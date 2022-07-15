Beryl 8 Plus Public : Resignation of Director

Date 15 July 2022
RE:
Resignation of Director
Dear
President,
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Beryl 8 Plus Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform that Mr. Sean Player Wolfman, Director, has submitted a letter, dated July 11, 2022, to express his intention to resign from the directorship to the Company on July 15, 2022, effective from July 31, 2022 onwards.
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely yours,
(Mr. Apisek Tewinpagti)
Chief Executive Officer
Beryl 8 Plus Public Company Limited
Authorized Person to Disclose Information
Corporate Secretary Department
Tel: 02-116-5081