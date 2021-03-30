Log in
BERTELSMANN SE & CO. KGAA

(BTG4)
Bertelsmann : Investor Conference Call - Präsentation zum Geschäftsjahr 2020

03/30/2021
Bertelsmann

Annual Results 2020

Investor Conference Call

March 30, 2021

Rolf Hellermann, Member of the Executive Board and CFO of Bertelsmann

Bertelsmann FY 2020 -

Highlights and key topics

1. Strong business performance despite Covid-19 | Revenues of €17.3bn | Operating result +9% | Group profit of €1.5bn

2. Excellent financial position | Leverage factor at 1.9x, well below limit despite PRH step-up to 100% | Healthy maturity profile, high liquidity

3. High cash flow | Attractive cash conversion rate of 118% | Low net working capital | Reduction of net financial debt by more than €1.3bn

4. Business profile | Improved positioning due to S&S acquisition | Reduction of ad exposure | PRH, Arvato as substantial earning pillars

5.

6.

7.

8.

Strategy | Strategy refined in 2020 | Substantial progress achieved in all strategic priorities | Strong focus on organic growth continues

Framework | Tech & data | Upskilling | Cooperation & alliances

Portfolio transformation | Strong growth | High profitability | Digital | International | Diversified

Outlook | Market uncertainties remain | Robust portfolio | Moderate revenue growth | Stable EBITDA on comparable basis

1

March 30, 2021 · Bertelsmann · Annual Results 2020 Investor Conference Call

Group key figures -

Organic revenue decline of 1.7%, EBITDA >€3bn for the first time, Group profit €1.5bn

Revenues, in € billions

Reported

-4.1%

Organic

-1.7%

18.0

17.3

2019

2020

Operating EBITDA, in € millions

Margin 16.0% 18.2%

2,887

3,143

20191)

2020

Group profit, in € millions

1,459

1,091

2019

2020

1) Restated

2

March 30, 2021 · Bertelsmann · Annual Results 2020 Investor Conference Call

Divisions -

Strong growth at PRH and Arvato, Covid-driven declines in ad and print businesses

in € millions

2019

2020

Revenues,

6.7

Exit

in € billions

6.0

proceeds

3.8

4.2

4.4

xx

3.6

1)

233

202

Op. EBITDA

1,417

1,097

691

1.4

1.1

1.6

1.4

561

0.6

0.6

549

662

157

127

68

55

0.3

0.3

138

137

84

89

EBITDA

1)

15% 18%

12% 11%

23% 23%

13% 15%

4%

4%

25% 30%

margin

21% 18%

1) Restated

3

March 30, 2021 · Bertelsmann · Annual Results 2020 Investor Conference Call

Group profit -

Exceeds billion-euro mark for the sixth consecutive year

in € millions

2019

2020

Change

Comment

Operating EBITDA1)

2,887

3,143

+256

Including real estate disposals

Depreciation and amortization1)

-908

-918

-10

Restructuring/other adjustments

-293

-214

+79

Lower restructuring expenses especially at BPG

Impairments/reversals

-94

-204

-110

Increase partly due to G+J D impairment

Capital gains/losses and FV

233

469

+236

High capital gains from divestments, especially

remeasurements

at Arvato und RTL Group

∑ Special items

-154

51

+205

EBIT

1,825

2,276

+451

Financial result

-309

-339

-30

Increased interest expenses due to additional financing

Income taxes

-426

-478

-52

Tax expense affected by higher operating results

Earnings after taxes from discontinued

1

-

-1

operations

Group profit

1,091

1,459

+368

1) 2019 restated

4

March 30, 2021 · Bertelsmann · Annual Results 2020 Investor Conference Call

Disclaimer

Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 19:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
