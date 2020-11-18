Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA    BTG4   DE0005229942

BERTELSMANN SE & CO. KGAA

(BTG4)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bertelsmann : Mediengruppe RTL And Telekom Take Their Partnership To A New Dimension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 06:11am EST

News | RTL Group | Cologne/Bonn, 11/17/2020

Mediengruppe RTL And Telekom Take Their Partnership To A New Dimension

The TV Now Premium streaming site is to be integrated into the new 'Smart' price plans of Telekom's TV offer, Magenta TV. Together, Mediengruppe RTL and Deutsche Telekom offer users some 60,000 hours of programming across all genres. The companies have also agreed to systematically extend their cooperation on advertising technology, advertising sales and content.

Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland and Telekom Deutschland have agreed a joint initiative for innovation in the German TV market. The objective is to jointly develop the growth markets of streaming and personalized advertising. As a first step, Telekom is integrating TV Now Premium, Mediengruppe RTL's fast-growing streaming service, into its Magenta TV product. The offer will be an integral part of the new Magenta TV Smart and Magenta TV Smart Flex rates. Both rates are available to customers with immediate effect and with no extra charge for TV Now Premium.

Two offers, one experience: Magenta TV customers can now access the content of both partners - from award-winning series and entertainment highlights to high-quality documentaries and journalistic reports, to major live sports events - at any time without the need for a separate app. Magenta TV and TV Now Premium together offer around 60,000 program hours of entertainment and information across all genres.

Partners in Technology, Marketing and Content

In addition, the two companies have agreed to systematically expand their cooperation on technology, marketing and content, with a focus on the emerging market of addressable advertising (Addressable TV, ATV). Telekom and RTL plan to develop joint solutions for the delivery of target group-oriented advertising via Magenta TV. These will be open to other partners from the media and TV industry. The idea is to actively help shape the fast-growing ATV market in Germany and profit from the enormous growth opportunities in marketing customizable forms of advertising. An initial test in connection with this is planned for next year: Mediengruppe RTL will contribute extensive expertise in the field of ad tech via its proprietary Smartclip platform, to link the reach of linear TV with the systematic targetability of advertising. Besides its Magenta TV platform, Telekom will also contribute the data intelligence and security expertise of its subsidiary Emetriq.

'We want to further accelerate the growth of our streaming offering. With the power of our linear channels, massive investments in content, with technology, and with strong partners,' said Bernd Reichart, CEO of Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland. 'Our content expertise and sales clout, and Telekom's tech know-how of Telekom, along with its powerful infrastructure, are a perfect match. Together, we also want to open up the emerging market of customizable advertising based on an open tech ecosystem that is independent of global tech platforms.'

German premiere: In an unprecedented three-minute primetime TV special this evening at 8:12 pm, Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland will announce the new offer simultaneously on its channels RTL, Vox and Vox Up, NTV, Nitro, Super RTL, and RTL Plus. Telekom and Mediengruppe RTL will also promote the new offer with an extensive marketing campaign, to be launched at the beginning of December.

Recommend this page
Print

Disclaimer

Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 11:10:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BERTELSMANN SE & CO. KGAA
06:11aBERTELSMANN : Mediengruppe RTL And Telekom Take Their Partnership To A New Dimen..
PU
11/12BERTELSMANN : Grows Again in Q3 2020, Achieving Organic Growth of 1.6 percent
PU
11/10BERTELSMANN : A Positive Résumé for Bertelsmann's Digital Summer of Culture
PU
11/05BERTELSMANN : Rolf Hellermann Appointed as New CFO of Bertelsmann
PU
10/29BERTELSMANN : Groupe M6 Reports Revenue And Earnings Growth
PU
10/29EXCLUSIVELY FOR TV NOW : UFA Fiction Films Angela Merkel's Life
PU
10/15BERTELSMANN : Tens Of Thousands All Over The World Apply for Tech Scholarships i..
PU
09/23A NEW CONCEPT : The Blue Sofa and the Frankfurt Book Fair 2020. German and Inter..
PU
09/23BERTELSMANN : “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama to be Published Glob..
PU
09/15BERTELSMANN : Launches Round Two of Its #50000Chances Digital Initiative with An..
PU
More news
Chart BERTELSMANN SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Mohn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Hirsch Chief Financial Officer
Brigitte Mohn Member-Supervisory Board
Kai Brettmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERTELSMANN SE & CO. KGAA-8.60%0
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY-0.09%261 121
COMCAST CORPORATION10.70%227 760
VIACOMCBS INC.-23.06%20 011
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-10.95%14 717
FORMULA ONE GROUP-7.60%9 724
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group