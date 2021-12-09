Bertrandt : FY 2020/2021 | GRI Content Index
Alle Angaben, die dem Lageberich und Anhang des Geschäftsberichts 2020/2021 entnommen wurden, sind per Testat von der Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft PricewaterhouseCoopers
(PwC) abgesichert. Eigens für die Nachhaltigkeitsberichterstattung erhobene Daten wurden nicht testiert.
GRI Standard
Disclosure
Antworten aus GB 2020/2021, Page number(s) or URL(s)
Omission
GRI 102: General Disclosures
1. Organizational profile
102-1
Name of the organization
18 (Bericht des Vorstands), 34 (Editorial CSR), 67 (Lagebericht)
102-2
Activities, brands, products, and
services
18 (Bericht des Vorstands), 34 (Editorial CSR), 67 (Lagebericht)
102-3
Location of headquarters
180/181 (Standorte), 182 (Impressum)
102-4
Location of operations
36, 59, 180/181
102-5
Ownership and legal form
26-29 (Bertrandt am Kapitalmarkt) 36/37, 97 (Angaben zum gezeichneten
Kapital)
102-6
Markets served
36 (Leistungsspektrum), 69-72 (Leistungsspektrum und Konzernweite
Leistungsfelder)
Da Bertrandt keine messbaren Einheiten sondern
102-7
Scale of the organisation
42, 58, 78, 84, 141-144, 180/181
Dienstleistungen produziert, werden die gelieferten
Dienstleistungen über die Umsatzzahl ausgedrückt.
102-8
Information on employees and
42/43 (Mitarbeiter)
other workers
102-9
Supply chain
55-57 (Geschäftspartner)
102-10
Significant changes to the
organization and its supply chain
102-11
Precautionary Principle or
37, 94/95 (Diversitätskonzept)
approach
102-12
External initiatives
36-40,87-95 (Erklärung zur Untenehmensführung)
102-13
Membership of associations
40
2. Strategy
102-14
Statement from senior decision-
18-21 (Bericht des Vorstands) , 34/35
maker
102-15
Key impacts, risks, and
opportunities
34/35, 38/39, 98-105 (Chancen- und Risikobericht)
3. Ethics and integrity
102-16
Values, principles, standards,
36-42 (Verantwortungsvolle Unternehmensführung)
and norms of behavior
102-17
Mechanisms for advice and
37 (Compliance)
concerns about ethics
4. Governance
102-18
Governance structure
38 (Corporate Governance), 91-94 (Entsprechenserklärung nach § 161 AktG)
102-19
Delegating authority
38 (Corporate Governance)
Executive-level responsibility for
102-20
economic, environmental,
38 (Corporate Governance)
and social topics
Consulting stakeholders on
102-21
economic, environmental,
38
(Corporate Governance)
and social topics
Composition of the highest
38
(Corporate Governance), 157-159 ([53] Angaben zu Organen der
102-22
governance body and its
Gesellschaft)
committees
102-23
Chair of the highest governance
38
(Corporate Governance)
body
102-24
Nominating and selecting the
38
(Corporate Governance)
highest governance body
102-25
Conflicts of interest
38
(Corporate Governance), 157-159 ([53] Angaben zu Organen der
Gesellschaft)
Role of highest governance body
102-26
in setting purpose, values, and
38
(Corporate Governance)
strategy
102-27
Collective knowledge of highest
22-25 (Bericht des Aufsichtsrats)
governance body
102-28
Evaluating the highest
22-25 (Bericht des Aufsichtsrats)
governance body's performance
Identifying and managing
102-29
economic, environmental,
38
(Corporate Governance)
and social impacts
102-30
Effectiveness of risk
38
(Corporate Governance)
management processes
102-31
Review of economic,
GB 2020/2021, S. 23-25 (Bericht des Aufsichtsrats)
environmental, and social topics
102-32
Highest governance body's role
GB 2020/2021, S. 23-25 (Bericht des Aufsichtsrats)
in sustainability reporting
102-33
Communicating critical
38/39
concerns
102-34
Nature and total number of
38ff.
critical concerns
102-35
Remuneration policies
47 (Vorstandsvergütung), 96/97 (Vergütngsbericht)
102-36
Process for determining
47, 96/97 (Vergütngsbericht)
remuneration
102-37
Stakeholders' involvement in
47, 96/97 (Vergütngsbericht)
remuneration
k.A.
Aus Wettbewerbsgründen können keine Angaben zu
102-38
Annual total compensation ratio
Gehältern unserer Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter
gemacht werden.
Percentage increase in annual
k.A.
Aus Wettbewerbsgründen können keine Angaben zu
102-39
Gehältern unserer Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter
total compensation ratio
gemacht werden.
5. Stakeholder engagement
102-40
List of stakeholder groups
39-41
102-41
Collective bargaining
Nicht anwendbar
Es bestehen keine Kollektivverträge.
agreements
102-42
Identifying and selecting
stakeholders
102-43
Approach to stakeholder
26-30 (Bertrandt am Kapitalmarkt), 39-41,
engagement
102-44
Key topics and concerns raised
39-41
6. Reporting practice
Entities included in the
102-45
consolidated financial
119 ([3] Konsolidierungskreis)
statements
Defining report content and
102-46
topic
37
(Compliance), 116-119 (Konzernanhang, [1] und [2])
Boundaries
102-47
List of material topics
37
(Compliance), 116-119 (Konzernanhang, [1] und [2])
102-48
Restatements of information
Nicht anwendbar
102-49
Changes in reporting
Nicht anwendbar
102-50
Reporting period
34
(Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021)
102-51
Date of most recent report
Nicht anwendbar
102-52
Reporting cycle
63
("Über diesen Bericht")
102-53
Contact point for questions
182 (Impressum/Ansprechpartner)
regarding the report
Claims of reporting in
102-54
accordance
63
with the GRI Standards
102-55
GRI content index
63
Alle Angaben, die dem Lageberich und Anhang des
Geschäftsberichts 2019/2020 entnommen wurden, sind per
102-56
External assurance
Nicht anwendbar
Testat von der Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) abgesichert. Eigens für die
Nachhaltigkeitsberichterstattung erhobene Daten wurden
Nicht testiert.
Topic Specific Standard GRI 200: Economic
GRI 201: Economic Performance
