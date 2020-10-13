DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bertrandt AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Bertrandt AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



13.10.2020 / 10:45

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 10, 2020

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: December 18, 2020

Address:

Bertrandt AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2019/2020:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: December 10, 2020Address: https://www.bertrandt.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: December 18, 2020Address: https://www.bertrandt.com/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports

