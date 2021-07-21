Bertelsmann : Prince Harry Writes His Memoir – With Penguin Random House

News | Penguin Random House | New York/London, 07/21/2021

In late 2022, Penguin Random House will publish the memoir of Prince Harry, grandson of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, throughout the English-speaking world. The publisher says it will be 'an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time.' Prince Harry will donate the proceeds of his book to charity.

Growing up in the world's most famous family, a helicopter pilot in action for the British Army in Afghanistan, marriage to a famous actress, and a father of two - 36-year-old Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and grandson of British Queen Elizabeth II, has already experienced a lot. And much has already been written about the prince's private and public life. The paparazzi have pursued him since childhood. But now, for the first time, the prince describes events from his own perspective in his memoir, which will be published by Penguin Random House in late 2022. The publisher announced the book yesterday as 'an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time.' Prince Harry will donate the proceeds of the book to charity.



'I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,' said The Duke of Sussex in a statement released yesterday by Penguin Random House. 'My hope is that in telling my story-the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned-I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful.'



Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, said, 'All of us at Penguin Random House are thrilled to publish Prince Harry's literary memoir and have him join the world-renowned leaders, icons, and change-makers we have been privileged to publish over the years. Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognized for his courage and openness. It is for that reason we're excited to publish his honest and moving story.'



Prince Harry's memoir will be published by Penguin Random House across the English-speaking territories: by Random House in the U.S., by Random House Canada in Canada, and by Transworld, a Penguin Random House UK imprint, in the United Kingdom. An audiobook edition will be released simultaneously by Penguin Random House Audio.

Recommend this page Print