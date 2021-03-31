Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA    BTG4   DE0005229942

BERTELSMANN SE & CO. KGAA

(BTG4)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bertelsmann : Stephan Schäfer Appointed to Bertelsmann's Group Management Committee

03/31/2021 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release | Gütersloh, 03/31/2021

Stephan Schäfer Appointed to Bertelsmann's Group Management Committee
  • Julia Jäkel leaves Bertelsmann at her own request
  • Bernd Reichart to head Bertelsmann Content Alliance

Stephan Schäfer, the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gruner + Jahr and Chief Content Officer (CCO) of Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, has been appointed to Bertelsmann's Group Management Committee (GMC) with immediate effect. He succeeds Julia Jäkel, who is leaving the company at her own request and on the best of terms. The GMC advises and supports the Bertelsmann Executive Board on important matters of Group strategy and development, as well as on other Group-wide issues. The international committee currently comprises 17 members of six different nationalities.

Thomas Rabe, Chairman & CEO of Bertelsmann, said: 'Stephan Schäfer has served in senior management positions at Bertelsmann for many years. He supervises important content businesses and is instrumental in driving the expansion of our media businesses to become a national champion. I very much look forward to working even more closely with him on the GMC in the future.'

Schäfer joined Gruner + Jahr in 2009 as Editor-in-Chief and Publishing Director. In 2013, he was appointed to the Gruner + Jahr Executive Board as Chief Product Officer. Since February 2019, he has also served as Managing Director Content & Brands at Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland. In this role, he will continue to be responsible for the portfolio of channels, the audio range, the streaming service TV Now, the journalistic offerings of RTL News, and the marketing of Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland. Schäfer is also a member of Bertelsmann's Content Alliance Board.

Julia Jäkel has been CEO of Gruner + Jahr and a member of the GMC since 2013, and, since 2019, additionally Chairwoman of the Bertelsmann Content Alliance. She leaves Bertelsmann on March 31, 2021.

As Thomas Rabe emphasized: 'In recent years, Julia Jäkel has transformed G+J from a traditional magazine publisher into a modern, digital media company. Since 2013, as a member of Bertelsmann's Group Management Committee, she has also provided important impetus for the Group's further development. This is especially true for our content businesses, whose development and cooperation in Germany she drove forward as Chair of the Bertelsmann Content Alliance. I would like to thank her for the many services she has rendered to Bertelsmann over many years. I would like to wish her all the very best for her personal and professional future, both personally and on behalf of the Executive Board and GMC.'

Bernd Reichart, CEO of Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland and member of the Group Management Committee, is now heading the Bertelsmann Content Alliance as successor to Julia Jäkel with immediate effect, in addition to his existing functions. Reichart has been with Bertelsmann since 2002.

As of immediately, the Group Management Committee is composed of the following persons:

  • Thomas Rabe (Chairman & CEO of Bertelsmann and CEO of RTL Group)
  • Markus Dohle (CEO of Penguin Random House)
  • Elmar Heggen (COO and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of RTL Group)
  • Rolf Hellermann (Chief Financial Officer of Bertelsmann)
  • Immanuel Hermreck (Chief Human Resources Officer of Bertelsmann)
  • Dirk Kemmerer (CEO of Bertelsmann Printing Group)
  • Kay Krafft (CEO of Bertelsmann Education Group)
  • Annabelle Yu Long (CEO of the Bertelsmann China Corporate Center and Managing Partner of Bertelsmann Asia Investments)
  • Hartwig Masuch (CEO of BMG)
  • Madeline McIntosh (CEO of Penguin Random House U.S.)
  • Shobhna Mohn (Executive Vice President Growth Regions Strategy and Bertelsmann Investments)
  • Gail Rebuck (Board Member Penguin Random House)
  • Bernd Reichart (CEO of Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland)
  • Stephan Schäfer (CEO of Gruner + Jahr and CCO of Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland)
  • Frank Schirrmeister (CEO of Arvato Supply Chain Solutions)
  • Karin Schlautmann (Executive Vice President Corporate Communications of Bertelsmann)
  • Nicolas de Tavernost (Chairman of the Executive Board of Groupe M6)

About Bertelsmann
Bertelsmann is a media, services and education company that operates in about 50 countries around the world. It includes the broadcaster RTL Group, the trade book publisher Penguin Random House, the magazine publisher Gruner + Jahr, the music company BMG, the service provider Arvato, the Bertelsmann Printing Group, the Bertelsmann Education Group and Bertelsmann Investments, an international network of funds. The company has around 130,000 employees and generated revenues of €17.3 billion in the 2020 financial year. Bertelsmann stands for creativity and entrepreneurship. This combination promotes first-class media content and innovative service solutions that inspire customers around the world. Bertelsmann aspires to achieve climate neutrality by 2030. In 2021, Bertelsmann commemorates the 100th birthday of Reinhard Mohn, the Group's late post-war founder and longtime Chairman and CEO.

Recommend this page
Print

Disclaimer

Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 07:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BERTELSMANN SE & CO. KGAA
03:10aBERTELSMANN  : Stephan Schäfer Appointed to Bertelsmann's Group Management Commi..
PU
03/30BERTELSMANN  : Investor Conference Call - Präsentation zum Geschäftsjahr 2020
PU
03/30BERTELSMANN  : First Purely Digital Annual Report Provides Outlook on ‘Ber..
PU
03/30BERTELSMANN  : Increases Group Profit by Over 30 Percent to 1.5 Billion in 2020
PU
03/26NEW TEAMS FOR NEW TOPICS : Bertelsmann Gives Corporate Communications A Flexible..
PU
03/26BERTELSMANN  : Andreas Grafemeyer to Leave Bertelsmann Corporate Communications
PU
03/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A tricky period for investors
03/21BERTELSMANN  : BMG And UFA Bring ‘Ku'damm 56' To The Musical Stage
PU
03/18BERTELSMANN  : PRH UK Announces ‘The Lyrics' By Paul McCartney
PU
03/18BERTELSMANN SE & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of finan..
EQ
More news
Chart BERTELSMANN SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Hermann Rabe CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Rolf Hellermann Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Mohn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Brigitte Mohn Member-Supervisory Board
Kai Brettmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERTELSMANN SE & CO. KGAA2.54%0
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)2.40%335 552
COMCAST CORPORATION5.32%252 806
VIACOMCBS INC.25.09%28 894
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP1.91%14 946
FORMULA ONE GROUP2.07%9 823
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ