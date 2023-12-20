Press Release | Gütersloh, 12/20/2023

Planned departure on July 1, 2024

More than 27 years with the Bertelsmann Group

Thomas Rabe: "I thank Shobhna Mohn for her outstanding achievements."

Gütersloh, December 20, 2023 - Next year, the international media, services and education company Bertelsmann will bid farewell to Shobhna Mohn, member of Bertelsmann's Group Management Committee (GMC) and Chief Strategy Officer of Bertelsmann Investments. Mohn is retiring from operational business at her own request on July 1, 2024, as part of her personal life planning.



Thomas Rabe, Bertelsmann Chairman & CEO, said: "Shobhna Mohn has been doing a superb job for more than two decades, especially for the Group's global investment business. Her goal was to achieve revenues of one billion euros in the growth regions. She has clearly exceeded this target. On behalf of the entire Executive Board, I would like to thank Shobhna Mohn for her outstanding achievements and our excellent collaboration. I wish her only the best for the future."



Carsten Coesfeld, CEO of Bertelsmann Investments, added: "With her entrepreneurial vision, Shobhna Mohn laid excellent foundations for the future growth of Bertelsmann's investment business at a very early stage. I would like to thank her on behalf of the entire Bertelsmann Investments team. We bid farewell to an impressive manager and colleague."



Shobhna Mohn said: "I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the entire Bertelsmann Executive Board, my colleagues on the Group Management Committee, the great team at Bertelsmann Investments, and all the people with whom I have been privileged to work with so trustfully and fruitfully over the past decades. Together, we have led numerous projects to success. And I look forward with great anticipation to the new chapter in my life that will begin in summer 2024."



Shobhna Mohn, 59, began her career at Bertelsmann in the Corporate Development department in 1996. From 2002 to 2006, she headed the Investor Relations department for financial market communications. In 2006, she moved to the then newly founded 'Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments' (BDMI) fund and took over the management of its office in Gütersloh, at that time with a focus on investments in Europe. When Thomas Rabe took over as Chairman & CEO in 2012, Mohn was responsible for the defined growth regions of China, India and Brazil, to which Southeast Asia and Africa were later added. Together with the Bertelsmann Investments team, she built up a portfolio of several hundred holdings in start-ups. One of her largest projects was the acquisition of Afya, a leading provider of medical education and training as well as digital solutions for doctors in Brazil. The company was successfully floated on the New York Nasdaq stock exchange. A total of about one billion euros has been invested in Afya to date. Shobhna Mohn currently oversees Bertelsmann Investments' global investment strategy in her role as Chief Strategy Officer.

About Bertelsmann

Bertelsmann is a media, services and education company with 85.000 employees, that operates in about 50 countries around the world. It includes the entertainment group RTL Group, the trade book publisher Penguin Random House, the music company BMG, the service provider Arvato Group, Bertelsmann Marketing Services, the Bertelsmann Education Group and Bertelsmann Investments, an international network of funds. The company generated revenues of €20.2 billion in the 2022 financial year. Bertelsmann stands for creativity and entrepreneurship. This combination promotes first-class media content and innovative service solutions that inspire customers around the world. Bertelsmann aspires to achieve climate neutrality by 2030.