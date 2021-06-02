Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTG4   DE0005229942

BERTELSMANN SE & CO. KGAA

(BTG4)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bertelsmann : A ‘Blue Sofa' to Mark Reinhard Mohn's 100th Birthday

06/02/2021 | 11:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News | Gütersloh, 06/02/2021

A 'Blue Sofa' to Mark Reinhard Mohn's 100th Birthday

Bertelsmann CEO Thomas Rabe takes a seat on the Blue Sofa to talk to the historian Joachim Scholtyseck about his book 'Reinhard Mohn - Entrepreneur, Leader, Visionary'. The discussion will be streamed live online.

'Reinhard Mohn - Entrepreneur, Leader, Visionary' is the title chosen by historian Joachim Scholtyseck, Professor of Modern and Contemporary History at the Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms University in Bonn, for his book about Bertelsmann's postwar founder and longtime Chairman & CEO, which is just now being published by C. Bertelsmann. The academic will discuss why he considers Mohn to be an 'Entrepreneur of the Century,' what he feels is special about Reinhard Mohn, and what today's entrepreneurs can learn from him, in conversation with Bertelsmann's Chairman & CEO Thomas Rabe at the Theater Gütersloh on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, starting at 7 p.m. The conversation, part of the 'Blue Sofa' literary format, will be moderated by the bestselling author Amelie Fried. The idea is to highlight Reinhard Mohn's life achievements and personality, which Scholtyseck places in a contemporary context for the first time in his book, and to build a bridge to the global corporation that Bertelsmann is today. Reinhard Mohn died on October 3, 2009, at the age of 88; he would have turned 100 on June 29, 2021.

The approximately one-hour conversation on the 'Blue Sofa' will be streamed live via the internet, including on the Bertelsmann website (https://www.bertelsmann.de/das-blaue-sofa-in-guetersloh ), on the company's Facebook page, and on RTL.de and n-tv.de.

Recommend this page
Print

Disclaimer

Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 15:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BERTELSMANN SE & CO. KGAA
11:35aBERTELSMANN  : A ‘Blue Sofa' to Mark Reinhard Mohn's 100th Birthday
PU
09:15aBERTELSMANN  : RTL Celebrates 1,500 Episodes Of ‘Wer wird Millionär?'
PU
05/27BERTELSMANN  : Mediengruppe RTL Specifies Minimum Standards For Climate Friendly..
PU
05/26BERTELSMANN  : ‘Blue Sofa' Offers 50 Authors A Stage In Leipzig
PU
05/20BERTELSMANN  : Duran Duran Signs With BMG And Announces New Album
PU
05/19BERTELSMANN  : Combining The Best Of The Old And New Worlds Of Work
PU
05/18BERTELSMANN  : Groupe TF1 And Groupe M6 To Provide A French Response To The Chal..
PU
05/12BERTELSMANN  : BMG Welcomes Louis Tomlinson
PU
05/12&LSQUO;TALENT MEETS BERTELSMANN' : Grand Finale With Live Concert
PU
05/07BERTELSMANN  : Núria Cabutí Joins Bertelsmann Supervisory Board
PU
More news
Chart BERTELSMANN SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Hermann Rabe CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Rolf Hellermann Chief Financial Officer & Director
Christoph Mohn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Brigitte Mohn Member-Supervisory Board
Kai Brettmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERTELSMANN SE & CO. KGAA5.58%0
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-1.29%324 940
COMCAST CORPORATION8.68%261 645
VIACOMCBS INC.14.30%27 690
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP1.13%14 841
FORMULA ONE GROUP5.49%10 290