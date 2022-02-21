Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bertrandt AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDT   DE0005232805

BERTRANDT AG

(BDT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bertrandt : start into the new fiscal year is supported by rising capacity utilisation and growth in earnings and revenues

02/21/2022 | 01:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ehningen, 21 February 2022 - The brightening of market sentiment already observed in the spring and summer of 2021 continued throughout the rest of the year. The trend towards more project awards and improved capacity utilisation thus was unbroken in the first three months of the fiscal year. The Bertrandt Group benefited from this positive development by significantly increasing its earnings and revenues, and reported total revenues of around EUR 233 million in the first quarter. This translates into an increase of 15.6%. Operating profit (EBIT) doubled to EUR 9.9 million compared to the previous year's figure.

The transformation process in the mobility and other industries continues unabated. The share of electrified vehicles in new passenger car registrations in Germany, for example, reached an unprecedented high of 35.7% in December 2021. In the autumn of 2021 the first highly automated (Level III) series vehicle was launched. It is capable of partly automated driving and has been approved for road use. These developments and innovations present opportunities for engineering service providers, and thus for Bertrandt.

While international automotive markets were affected by raw material and chip shortages as well interruptions in supply chains in the period from October to December 2021, research and development spending by automotive OEMs remained largely stable.

Bertrandt continues to align its range of services to the needs of its customers and the market. With the acquisition of the Philotech Group, which was announced in December 2021 and completed on 28 January 2022 when antitrust approval from the German Federal Cartel Office had been received, Bertrandt broadens its range of services and competences, especially in the growth fields of software, electronics, and IT security.

As markets generally recovered from the pandemic, which had overshadowed the same period in the previous year, Bertrandt's key performance indicators in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021/2022 were satisfactory by comparison:

  • Total revenues rose by 15.6% from EUR 201.741 million to EUR 233.167 million.
  • EBIT was EUR 9.912 million and thus improved compared to the previous year's figure of EUR 4.525 million.
  • The operating margin was increased to 4.3% in comparison with 2.2% in the previous year.
  • The workforce as at the end of the first quarter was 12,108 people (previous year 12,039).

'In summary we can say that, although we are not yet through the pandemic, its negative effects on our business are becoming less noticeable and our countermeasures are effective. Our capacity utilisation is recovering and we expect it to normalise in the course of the year. We therefore confirm the forecast for the fiscal year, which we increased after the acquisition of Philotech', concludes Markus Ruf, Board Member Finance at Bertrandt AG, summarising the outcome of the first quarter of fiscal year 2021/2022.

The most important key figures at a glance

IFRS-based figures
for the Bertrandt Group

01/10/2021
to 31/12/2021

01/10/2020
to 31/12/2020

Total revenues (EUR million)

233.167

201.741

EBIT (EUR million)

9.912

4.525

Post-tax earnings

(EUR million)

4.492

0.803

Free cash flow (EUR million)

19.937

43.204

Equity ratio (in percent)

45.0

45.3

Employees worldwide

12,108

12,039

About Bertrandt
As a leading development service provider in the automotive, aerospace and mechanical engineering sectors, Bertrandt focuses on providing top-quality, technology-oriented services for the mobility of today and tomorrow. The trends of digitalization, autonomous systems, connectivity and electric mobility play a key role in this.
Our almost 50 years of cross-sector expertise and our global presence enable us to develop customer-focused solutions quickly and efficiently. Our strengths lie in our ability to implement projects from a holistic perspective - from the initial consultation to final implementation and validation, including start of production and after sales - as well as the speed at which we are able to scale up projects. Around 12,000 employees at more than 50 sites worldwide are committed to addressing the challenges faced by our customers.

Disclaimer

Bertrandt AG published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 06:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BERTRANDT AG
01:41aBERTRANDT : start into the new fiscal year is supported by rising capacity utilisation and..
PU
02/10BERTRANDT : now provides radar validation in the testing laboratory
PU
01/31BERTRANDT : From Neutral to Buy by Warburg Research
MD
01/10BERTRANDT : Angaben nach § 124a Satz 1 Nr. 4 AktG
PU
01/10BERTRANDT : Erläuterungen nach § 124a Satz 1 Nr. 2 AktG
PU
01/10BERTRANDT : Vorschlag zur Gewinnverwendung
PU
2021BERTRANDT AG : Bertrandt strengthens its expertise in the mega trends of the automotive an..
AQ
2021BERTRANDT : strengthens its expertise in the mega trends of the automotive and aviation se..
PU
2021BERTRANDT : 2021 December 17th | Acquisition of Philotech
PU
2021Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Revises Revenue Forecast for Fiscal Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BERTRANDT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 967 M 1 096 M 1 096 M
Net income 2022 32,1 M 36,4 M 36,4 M
Net Debt 2022 150 M 170 M 170 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 545 M 618 M 618 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 12 030
Free-Float -
Chart BERTRANDT AG
Duration : Period :
Bertrandt AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERTRANDT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 54,00 €
Average target price 65,25 €
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Bertrandt Agruf Chief Financial Officer
Dietmar Bichler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Udo Baeder Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Horst Binnig Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wilfried Sihn Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BERTRANDT AG-5.26%618
CINTAS CORPORATION-16.16%38 544
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-15.71%21 992
BUREAU VERITAS SA-16.14%12 539
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-8.35%11 294
EDENRED SE-7.10%10 641