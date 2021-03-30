Bertelsmann : Investor Conference Call - Präsentation zum Geschäftsjahr 2020

Bertelsmann
Annual Results 2020
Investor Conference Call
March 30, 2021
Rolf Hellermann, Member of the Executive Board and CFO of Bertelsmann
Bertelsmann FY 2020 -
Highlights and key topics
1. Strong business performance despite Covid-19 | Revenues of €17.3bn | Operating result +9% | Group profit of €1.5bn
2. Excellent financial position | Leverage factor at 1.9x, well below limit despite PRH step-up to 100% | Healthy maturity profile, high liquidity
3. High cash flow | Attractive cash conversion rate of 118% | Low net working capital | Reduction of net financial debt by more than €1.3bn
4. Business profile | Improved positioning due to S&S acquisition | Reduction of ad exposure | PRH, Arvato as substantial earning pillars
Strategy | Strategy refined in 2020 | Substantial progress achieved in all strategic priorities | Strong focus on organic growth continues
Framework | Tech & data | Upskilling | Cooperation & alliances
Portfolio transformation | Strong growth | High profitability | Digital | International | Diversified
Outlook | Market uncertainties remain | Robust portfolio | Moderate revenue growth | Stable EBITDA on comparable basis
|
1
|
March 30, 2021 · Bertelsmann · Annual Results 2020 Investor Conference Call
Group key figures -
Organic revenue decline of 1.7%, EBITDA >€3bn for the first time, Group profit €1.5bn
|
Revenues, in € billions
|
Reported
|
-4.1%
|
Organic
|
-1.7%
|
18.0
|
17.3
|
|
2019
|
2020
Operating EBITDA, in € millions
Margin 16.0% 18.2%
Group profit, in € millions
1) Restated
|
2
|
March 30, 2021 · Bertelsmann · Annual Results 2020 Investor Conference Call
Divisions -
Strong growth at PRH and Arvato, Covid-driven declines in ad and print businesses
|
in € millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
Revenues,
|
6.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exit
|
|
in € billions
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
proceeds
|
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
|
4.2
|
4.4
|
|
|
xx
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
233
|
202
|
Op. EBITDA
|
1,417
|
1,097
|
|
691
|
1.4
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
561
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
549
|
662
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
157
|
127
|
68
|
55
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
138
|
137
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
89
|
|
EBITDA
|
1)
|
|
15% 18%
|
12% 11%
|
23% 23%
|
13% 15%
|
4%
|
4%
|
25% 30%
|
|
margin
|
21% 18%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1) Restated
|
3
|
March 30, 2021 · Bertelsmann · Annual Results 2020 Investor Conference Call
Group profit -
Exceeds billion-euro mark for the sixth consecutive year
|
in € millions
|
2019
|
2020
|
Change
|
Comment
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating EBITDA1)
|
2,887
|
3,143
|
+256
|
Including real estate disposals
|
Depreciation and amortization1)
|
-908
|
-918
|
-10
|
|
Restructuring/other adjustments
|
-293
|
-214
|
+79
|
Lower restructuring expenses especially at BPG
|
Impairments/reversals
|
-94
|
-204
|
-110
|
Increase partly due to G+J D impairment
|
Capital gains/losses and FV
|
233
|
469
|
+236
|
High capital gains from divestments, especially
|
remeasurements
|
at Arvato und RTL Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∑ Special items
|
-154
|
51
|
+205
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
1,825
|
2,276
|
+451
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial result
|
-309
|
-339
|
-30
|
Increased interest expenses due to additional financing
|
Income taxes
|
-426
|
-478
|
-52
|
Tax expense affected by higher operating results
|
Earnings after taxes from discontinued
|
1
|
-
|
-1
|
|
operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group profit
|
1,091
|
1,459
|
+368
|
|
|
|
|
|
1) 2019 restated
|
4
|
March 30, 2021 · Bertelsmann · Annual Results 2020 Investor Conference Call
Disclaimer
