(Alliance News) - Bertolotti Spa reported that it closed 2023 with production value up 37 percent year-on-year to EUR38.3 million from EUR27.9 million in the previous year.

Of the value of production, 72 percent was attributable to the Industries business line; 27 percent to the Railway business line; and the remaining 1 percent to Automation and Robotics, which was recently established and from which the company expects a significant prospective contribution both in terms of technological innovation and as a market development for horizontal lines.

Revenues rose to EUR29.5 million from EUR27.1 million, registering annual growth of 9 percent. The backlog as of December 31, 2023 stands at EUR67.3 million and up sharply from the December 31, 2022 figure.

Profits also did well, with Ebitda up 28% to EUR4.1 million from EUR3.2 million and net income up 19% to EUR1.4 million from EUR1.2 million.

Net financial position as of Dec. 31, 2023 totaled EUR3.0 million in debt, an improvement from EUR6.4 million in the previous year, linked to growth in results and "careful management of order billing milestones," as the company explained.

The company's board proposed to shareholders the ex dividend of EUR0.158 per share, èer a total value of EUR483,993, with ex date on Oct. 7, record date on Oct. 8 and payment date on Oct. 9.

