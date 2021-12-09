Bertrandt : 2021 December 9th | Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation
Bertrandt AG
December 2021
Agenda
01 Bertrandt at a glance
02 Markets and customer environment
03 Investment Highlights & Opportunities
04 FY 2020/2021
05 Outlook
1
INVESTOR
PRESENTATION
BERTRANDT AT A GLANCE
2
Bertrandt Group
Founded by
Total Revenues
~12.000
More than 50 locations globally
Harry Bertrandt
FY 2020/21: EUR 849m
employees
RoW
Non-Automotive
Free
Porsche AG
13%
10%
28,97%
Float
Automotive
Boysen
Foundation
Germany
90%
14,9%
87%
Employees, Management,
Regional split (FY 20/21)
Customer split
Supervisory Board
~9%
From the initial idea to production readiness
Design
Vehicle Body
Interior
Electronics
Powertrain
Chassis
Simulation
Testing
Engineering
Services
Bertrandt AG Investor Presentation I Dec 2021 I Markus Ruf, Björn Voss
3
All Services For All Customers
Mobility Sales
Divisions with Units
Key Account
Electronics
Software Experts
Autonomous
Mobility &
Information
Systems
eMobility Systems
Non-Mobility
Electronics &
Virtual Testing
Solutions
Product
Engineering
Design Solutions
Simulation
Solutions
Integration &
Management
Services
Physical
Testing Solutions
eMobility Testing Solutions
Vehicle & Prototype Services
Powertrain
Production &
After Sales
Smart Production Solutions
After Sales & Next Media Solutions
4
