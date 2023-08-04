Press Release

Bertrandt acquires 100 % of the shares in Concept AG

Acquisition expands Bertrandt's range of services in the

area of consulting

Ehningen, August 4, 2023 - With the acquisition of the consulting company Concept AG, Bertrandt is continuing to implement its corporate strategy. The engineering service provider is now further expanding its range of services to include organizational and process consulting, especially in the field of production.

The acquisition of Concept AG will combine the company's consulting expertise with the technological competence of Bertrandt. This combination will enable Bertrandt to respond even more effectively to increasingly complex and more extensive customer requests in the area of consulting.

"The comprehensive consulting expertise of Concept, particularly in the field of organizational and process consulting in production, will enable us to further expand our range of services and to meet our customers' requirements in an optimum manner," said Michael Lücke, Member of the Management Board of Bertrandt AG.

For around 25 years, Concept AG has been a specialist in holistic consulting for the development of efficient and digitalized processes, particularly for medium-sized industrial customers from a wide variety of sectors. Its core competencies lie in the field of cost optimization and the improvement of operative performance. Its portfolio also includes tools for data transparency and visualization, as well as the derivation and realization of potential. Another focus is the development of reorganization and restructuring concepts and support for due diligence and integration projects.

Concept AG is convinced that this acquisition by the Bertrandt Group offers the ideal future perspectives for a further expansion of its business in the long term. It was agreed that no details of the purchase price will be disclosed.

About Bertrandt

Through our development performance, we accelerate technological progress and make a relevant contribution to a sustainable future. We are an independent and international development service provider with long years of automotive expertise. With cross-industryknow-how and a holistic understanding of systems and products, we create technological solutions at any stage of the product development process. We deal with a focus on hot topics such as digitalization, e-mobility and autonomous systems, mainly for the automotive, aerospace and mechanical engineering sectors, and consistently facilitate the development of tailored solutions in these areas. We work on this every day - with around 13,000 employees at over 50 sites worldwide.

About Concept

Concept AG and Digital Result GmbH are specialized in organizational and process consulting services for medium-sized manufacturing companies. Their focus is on the implementation of digital structures and processes that will result in a sustainable increase in productivity. The company advises customers in various

