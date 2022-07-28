Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bertrandt AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDT   DE0005232805

BERTRANDT AG

(BDT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:37 2022-07-28 am EDT
34.68 EUR   +0.07%
03:38aBERTRANDT : 2022 July 28th | Investor Presentation
PU
07/15BERTRANDT : aims to be CO2 neutral by 2039
PU
07/14BERTRANDT : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bertrandt : 2022 July 28th | Investor Presentation

07/28/2022 | 03:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Analyst Conference - Prel. Q3 2021/22 & Guidance update

Bertrandt AG

July 2022

Highlights

  • Double-digittopline growth in 9m: sales +17% to EUR 739m
  • Total sales reached EUR 252m (+17%) in Q3
  • Organic sales growth of around 13% in Q3 and 14% in 9m 2021/2022
  • EBIT at EUR 26m in 9m 2021/2022 and at EUR 5m in Q3
  • Utilization normalized with delayed recovery in France taking place
  • On top of seasonality (working days), EBIT impacted by hiring costs, energy price inflation, ramp-up charges, illness hours
  • Almost 700 new net hires in 9m (organically) and some 400 FTE at Philotech bringing total headcount to 12,991

Analyst Conference Call | July 28th 2022 | Markus Ruf, Björn Voss

Outlook revised

  • Macro environment significantly different from situation back in October 2021
  • IMF forecasts global GDP growth of a mere 3.2% in 2022 (was 4.9%) with downward revision in Germany being even worse (1.2% vs 4.6%)
  • Energy prices, inflation, labor market and impact from pandemic are factors which have not been foreseen at the end of 2021
  • However, R&D investments remain high and are even growing also on the back of regulation (ICE ban from 2035)
  • IFRS EBIT margin target reflects seasonality in Q4 and potential portfolio measures
  • CAPEX guidance aligned to general cost discipline

Analyst Conference Call | July 28th 2022 | Markus Ruf, Björn Voss

Guidance FY 2021/2022 - Update after 9m 2021/2022

EUR 140-190m

4-7%

Positive

EUR 25-40m

increase

EBIT margin

cashflow from

CapEx

in total revenues to

(prior year: 2.4%)

operating activities

(was EUR 30-50m)

EUR 990-1,020m

(was EUR 950-990m)

Analyst Conference Call | July 28th 2022 | Markus Ruf, Björn Voss

3

Thank you for your attention

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bertrandt AG published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 07:37:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BERTRANDT AG
03:38aBERTRANDT : 2022 July 28th | Investor Presentation
PU
07/15BERTRANDT : aims to be CO2 neutral by 2039
PU
07/14BERTRANDT : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/17BERTRANDT : Gets a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
05/19Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mo..
CI
05/10INSIDER SELL : Insight Enterprises
MT
04/26BERTRANDT : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
03/11BERTRANDT : 2022 March 1st | Investor Presentation
PU
02/24BERTRANDT AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/23BERTRANDT : Information in accordance with Table 8 of the Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BERTRANDT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 989 M 1 003 M 1 003 M
Net income 2022 24,7 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
Net Debt 2022 172 M 174 M 174 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 2,84%
Capitalization 350 M 354 M 354 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 12 730
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart BERTRANDT AG
Duration : Period :
Bertrandt AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERTRANDT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 34,65 €
Average target price 64,75 €
Spread / Average Target 86,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Bertrandt Agruf Chief Financial Officer
Dietmar Bichler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Udo Baeder Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Wilfried Sihn Member-Supervisory Board
Marianne Weiss Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERTRANDT AG-39.21%354
CINTAS CORPORATION-7.66%40 464
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-15.54%19 601
EDENRED SE22.53%12 224
BUREAU VERITAS SA-10.76%11 782
LG CORP.-1.24%9 598