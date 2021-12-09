Log in
Bertrandt : GJ 2020/2021 | GRI Content Index

12/09/2021
Alle Angaben, die dem Lageberich und Anhang des Geschäftsberichts 2020/2021 entnommen wurden, sind per Testat von der Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft PricewaterhouseCoopers

(PwC) abgesichert. Eigens für die Nachhaltigkeitsberichterstattung erhobene Daten wurden nicht testiert.

GRI Standard

Disclosure

Antworten aus GB 2020/2021, Page number(s) or URL(s)

Omission

GRI 102: General Disclosures

1. Organizational profile

102-1

Name of the organization

18 (Bericht des Vorstands), 34 (Editorial CSR), 67 (Lagebericht)

102-2

Activities, brands, products, and

services

18 (Bericht des Vorstands), 34 (Editorial CSR), 67 (Lagebericht)

102-3

Location of headquarters

180/181 (Standorte), 182 (Impressum)

102-4

Location of operations

36, 59, 180/181

102-5

Ownership and legal form

26-29 (Bertrandt am Kapitalmarkt) 36/37, 97 (Angaben zum gezeichneten

Kapital)

102-6

Markets served

36 (Leistungsspektrum), 69-72 (Leistungsspektrum und Konzernweite

Leistungsfelder)

Da Bertrandt keine messbaren Einheiten sondern

102-7

Scale of the organisation

42, 58, 78, 84, 141-144, 180/181

Dienstleistungen produziert, werden die gelieferten

Dienstleistungen über die Umsatzzahl ausgedrückt.

102-8

Information on employees and

42/43 (Mitarbeiter)

other workers

102-9

Supply chain

55-57 (Geschäftspartner)

102-10

Significant changes to the

organization and its supply chain

102-11

Precautionary Principle or

37, 94/95 (Diversitätskonzept)

approach

102-12

External initiatives

36-40,87-95 (Erklärung zur Untenehmensführung)

102-13

Membership of associations

40

2. Strategy

102-14

Statement from senior decision-

18-21 (Bericht des Vorstands) , 34/35

maker

102-15

Key impacts, risks, and

opportunities

34/35, 38/39, 98-105 (Chancen- und Risikobericht)

3. Ethics and integrity

102-16

Values, principles, standards,

36-42 (Verantwortungsvolle Unternehmensführung)

and norms of behavior

102-17

Mechanisms for advice and

37 (Compliance)

concerns about ethics

4. Governance

102-18

Governance structure

38 (Corporate Governance), 91-94 (Entsprechenserklärung nach § 161 AktG)

102-19

Delegating authority

38 (Corporate Governance)

Executive-level responsibility for

102-20

economic, environmental,

38 (Corporate Governance)

and social topics

Consulting stakeholders on

102-21

economic, environmental,

38

(Corporate Governance)

and social topics

Composition of the highest

38

(Corporate Governance), 157-159 ([53] Angaben zu Organen der

102-22

governance body and its

Gesellschaft)

committees

102-23

Chair of the highest governance

38

(Corporate Governance)

body

102-24

Nominating and selecting the

38

(Corporate Governance)

highest governance body

102-25

Conflicts of interest

38

(Corporate Governance), 157-159 ([53] Angaben zu Organen der

Gesellschaft)

Role of highest governance body

102-26

in setting purpose, values, and

38

(Corporate Governance)

strategy

102-27

Collective knowledge of highest

22-25 (Bericht des Aufsichtsrats)

governance body

102-28

Evaluating the highest

22-25 (Bericht des Aufsichtsrats)

governance body's performance

Identifying and managing

102-29

economic, environmental,

38

(Corporate Governance)

and social impacts

102-30

Effectiveness of risk

38

(Corporate Governance)

management processes

102-31

Review of economic,

GB 2020/2021, S. 23-25 (Bericht des Aufsichtsrats)

environmental, and social topics

102-32

Highest governance body's role

GB 2020/2021, S. 23-25 (Bericht des Aufsichtsrats)

in sustainability reporting

102-33

Communicating critical

38/39

concerns

102-34

Nature and total number of

38ff.

critical concerns

102-35

Remuneration policies

47 (Vorstandsvergütung), 96/97 (Vergütngsbericht)

102-36

Process for determining

47, 96/97 (Vergütngsbericht)

remuneration

102-37

Stakeholders' involvement in

47, 96/97 (Vergütngsbericht)

remuneration

k.A.

Aus Wettbewerbsgründen können keine Angaben zu

102-38

Annual total compensation ratio

Gehältern unserer Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter

gemacht werden.

Percentage increase in annual

k.A.

Aus Wettbewerbsgründen können keine Angaben zu

102-39

Gehältern unserer Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter

total compensation ratio

gemacht werden.

5. Stakeholder engagement

102-40

List of stakeholder groups

39-41

102-41

Collective bargaining

Nicht anwendbar

Es bestehen keine Kollektivverträge.

agreements

102-42

Identifying and selecting

stakeholders

102-43

Approach to stakeholder

26-30 (Bertrandt am Kapitalmarkt), 39-41,

engagement

102-44

Key topics and concerns raised

39-41

6. Reporting practice

Entities included in the

102-45

consolidated financial

119 ([3] Konsolidierungskreis)

statements

Defining report content and

102-46

topic

37

(Compliance), 116-119 (Konzernanhang, [1] und [2])

Boundaries

102-47

List of material topics

37

(Compliance), 116-119 (Konzernanhang, [1] und [2])

102-48

Restatements of information

Nicht anwendbar

102-49

Changes in reporting

Nicht anwendbar

102-50

Reporting period

34

(Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021)

102-51

Date of most recent report

Nicht anwendbar

102-52

Reporting cycle

63

("Über diesen Bericht")

102-53

Contact point for questions

182 (Impressum/Ansprechpartner)

regarding the report

Claims of reporting in

102-54

accordance

63

with the GRI Standards

102-55

GRI content index

63

Alle Angaben, die dem Lageberich und Anhang des

Geschäftsberichts 2019/2020 entnommen wurden, sind per

102-56

External assurance

Nicht anwendbar

Testat von der Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) abgesichert. Eigens für die

Nachhaltigkeitsberichterstattung erhobene Daten wurden

Nicht testiert.

Topic Specific Standard GRI 200: Economic

GRI 201: Economic Performance

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Bertrandt AG published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 05:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
