans of Telekom's TV offer, Magenta TV. Together, Mediengruppe RTL and Deutsche Telekom offer users some 60,000 hours of programming across all genres. The companies have also agreed to systematically extend their cooperation on advertising technology, advertising sales and content.

Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland and Telekom Deutschland have agreed a joint initiative for innovation in the German TV market. The objective is to jointly develop the growth markets of streaming and personalized advertising. As a first step, Telekom is integrating TV Now Premium, Mediengruppe RTL's fast-growing streaming service, into its Magenta TV product. The offer will be an integral part of the new Magenta TV Smart and Magenta TV Smart Flex rates. Both rates are available to customers with immediate effect and with no extra charge for TV Now Premium.

Two offers, one experience: Magenta TV customers can now access the content of both partners - from award-winning series and entertainment highlights to high-quality documentaries and journalistic reports, to major live sports events - at any time without the need for a separate app. Magenta TV and TV Now Premium together offer around 60,000 program hours of entertainment and information across all genres.

In addition, the two companies have agreed to systematically expand their cooperation on technology, marketing and content, with a focus on the emerging market of addressable advertising (Addressable TV, ATV). Telekom and RTL plan to develop joint solutions for the delivery of target group-oriented advertising via Magenta TV. These will be open to other partners from the media and TV industry. The idea is to actively help shape the fast-growing ATV market in Germany and profit from the enormous growth opportunities in marketing customizable forms of advertising. An initial test in connection with this is planned for next year: Mediengruppe RTL will contribute extensive expertise in the field of ad tech via its proprietary Smartclip platform, to link the reach of linear TV with the systematic targetability of advertising. Besides its Magenta TV platform, Telekom will also contribute the data intelligence and security expertise of its subsidiary Emetriq.

'We want to further accelerate the growth of our streaming offering. With the power of our linear channels, massive investments in content, with technology, and with strong partners,' said Bernd Reichart, CEO of Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland. 'Our content expertise and sales clout, and Telekom's tech know-how of Telekom, along with its powerful infrastructure, are a perfect match. Together, we also want to open up the emerging market of customizable advertising based on an open tech ecosystem that is independent of global tech platforms.'

German premiere: In an unprecedented three-minute primetime TV special this evening at 8:12 pm, Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland will announce the new offer simultaneously on its channels RTL, Vox and Vox Up, NTV, Nitro, Super RTL, and RTL Plus. Telekom and Mediengruppe RTL will also promote the new offer with an extensive marketing campaign, to be launched at the beginning of December.

