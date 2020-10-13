Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft    BDT   DE0005232805

BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BDT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bertrandt AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 04:50am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bertrandt AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bertrandt AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.10.2020 / 10:45
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bertrandt AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2019/2020:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 10, 2020
Address: https://www.bertrandt.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 18, 2020
Address: https://www.bertrandt.com/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports

13.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bertrandt AG
Birkensee 1
71139 Ehningen
Germany
Internet: www.bertrandt.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1140538  13.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1140538&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
04:50aBERTRANDT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ..
EQ
09/17BERTRANDT : cooperates with system developer Bozzio AG
PU
08/17ZUM 25-JÄHRIGEN JUBILÄUM : Interview mit der Geschäftsführung von Bertrandt Tapp..
PU
08/11BERTRANDT : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Sell rating
MD
08/11BERTRANDT : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
08/11BERTRANDT : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
08/11BERTRANDT : Hauck & Aufhauser remains Neutral
MD
08/10BERTRANDT : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
08/10BERTRANDT : Business performance in third quarter negatively affected by coronav..
PU
08/03BERTRANDT : Upgraded to Buy by Warburg Research
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 953 M 1 125 M 1 125 M
Net income 2020 11,1 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net Debt 2020 161 M 191 M 191 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,3x
Yield 2020 0,93%
Capitalization 355 M 419 M 419 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 12 788
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 38,80 €
Last Close Price 35,05 €
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dietmar Bichler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Ruf Head-Finance & Member-Management Board
Horst Binnig Member-Supervisory Board
Wilfried Sihn Member-Supervisory Board
Marianne Weiß Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-37.74%419
CINTAS CORPORATION29.70%35 523
TELEPERFORMANCE27.41%18 757
UNITED RENTALS19.39%14 195
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC20.57%12 997
INTERTEK GROUP PLC5.95%12 956
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group