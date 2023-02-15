Bertrandt : FY 2022/2023 | Quarterly Report Q1

Market development and material events Macroeconomic environment Fiscal year 2022/2023 started in October 2022 under tense global economic conditions due to geopolitical circumstances and a mix of high inflation rates, sharply rising interest rates and a possible energy crisis in Europe. The risk of low value added also increased due to high sickness rates in China and Europe. Despite geopolitical risks, a restrictive monetary policy and persistently high inflation rates, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently revised its economic outlook slightly upward. According to the IMF, the background to this positive development was resilient economic growth in the fall of 2022, robust consumption by private households and companies, and a better than feared adjustment to the energy crisis in Europe. As a result, the IMF now expects global economic growth of 2.9% (previously 2.7%) in 2023, although this would still represent a decline compared with 2022, when the global economy grew by 3.4%. In our home market Germany, economic output contracted by 0.2% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022/2023. The global adverse environment also

had a negative impact in Germany. The economists at M.M.Warburg & CO nevertheless expect only a mild winter recession for Germany, i.e. a slight decline in gross domestic product in two consecutive quar- ters. However, the feared gas shortage with corres­ pondingly strong negative effects on the economy is unlikely at this point in time. M.M.Warburg & CO expects Germany's economy to grow slightly by 0.2% in 2023 as a whole, after a decline of 0.6% had previously been expected. Situation in the automotive industry The international automotive markets were again characterized by varying dynamics in the first quarter of our fiscal year. Overall, according to the VDA, the global automotive market reached the prior-year level of 71.2 million cars sold in the period to Decem- ber 2022. Sales contracted by 8.1% in the U.S., while China posted a 10.0% increase. In Europe, sales were down just 4.1% thanks to strong year-end business. Germany reported a 1.1% increase in sales for the full year after strong growth in December 2022. According to the ifo institute, the German automotive industry has recently been in a better overall position than in late summer 2022, when the industry had expected a massive slump in earnings for the second half of 2022. The ifo institute also observes that the order situation is stabilizing and manufacturers are more satisfied with their order backlog.