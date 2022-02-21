Bertrandt : start into the new fiscal year is supported by rising capacity utilisation and growth in earnings and revenues

Ehningen, 21 February 2022 - The brightening of market sentiment already observed in the spring and summer of 2021 continued throughout the rest of the year. The trend towards more project awards and improved capacity utilisation thus was unbroken in the first three months of the fiscal year. The Bertrandt Group benefited from this positive development by significantly increasing its earnings and revenues, and reported total revenues of around EUR 233 million in the first quarter. This translates into an increase of 15.6%. Operating profit (EBIT) doubled to EUR 9.9 million compared to the previous year's figure.

The transformation process in the mobility and other industries continues unabated. The share of electrified vehicles in new passenger car registrations in Germany, for example, reached an unprecedented high of 35.7% in December 2021. In the autumn of 2021 the first highly automated (Level III) series vehicle was launched. It is capable of partly automated driving and has been approved for road use. These developments and innovations present opportunities for engineering service providers, and thus for Bertrandt.

While international automotive markets were affected by raw material and chip shortages as well interruptions in supply chains in the period from October to December 2021, research and development spending by automotive OEMs remained largely stable.

Bertrandt continues to align its range of services to the needs of its customers and the market. With the acquisition of the Philotech Group, which was announced in December 2021 and completed on 28 January 2022 when antitrust approval from the German Federal Cartel Office had been received, Bertrandt broadens its range of services and competences, especially in the growth fields of software, electronics, and IT security.

As markets generally recovered from the pandemic, which had overshadowed the same period in the previous year, Bertrandt's key performance indicators in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021/2022 were satisfactory by comparison:

Total revenues rose by 15.6% from EUR 201.741 million to EUR 233.167 million.

EBIT was EUR 9.912 million and thus improved compared to the previous year's figure of EUR 4.525 million.

The operating margin was increased to 4.3% in comparison with 2.2% in the previous year.

The workforce as at the end of the first quarter was 12,108 people (previous year 12,039).

'In summary we can say that, although we are not yet through the pandemic, its negative effects on our business are becoming less noticeable and our countermeasures are effective. Our capacity utilisation is recovering and we expect it to normalise in the course of the year. We therefore confirm the forecast for the fiscal year, which we increased after the acquisition of Philotech', concludes Markus Ruf, Board Member Finance at Bertrandt AG, summarising the outcome of the first quarter of fiscal year 2021/2022.



The most important key figures at a glance

IFRS-based figures

for the Bertrandt Group 01/10/2021

to 31/12/2021 01/10/2020

to 31/12/2020 Total revenues (EUR million) 233.167 201.741 EBIT (EUR million) 9.912 4.525 Post-tax earnings (EUR million) 4.492 0.803 Free cash flow (EUR million) 19.937 43.204 Equity ratio (in percent) 45.0 45.3 Employees worldwide 12,108 12,039

