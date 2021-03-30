Bertelsmann : Investor Conference Call - Präsentation zum Geschäftsjahr 2020

Bertelsmann FY 2020 -

Highlights and key topics

1. Strong business performance despite Covid-19 | Revenues of €17.3bn | Operating result +9% | Group profit of €1.5bn

2. Excellent financial position | Leverage factor at 1.9x, well below limit despite PRH step-up to 100% | Healthy maturity profile, high liquidity

3. High cash flow | Attractive cash conversion rate of 118% | Low net working capital | Reduction of net financial debt by more than €1.3bn

4. Business profile | Improved positioning due to S&S acquisition | Reduction of ad exposure | PRH, Arvato as substantial earning pillars