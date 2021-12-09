Log in
    BDT   DE0005232805

BERTRANDT AG

(BDT)
  Report
Bertrandt : 2021 December 9th | Investor Presentation

12/09/2021 | 12:32am EST
Investor Presentation

Bertrandt AG

December 2021

Agenda

01 Bertrandt at a glance

02 Markets and customer environment

03 Investment Highlights & Opportunities

04 FY 2020/2021

05 Outlook

1

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

BERTRANDT AT A GLANCE

Bertrandt AG

2

Bertrandt Group

Founded by

Total Revenues

~12.000

More than 50 locations globally

Harry Bertrandt

FY 2020/21: EUR 849m

employees

RoW

Non-Automotive

Free

Porsche AG

13%

10%

28,97%

Float

Automotive

Boysen

Foundation

Germany

90%

14,9%

87%

Employees, Management,

Regional split (FY 20/21)

Customer split

Supervisory Board

~9%

From the initial idea to production readiness

Design

Vehicle Body

Interior

Electronics

Powertrain

Chassis

Simulation

Testing

Engineering

Services

Bertrandt AG Investor Presentation I Dec 2021 I Markus Ruf, Björn Voss

3

All Services For All Customers

Mobility Sales

Divisions with Units

Key Account

Electronics

Software Experts

Autonomous

Mobility &

Information

Systems

eMobility Systems

Non-Mobility

Electronics &

Virtual Testing

Solutions

Product

Engineering

Design Solutions

Simulation

Solutions

Engineering

Integration &

Management

Services

Physical

Testing Solutions

eMobility Testing Solutions

Vehicle & Prototype Services

Powertrain

Solutions

Production &

After Sales

Smart Production Solutions

After Sales & Next Media Solutions

Bertrandt AG Investor Presentation I Dec 2021 I Markus Ruf, Björn Voss

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bertrandt AG published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 05:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
