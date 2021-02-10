Bertelsmann : Numerous Nominations For NAACP Image Awards 2021

News | Penguin Random House, RTL Group, BMG | Los Angeles, 02/08/2021

BMG, Penguin Random House and Fremantle have a number of finalists in the running for this year's NAACP Image Award. BMG recording artist Ledisi leads the pack with five nominations. Penguin Random House is pleased to have scored eight nominations, two of them for Barack Obama. The documentary 'Enslaved,' distributed by Fremantle, also earned two nominations.

Each year, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), one of the oldest and most influential black civil rights organizations in the United States, presents its NAACP Image Award. The award recognizes special achievements by people of different ethnic backgrounds in the fields of film, television, music, and literature. Nominees for this year's 52nd award once again include numerous artists from BMG, authors from Penguin Random House, and creatives from Fremantle.

BMG recording artist Ledisi leads the pack with a total of five nominations, the second highest number of nominations overall, in the categories 'Outstanding Soul/R&B Song,' 'Outstanding Album,' 'Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album,' 'Outstanding Female Artist,' and 'Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional).' Also nominated are Charlie Wilson and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, as well as John Legend, Saint JHN and Kimberly Krysiuk, who are signed to BMG as songwriters.

Penguin Random House is pleased to announce a total of eight nominations for its authors, with former U.S. President Barack Obama and his autobiography 'A Promised Land' scoring two nominations: for 'Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction' and 'Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography. Besides Obama, Brit Bennett, Brittany Barnett, Willie O'Ree, Bryant Terry, Jacqueline Woodson, and Ruby Bridges also have hopes of winning the coveted prize.

And finally, the makers of the documentary 'Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade,' distributed worldwide by Fremantle, scored two nominations: 'Outstanding Documentary (Television)' and 'Outstanding Directing In A Documentary (Television Or Motion Picture)'; the documentary's director Simcha Jacobovici is nominated for the latter. The winners of this year's NAACP Image Awards will be announced on March 27; the awards ceremony will be broadcast on Viacom CBS Network's channels.

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

'Anything For You', Ledisi

'Black Parade', Beyoncé (co-written by BMG songwriter Kimberly Krysiuk)

Outstanding Album

Bigger Love, John Legend

The Wild Card, Ledisi

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

'Anything For You', Ledisi

'Brown Skin Girl', Beyoncé ft. SAINt JHN

Outstanding Male Artist

Charlie Wilson, 'All of My Love'

John Legend, Bigger Love

Outstanding Female Artist

Ledisi, 'Anything For You'

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis ft. Babyface, 'He Don't Know Nothin' Bout It'

Ledisi and PJ Morton, 'Anything For You'

Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction

THE VANISHING HALF by Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)

Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction

A PROMISED LAND by Barack Obama (Crown)

Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author

A KNOCK AT MIDNIGHT by Brittany Barnett (Crown)

Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography

A PROMISED LAND by Barack Obama (Crown)

WILLIE: The Game-Changing Story of the NHL's First Black Player by Willie O'Ree (Viking)

Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional

VEGETABLE KINGDOM by Bryant Terry (Ten Speed Press)

Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens

BEFORE THE EVER AFTER by Jacqueline Woodson (Nancy Paulsen Books)

DEAR JUSTYCE by Nic Stone (Crown Books for Young Readers)

THIS IS YOUR TIME by Ruby Bridges (Delacorte Books for Young Readers)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

'Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade'

Outstanding Directing In A Documentary (Television Or Motion Picture)

Simcha Jacobovici for 'Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade'

