Bertrandt AG is a Germany-based company that develops individual solutions for the international automotive and aviation industries in Europe, China and the United States. It provides technical and commercial services throughout Germany in sectors such as electrical engineering, energy, mechanical engineering and medical technology. The Companyâs services include all process steps in the project phases of conceptual design, product design, development, modeling, tool production, vehicle construction and production planning right through to start of production and production support. Furthermore, the individual development steps are validated by simulation, prototype building and testing. The Companyâs services include: design services, interior, vehicle body, powertrain, chassis, simulation, electronics, modeling/rapid technology, testing and engineering services, among others.