Bertelsmann Party 2023: Full House and ‘Boost' on All Floors

Press Release | Berlin, 06/15/2023

More than 600 distinguished guests from media, politics, business, and society expected to attend the evening event at Bertelsmann's Berlin premises

Bertelsmann gives an entertaining presentation of its "Boost" growth strategy

Livestream of scenes from the red carpet and party ambience

Berlin, June 15, 2023 - After a nearly four-year hiatus, the Bertelsmann Party, one of the biggest and most sought-after parties in the capital's event calendar, returns this Thursday to the international media, services, and education group's Berlin premises. More than 600 notables from the media, political, business, and social scenes are expected to converge on the red carpet and the exquisitely decorated floors of Bertelsmann Unter den Linden 1. This year's event is themed "Boost - The Next Level" and provides an entertaining showcase for the progress of Bertelsmann's eponymous growth strategy. Unusual food creations and the spectacular panoramic view of Berlin's historic center from the building's roof terrace will further enhance the party's special atmosphere.



As soon as the flurry of flashbulbs starts on the Red Carpet at around 7 p.m., a one-and-a-half-hour livestream will give anyone interested a glimpse of the guest arrivals and the party ambience in the house. The live broadcast will be hosted by actor and presenter Marc Dumitru and the multitalented Toni Scheurlen. The stream can be watched on Bertelsmann's Facebook and Instagram channels and at Bertelsmann.de.



Bertelsmann Chairman & CEO Thomas Rabe says: "We are thrilled to once again welcome so many companions, business partners and personalities from a wide range of sectors. Encounters of this kind have fallen by the wayside in recent years - which makes the opportunity to mingle in a relaxed atmosphere and present Bertelsmann as an innovative and fast-growing company all the more welcome now."



The formats, partnerships and business successes promoted as part of the "Boost" strategy become a tangible backdrop at the Bertelsmann Party. Guests will encounter large portraits of Angelina Jolie, who has a film partnership with RTL Group subsidiary Fremantle, of Michelle Obama and Prince Harry, who have published million-sellers with and for Penguin Random House, and of the recently deceased Queen of Rock 'n' Roll Tina Turner, who entrusted her musical life's work to BMG. Graphic displays, colorful installations and illuminated decorative elements also highlight the business achievements of the service provider Arvato, Bertelsmann Marketing Services, Bertelsmann Education Group, and the Bertelsmann Investments network of funds. Well-known domestic and international hit formats from RTL Group's TV programming and streaming offerings will be presented on the rooftop terrace. Here, Bertelsmann will also welcome the United States' National Football League (NFL), the newest member of the family in RTL Deutschland's sports lineup.



The culinary highlights of the party include vegetarian delicacies such as protein cubes with dandelion pesto and vegetable pearls, as well as black risotto of Venere grain with white asparagus tips, puffed capers and orange gremolata, but also beef specialties from around the world and colorful mini burgers of dry-aged beef with mustard mayonnaise froth. In addition to snacks such as purple tapioca chips with camarón shrimp and black cherry bruschetta, an ice cream bar with specially created "Boost" ice cream in three different flavors awaits guests.



Hosts Liz Mohn and Thomas Rabe expect plenty of exciting guests, including actors Tom Beck, Erol Sander, Tina Ruland, Jörg Schüttauf, Sven Martinek, Eva Habermann, Lisa Feller, and Anja Kling. From the world of media, Verona Pooth, Frauke Ludowig, Katja Burkard, Isabel Edvardsson, Lilly Becker, Evelyn Burdecki, Palina Rojinski, Jürgen von der Lippe, and Eckard von Hirschhausen will be among the guests, as will Philipp Boy, Pinar Atalay, Steffen Hallaschka and Nina Moghaddam. The guest list also includes authors Sebastian Fitzek, Daniel Kehlmann, Melanie Raabe, and Kai Diekmann, as well as social media stars Younes Zarou, Marie Nasemann, and Sebastian Tigges. From the world of sports, the two former world champions Regina Halmich (boxing) and Alexander Leipold (wrestling), Reiner Calmund, Hans Sarpei, and RTL's team of NFL experts led by Patrick Esume and Björn Werner have confirmed their attendance, as have musicians Ella Endlich, Katja Krasavice, the bands Silbermond and Culcha Candela, as well as Jean-Michel Jarre.



The political sector will also be prominently represented: The Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture Cem Özdemir, Chancellery Minister Wolfgang Schmidt, the Governing Mayor of Berlin Kai Wegner, and the Prime Minister of Saxony Michael Kretschmer have announced their attendance. Vice President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Kubicki, Deputy Chairman of the FDP parliamentary group Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, and the two Parliamentary State Secretaries Franziska Brantner (Ministry of Economics) and Katja Hessel (Ministry of Finance) are also expected to attend. Among the most prominent representatives of the business community on the Bertelsmann Party guest list are Hermann Bühlbecker, Florian Langenscheidt, Friede Springer, Erich and Regine Sixt, as well as BDA head Steffen Kampeter.



The Bertelsmann Party will be climate-neutral. Bertelsmann's Berlin premises use green electricity; the materials used for party decorations will be reused or recycled wherever possible. All unavoidable emissions will be accounted for afterwards and offset with climate protection certificates.

Starting at 7:00 p.m., a moderated livestream of the party will be available for approximately one and a half hours on the Bertelsmann.de homepage and the company's social media channels as mentioned above. The livestream will be made available as a recording on the Bertelsmann homepage afterwards.

from the Bertelsmann Party will be made available for royalties-free use on our dedicated bertelsmann.de/bparty23 page later that evening. Please use this photo database if you need quick image material.

A selection of royalty-free photos, TV footage, and our digital press kit for the Bertelsmann Party will be posted on our website bertelsmann.de/bertelsmann-party .

About Bertelsmann

Bertelsmann is a media, services and education company that operates in about 50 countries around the world. It includes the entertainment group RTL Group, the trade book publisher Penguin Random House, the music company BMG, the service provider Arvato, the Bertelsmann Printing Group, the Bertelsmann Education Group, and Bertelsmann Investments, an international network of funds. The company has 165,000 employees around the world and generated revenues of €20.2 billion in the 2022 financial year. Bertelsmann stands for creativity and entrepreneurship. This combination promotes first-class media content and innovative service solutions that inspire customers around the world. Bertelsmann aspires to achieve climate neutrality by 2030.