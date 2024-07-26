Welcome to the Analyst Conference
Markus Ruf, Björn Voss | July 2024
Highlights
- Persistent short-term uncertainty because of political decisions and changing end-customerbehaviour
- No general market weakness, yet customer-specificpostponements of R&D projects linked to strategic and technical challenges
- Temporary and uneven capacity utilization
- Strong demand abroad
- Lower demand at certain German locations
- F3 restructuring programm implemented
Automotive market: challenging environment
Prel. 9m 2023/2024 at a glance
Total sales
Employees
EBIT
FCF
EUR 921m
14,273*
EUR 15m
EUR +25m
+7% yoy
+2% yoy, -2% qoq
-54% yoy
(9m 22/23:
*w/o Centum
EUR -13.968m)
Prel. Q3 2023/2024 at a glance
Total sales
EBIT
Personnel
expenses ratio
EUR 294m
EUR -7m
76%
+3% yoy
-15m yoy
(Q3 22/23: 73.8%)
Highlights prel. 9m 2023/2024
- Total sales up by +7% yoy (+63m yoy) to EUR 921m
- EBIT of EUR 15m (-54% yoy) in 9m 2023/2024
- No segments reporting availble yet
- Uneven capacity utilization, fewer working days (-1.3 yoy), one-off effects and start-up charges with adverse impact on results in the 9m 2023/2024 period
- Very dynamic growth outside of Germany
- Number of employees reduced to 14,273*, thus -253 qoq and +324 yoy
- Strong FCF generation (EUR 25m)
- +142 Centum
Continued topline growth
- Total sales up by EUR +63m (+7% yoy) in 9m 2023/2024
- Strong growth abroad, but weaker demand at certain German locations
- Adverse working day effect (-1.3 yoy) in 9m 2023/2024
Working days*
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
*rounded
2023/2024
61
63
61
65
250
2022/2023
62
64
60
64
250
Delta yoy
-1
-1
+1
+1
+/-0
1.000.000
800.000
600.000
400.000
200.000
0
EUR 858m
9m 2022/2023
285.092
292.665
280.469
EUR 921m
9m 2023/2024
c.294.000
318.491
308.398
EBIT impacted by volatile capacity call-offs and one-off items
− Reduced capacity demand led to uneven and unfavorable
capacity utilization since Q2 2023/2024
− Personnel expenses declined in Q3 because of reduction in
headcount & short-time work, ratio inflated because of
missing revenues
− One-off items (EUR -3.288m) in Q2 2023/2024
− Higher D&A after commissioning of test centers & continued
start-up losses
35.000
30.000
25.000
20.000
15.000
10.000
5.000
0
9m 2022/2023
EUR 33m
8.690
12.502
4.3%
11.496
4.1%
9m 2023/2024
EUR 15m
8.503
2.7%
13.456
4.4%
− Weak seasonality (working days)
-5.000
-10.000
-7.000
Q1 Q2 Q3
Adjusted forecast
- Temporary weaker capacity demand more persistent than assumed so far
- In a generally challenging market environment some customers are rethinking their strategic positioning or facing technical challenges which resulted in project/product postponements
- Change of forecast from specific range to qualified comparative method to reflect uncertain timing of normalization
- Cashflow and CapEx forecasts confirmed
- Total revenues now seen up moderartely* yoy (was 70-110m EUR)
- EBIT now seen down significantly* yoy (was 5-7%)
- Total expected one-off restructuring charges: low to mid double-digit million Euro number in FY 23/24 and FY 24/25
- Assumed savings of a mid double-digit million Euro number from FY 2024/25 to contribute to mid-term EBIT margin target of 6-9%
Moderate change 0-10%
Moderate change 0-10%
* Total
Significant change >10%
*EBIT
Significant change >10%
revenues
Mid-term: within next three FYs
Fit For Future: comprehensive optimization programm implemented
Portfolio measures
▪
Target utilization for
Restructuring costs
machinery/equipment
Benefit
Low to mid double-digit million Euro
▪ Evaluation of BUs based
Double-digit million Euro annual
on strategic KPIs
figure
savings from 2024/2025 and beyond
Structural costs
- Target "Matching"
- Reduction of complexity
-
Digitization, near-shore,
"weglassen"
F3
Infrastructure costs
- Property/rent
- SG&A (budget targets)
