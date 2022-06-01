Log in
    BE8   THA532010008

BERYL 8 PLUS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BE8)
Beryl 8 Plus Public : Notification of entering a collaboration agreement with PTT Digital Solutions Company Limited

06/01/2022
- Translation -

No. B8-2022-0037

June 1, 2022

Subject: Entering a collaboration agreement with PTT Digital Solutions Company Limited

To: President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Beryl 8 Plus Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to notify you that on June 1, 2022, the Company entered into a collaboration agreement with PTT Digital Solutions Company Limited ("PTT Digital"). The Company and PTT Digital aim to develop and provide turnkey Customer Relationship Management ("CRM") Solutions, to enhance customers' experience through world-class technology, and to support PTT Group and other business to achieve their goal in digital transformation through the combination between the Company's expertise in turnkey digital transformation and expertise in Salesforce system in Customer Relationship Management ("CRM") and PTT Digital's expertise in Enterprise Digital Solutions and Customer Service Operation Excellence.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

Mr. Apisek Tewinpagti

Chief Executive Officer

Beryl 8 Plus Public Company Limited

Disclaimer

Beryl 8 Plus pcl published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 05:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
