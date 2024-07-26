Welcome to the Analyst Conference

Markus Ruf, Björn Voss | July 2024

Highlights

  • Persistent short-term uncertainty because of political decisions and changing end-customerbehaviour
  • No general market weakness, yet customer-specificpostponements of R&D projects linked to strategic and technical challenges
  • Temporary and uneven capacity utilization
  • Strong demand abroad
  • Lower demand at certain German locations
  • F3 restructuring programm implemented

Automotive market: challenging environment

3

Prel. 9m 2023/2024 at a glance

Total sales

Employees

EBIT

FCF

EUR 921m

14,273*

EUR 15m

EUR +25m

+7% yoy

+2% yoy, -2% qoq

-54% yoy

(9m 22/23:

*w/o Centum

EUR -13.968m)

Prel. Q3 2023/2024 at a glance

Total sales

EBIT

Personnel

expenses ratio

EUR 294m

EUR -7m

76%

+3% yoy

-15m yoy

(Q3 22/23: 73.8%)

Highlights prel. 9m 2023/2024

  • Total sales up by +7% yoy (+63m yoy) to EUR 921m
  • EBIT of EUR 15m (-54% yoy) in 9m 2023/2024
  • No segments reporting availble yet
  • Uneven capacity utilization, fewer working days (-1.3 yoy), one-off effects and start-up charges with adverse impact on results in the 9m 2023/2024 period
  • Very dynamic growth outside of Germany
  • Number of employees reduced to 14,273*, thus -253 qoq and +324 yoy
  • Strong FCF generation (EUR 25m)
  • +142 Centum

Continued topline growth

  • Total sales up by EUR +63m (+7% yoy) in 9m 2023/2024
  • Strong growth abroad, but weaker demand at certain German locations
  • Adverse working day effect (-1.3 yoy) in 9m 2023/2024

Working days*

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

*rounded

2023/2024

61

63

61

65

250

2022/2023

62

64

60

64

250

Delta yoy

-1

-1

+1

+1

+/-0

1.000.000

800.000

600.000

400.000

200.000

0

EUR 858m

9m 2022/2023

285.092

292.665

280.469

EUR 921m

9m 2023/2024

c.294.000

318.491

308.398

EBIT impacted by volatile capacity call-offs and one-off items

Reduced capacity demand led to uneven and unfavorable

capacity utilization since Q2 2023/2024

Personnel expenses declined in Q3 because of reduction in

headcount & short-time work, ratio inflated because of

missing revenues

One-off items (EUR -3.288m) in Q2 2023/2024

Higher D&A after commissioning of test centers & continued

start-up losses

35.000

30.000

25.000

20.000

15.000

10.000

5.000

0

9m 2022/2023

EUR 33m

8.690

12.502

4.3%

11.496

4.1%

9m 2023/2024

EUR 15m

8.503

2.7%

13.456

4.4%

Weak seasonality (working days)

-5.000

-10.000

-7.000

Q1 Q2 Q3

Adjusted forecast

  • Temporary weaker capacity demand more persistent than assumed so far
  • In a generally challenging market environment some customers are rethinking their strategic positioning or facing technical challenges which resulted in project/product postponements
  • Change of forecast from specific range to qualified comparative method to reflect uncertain timing of normalization
  • Cashflow and CapEx forecasts confirmed
  • Total revenues now seen up moderartely* yoy (was 70-110m EUR)
  • EBIT now seen down significantly* yoy (was 5-7%)
  • Total expected one-off restructuring charges: low to mid double-digit million Euro number in FY 23/24 and FY 24/25
  • Assumed savings of a mid double-digit million Euro number from FY 2024/25 to contribute to mid-term EBIT margin target of 6-9%

Moderate change 0-10%

Moderate change 0-10%

* Total

Significant change >10%

*EBIT

Significant change >10%

revenues

Mid-term: within next three FYs

Fit For Future: comprehensive optimization programm implemented

Portfolio measures

Target utilization for

Restructuring costs

machinery/equipment

Benefit

Low to mid double-digit million Euro

Evaluation of BUs based

Double-digit million Euro annual

on strategic KPIs

figure

savings from 2024/2025 and beyond

Structural costs

  • Target "Matching"
  • Reduction of complexity
  • Digitization, near-shore,
    "weglassen"

F3

Infrastructure costs

  • Property/rent
  • SG&A (budget targets)

