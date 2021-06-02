Bertelsmann : A ‘Blue Sofa' to Mark Reinhard Mohn's 100th Birthday

News | Gütersloh, 06/02/2021

Bertelsmann CEO Thomas Rabe takes a seat on the Blue Sofa to talk to the historian Joachim Scholtyseck about his book 'Reinhard Mohn - Entrepreneur, Leader, Visionary'. The discussion will be streamed live online.

'Reinhard Mohn - Entrepreneur, Leader, Visionary' is the title chosen by historian Joachim Scholtyseck, Professor of Modern and Contemporary History at the Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms University in Bonn, for his book about Bertelsmann's postwar founder and longtime Chairman & CEO, which is just now being published by C. Bertelsmann. The academic will discuss why he considers Mohn to be an 'Entrepreneur of the Century,' what he feels is special about Reinhard Mohn, and what today's entrepreneurs can learn from him, in conversation with Bertelsmann's Chairman & CEO Thomas Rabe at the Theater Gütersloh on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, starting at 7 p.m. The conversation, part of the 'Blue Sofa' literary format, will be moderated by the bestselling author Amelie Fried. The idea is to highlight Reinhard Mohn's life achievements and personality, which Scholtyseck places in a contemporary context for the first time in his book, and to build a bridge to the global corporation that Bertelsmann is today. Reinhard Mohn died on October 3, 2009, at the age of 88; he would have turned 100 on June 29, 2021.



The approximately one-hour conversation on the 'Blue Sofa' will be streamed live via the internet, including on the Bertelsmann website (https://www.bertelsmann.de/das-blaue-sofa-in-guetersloh ), on the company's Facebook page, and on RTL.de and n-tv.de.

