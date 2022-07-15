Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Beryl 8 Plus Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    BE8   THA532010008

BERYL 8 PLUS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BE8)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-13
45.00 THB   -2.17%
BERYL 8 PLUS PUBLIC : Resignation of Director
PU
BERYL 8 PLUS PUBLIC : Notification of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 3/2022, Acquisition of assets
PU
BERYL 8 PLUS PUBLIC : Shareholders meeting's resolution
PU
Beryl 8 Plus Public : Resignation of Director

07/15/2022 | 09:24am EDT
No. B8-2022-0052

Date 15 July 2022

RE:

Resignation of Director

Dear

President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Beryl 8 Plus Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform that Mr. Sean Player Wolfman, Director, has submitted a letter, dated July 11, 2022, to express his intention to resign from the directorship to the Company on July 15, 2022, effective from July 31, 2022 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr. Apisek Tewinpagti)

Chief Executive Officer

Beryl 8 Plus Public Company Limited

Authorized Person to Disclose Information

Corporate Secretary Department

Tel: 02-116-5081

Disclaimer

Beryl 8 Plus pcl published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 13:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
