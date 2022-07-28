Bertrandt : 2022 July 28th | Investor Presentation

Analyst Conference - Prel. Q3 2021/22 & Guidance update
Bertrandt AG
July 2022
Highlights
Analyst Conference Call | July 28th 2022 | Markus Ruf, Björn Voss
Outlook revised
Guidance FY 2021/2022 - Update after 9m 2021/2022
EUR 140-190m
4-7%
Positive
EUR 25-40m
increase
EBIT margin
cashflow from
CapEx
in total revenues to
(prior year: 2.4%)
operating activities
(was EUR 30-50m)
EUR 990-1,020m
(was EUR 950-990m)
Analyst Conference Call | July 28th 2022 | Markus Ruf, Björn Voss
3
