Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA    BTG4   DE0005229942

BERTELSMANN SE & CO. KGAA

(BTG4)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bertelsmann : Dark Horse And BMG Release Joe Strummer Compilation

04/14/2021 | 04:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News | BMG | 04/14/2021

Dark Horse And BMG Release Joe Strummer Compilation

At the end of March, Dark Horse Records and BMG released a new album of songs by Joe Strummer. 'Assembly' features highlights from the solo career of Joe Strummer, the former lead singer of the British punk band The Clash. The new album immediately entered the charts across Europe, including in the U.K. and Germany.

BMG and Dark Horse Records, the label founded by George Harrison, released a new album at the end of March featuring highlights from the solo career of Joe Strummer, the former lead singer of the British punk band The Clash. The album called 'Assembly' immediately entered the charts across Europe, including the U.K. and Germany. The new album is a carefully curated collection of singles, fan favorites, and archival rarities from Joe Strummer's solo catalog. The 16-track compilation features three previously unreleased versions of classic Clash tracks, including the never-before-heard 'Junco Partner (Acoustic)' and live performances of 'Rudie Can't Fail' and 'I Fought The Law.' The latter two were recorded by Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros at London's Brixton Academy on November 24, 2001.

Strummer was co-founder, singer and songwriter of the punk band The Clash, formed in London in 1976. Strummer was previously the lead singer of the locally successful pub rock band The 101'ers, named after a squat in London. When the Sex Pistols played as an opening act for the 101'ers on April 3, 1976, they impressed Strummer so much that he disbanded the 101'ers and formed The Clash with Paul Simonon, Mick Jones, Keith Levene and Terry Chimes to also play punk rock. The first concert took place on July 4, 1976, but this time the new band was the opening act for the Sex Pistols. The rest is music history, The Clash were one of the most influential early punk bands, selling millions of records until their breakup in 1986 and charting worldwide with hits like 'London Calling,' 'Rock the Casbah' and 'Should I Stay or Should I Go.'

After the breakup of The Clash, Strummer released his first solo LP 'Earthquake Weather' in 1989. In 1999, his second solo album 'Rock Art and the X-Ray Style' was released, which he recorded together with his new band The Mescaleros, with whom he released another album in 2001: 'Global A-Go-Go.' Joe Strummer died on December 22, 2002, completely unexpectedly, from a congenital heart defect that was never detected during his lifetime. In October 2003, his last album 'Streetcore' was released posthumously. The rights to Joe Strummer's solo work are held by Dark Horse Records, the label founded by former Beatle George Harrison in 1974. It agreed a global partnership with BMG at the beginning of 2020. The partnership includes re-releases from the Dark Horse Records catalog and the Indian music label imprint HariSongs, founded in 2018, as well as new releases such as the new Joe Strummer compilation 'Assembly.'

Recommend this page
Print

Disclaimer

Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 08:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BERTELSMANN SE & CO. KGAA
04:53aBERTELSMANN  : Dark Horse And BMG Release Joe Strummer Compilation
PU
04:29a7.01 MILLION UNIQUE USERS IN MARCH : Record Results For TV Now
PU
04/07BERTELSMANN  : PRH Education Offers ‘Classroom Libraries' To Schools
PU
04/07BERTELSMANN  : Comprehensible Climate Reporting In Primetime
PU
03/31BERTELSMANN  : Stephan Schäfer Appointed to Bertelsmann's Group Management Commi..
PU
03/30BERTELSMANN  : Investor Conference Call - Präsentation zum Geschäftsjahr 2020
PU
03/30BERTELSMANN  : First Purely Digital Annual Report Provides Outlook on ‘Ber..
PU
03/30BERTELSMANN  : Increases Group Profit by Over 30 Percent to 1.5 Billion in 2020
PU
03/29BERTELSMANN  : ‘We Will Continue to Refine Our Strategy'
PU
03/26NEW TEAMS FOR NEW TOPICS : Bertelsmann Gives Corporate Communications A Flexible..
PU
More news
Chart BERTELSMANN SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Hermann Rabe CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Rolf Hellermann Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Mohn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Brigitte Mohn Member-Supervisory Board
Kai Brettmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERTELSMANN SE & CO. KGAA5.12%0
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY2.38%341 070
COMCAST CORPORATION1.76%244 241
VIACOMCBS INC.8.67%25 902
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP5.72%15 732
FORMULA ONE GROUP3.76%10 115
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ