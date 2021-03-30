Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA    BTG4   DE0005229942

BERTELSMANN SE & CO. KGAA

(BTG4)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bertelsmann : First Purely Digital Annual Report Provides Outlook on ‘Bertelsmann_next'

03/30/2021 | 10:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release | Gütersloh, 03/30/2021

First Purely Digital Annual Report Provides Outlook on 'Bertelsmann_next'
  • Interactive Annual Report 2020 now online
  • Highlights from the divisions and digital bonus content illustrate strategic priorities

The Annual Report 2020 of Bertelsmann, the international media, services, and education company, is being published exclusively in digital form for the first time and is now available online. The focus is on the company's strategic priorities, which have been further developed to ensure accelerated growth in the years ahead. Under the leitmotif 'Bertelsmann_next,' the Annual Report provides an outlook on goals such as the establishment and expansion of national media champions and the expansion of Bertelsmann's global content businesses and global services. Interested parties can expect a wide range of digital bonus content, from videos and podcasts to reading samples and links that provide an entertaining and informative insight into the successes and plans of Bertelsmann's businesses.

Karin Schlautmann, Head of Bertelsmann Corporate Communications, emphasized: 'Bertelsmann has achieved many ambitious goals in recent years; now the company is setting new accents to ensure its continued success in the future. Bertelsmann never stands still, and that is exactly what the dynamic design of our annual report clearly conveys. Publishing our report purely digitally for the first time also reflects the rapidly advancing transformation to digital at Bertelsmann, and the increasing shift of media consumption to the digital world.'

Animated 'Fast Forward' icons form the key graphic element of the 2020 Annual Report. The double arrows move steadily forward on the screen, in a fresh look with a bright, modern color scheme. They symbolize movement and the future.

The Annual Report consists of two separate sections: While the financial section provides transparent and detailed information about the figures for the past fiscal year, the image section presents highlights from Bertelsmann's eight divisions along the strategic priorities. The stories highlight, for example, the global success of Barack Obama's presidential memoirs, the record ratings scored by many RTL channels during the Corona pandemic, the audio boom at Gruner + Jahr, and the chart successes of BMG's artists and songwriters. They also discuss the high global demand for Arvato's services, environmentally friendly innovations at BPG, the significantly increased demand for online training in the healthcare sector at Bertelsmann Education Group, and the participation of Bertelsmann's various funds in 'unicorns' - start-ups with a valuation in the nine-digit range.

The interactive Annual Report is available at https://ar2020.bertelsmann.com . It includes a video trailer on Bertelsmann's new strategic growth priorities, which can also be found on the Group's website and social media channels.

About Bertelsmann
Bertelsmann is a media, services and education company that operates in about 50 countries around the world. It includes the broadcaster RTL Group, the trade book publisher Penguin Random House, the magazine publisher Gruner + Jahr, the music company BMG, the service provider Arvato, the Bertelsmann Printing Group, the Bertelsmann Education Group and Bertelsmann Investments, an international network of funds. The company has around 130,000 employees and generated revenues of €17.3 billion in the 2020 financial year. Bertelsmann stands for creativity and entrepreneurship. This combination promotes first-class media content and innovative service solutions that inspire customers around the world. Bertelsmann aspires to achieve climate neutrality by 2030. In 2021, Bertelsmann commemorates the 100th birthday of Reinhard Mohn, the Group's late post-war founder and longtime Chairman and CEO.

Recommend this page
Print

Disclaimer

Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 14:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BERTELSMANN SE & CO. KGAA
10:09aBERTELSMANN  : First Purely Digital Annual Report Provides Outlook on ‘Ber..
PU
01:57aBERTELSMANN  : Increases Group Profit by Over 30 Percent to 1.5 Billion in 2020
PU
03/26NEW TEAMS FOR NEW TOPICS : Bertelsmann Gives Corporate Communications A Flexible..
PU
03/26BERTELSMANN  : Andreas Grafemeyer to Leave Bertelsmann Corporate Communications
PU
03/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A tricky period for investors
03/21BERTELSMANN  : BMG And UFA Bring ‘Ku'damm 56' To The Musical Stage
PU
03/18BERTELSMANN  : PRH UK Announces ‘The Lyrics' By Paul McCartney
PU
03/18BERTELSMANN SE & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of finan..
EQ
03/12BERTELSMANN  : RTL Group Presents 2020 Financials
PU
03/10BERTELSMANN  : New Bertelsmann Data Services Unit Established
PU
More news
Chart BERTELSMANN SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Hermann Rabe CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Rolf Hellermann Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Mohn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Brigitte Mohn Member-Supervisory Board
Kai Brettmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERTELSMANN SE & CO. KGAA2.54%0
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY2.03%357 171
COMCAST CORPORATION5.32%263 525
VIACOMCBS INC.20.80%59 689
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP1.65%15 490
FORMULA ONE GROUP0.94%10 752
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ