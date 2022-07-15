Beryl 8 Plus Public : Resignation of Director

Date 15 July 2022

RE: Resignation of Director Dear President, The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Beryl 8 Plus Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform that Mr. Sean Player Wolfman, Director, has submitted a letter, dated July 11, 2022, to express his intention to resign from the directorship to the Company on July 15, 2022, effective from July 31, 2022 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr. Apisek Tewinpagti)

Chief Executive Officer

Beryl 8 Plus Public Company Limited

Authorized Person to Disclose Information

Corporate Secretary Department

Tel: 02-116-5081