Company grows internationally

Bertrandt opens first site in Morocco

Ehningen, June 5, 2023 - The engineering partner has opened its first site in North Africa. In the future, the new facility in Morocco's capital Rabat will carry out work for the local market. The focus is on electrical and electronic systems, product development, and industrialization services. The Morocco location will also be expanded to make it an important pillar in Bertrandt's transnational development network. In the long term, the site in Rabat will provide employment for well over 500 people.

Bertrandt's first site in Morocco has been officially opened with a ceremony. Together with customers, the event was also attended by government representatives who came to congratulate and to get an idea of the company and its new premises.

"The trend towards awarding larger and all-encompassing projects is continuing. This requires development service providers who have comprehensive know-how and competence, particularly in the area of megatrends. Bertrandt has all of this expertise at its disposal. What is more, we attach great importance to being close to our customers as a development partner, providing support for them at their international locations and working on projects across different countries. In this way, we offer our customers added value, ensuring that we remain competitive in the long term," said Michael Lücke, Member of the Management Board of Bertrandt AG.

At the new facility in Morocco's capital Rabat, the focus will be on electrical and electronic systems, product development, and industrialization services for the local market. The Morocco site will also be expanded to make it an important pillar in Bertrandt's transnational development network.

In addition to the close proximity to its customers, the location offers many more advantages for Bertrandt. Rabat has a wide range of universities with opportunities for cooperation. They also train large numbers of specialists in fields such as mechanics, electrical engineering, and electronics. In the next five years, well over 500 employees are expected to be working on projects at the Rabat site.

About Bertrandt

Through our development performance, we accelerate technological progress and make a relevant contribution to a sustainable future. An independent and international development service provider with long years of automotive expertise. With cross-industryknow-how and a holistic understanding of systems and products, we create technological solutions at any stage of the product development process. We deal with a focus on hot topics such as digitalization, e-mobility and autonomous systems, mainly for the automotive, aerospace and mechanical engineering sectors, and consistently facilitate the development of tailored solutions in these areas. Our goal: to accelerate technological progress and make a relevant contribution to a sustainable future. We work on this every day - with around 13,000 employees at over 50 sites worldwide.

